SMU RB TJ McDaniel enters NCAA Transfer Portal

SMU running back TJ McDaniel entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Tuesday, sources confirmed to On3. ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg had it first.

McDaniel rushed for 208 yards and 4 touchdowns on 43 carries in 2022 after returning to action following a long injury recovery.

He didn’t see action in 2021 after sustaining a rough leg injury in 2020. Before suffering that injury, he rushed 60 times for 297 yards and a touchdown in four games.

In 2019, he enjoyed a strong freshman season, finishing third on the team in rushing. He rushed 41 times for 236 yards during that season.

According to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies, TJ McDaniel ranked as the No. 95 running back in the nation and No. 137 overall prospect in Texas. He signed with SMU in the 2019 class over offers from Clemson, Minnesota, Vanderbilt and others.

