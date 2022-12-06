ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SMU RB TJ McDaniel enters NCAA Transfer Portal

SMU RB TJ McDaniel. (Matt Visinsky - On3)

SMU running back TJ McDaniel entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Tuesday, sources confirmed to On3. ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg had it first.

McDaniel rushed for 208 yards and 4 touchdowns on 43 carries in 2022 after returning to action following a long injury recovery.

He didn’t see action in 2021 after sustaining a rough leg injury in 2020. Before suffering that injury, he rushed 60 times for 297 yards and a touchdown in four games.

In 2019, he enjoyed a strong freshman season, finishing third on the team in rushing. He rushed 41 times for 236 yards during that season.

According to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies, TJ McDaniel ranked as the No. 95 running back in the nation and No. 137 overall prospect in Texas. He signed with SMU in the 2019 class over offers from Clemson, Minnesota, Vanderbilt and others.

Transfer portal background information

The NCAA transfer portal, which covers every NCAA sport at the Division I, II and III levels, is a private database with names of student-athletes who wish to transfer. It is not accessible to the public.

Once a player’s name shows up in the portal, other schools can contact the player. Players can change their minds at any point and withdraw from the portal. However, once a player enters the portal, the current scholarship no longer has to be honored. In other words, if a player enters the portal but decides to stay, the school is not obligated to provide a scholarship anymore.

The database is a normal database, sortable by a variety of topics, including (of course) sport and name. A player’s individual entry includes basic details such as contact info, whether the player was on scholarship and whether the player is transferring as a graduate student.

A player can ask that a “do not contact” tag be placed on the report. In those instances, the players don’t want to be contacted by schools unless they’ve initiated the communication.

