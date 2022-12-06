Dan Mullen addresses rumors linking him to South Carolina offensive coordinator vacancy

James Gilbert | Getty Images

South Carolina has a significant hole to fill after OC and QB coach Marcus Satterfield chose to leave Columbia and join Matt Rhule’s new staff at Nebraska. After the Gamecocks posted a Top-50 offense in the country this season, Shane Beamer must now find someone to fill Satterfield’s void.

However, one candidate has already removed himself from the running. Rumors had circulated that current ESPN analyst and former Florida and Mississippi State head coach Dan Mullen would be a candidate for the role. In a conversation with Chris Childers on the radio, though, Mullen put an end to that conversation.

“They’re going to hire a great OC. It’s just not going to be me,” said Mullen

Mullen’s 13 years in the SEC saw him post a 103-61 overall record. He went 69-46 over nearly a decade in Starkville and then 34-15 in his four years in Gainesville. Since then, he joined ESPN to serve as an analyst over this last college football season.

Mullen has been and will continue to be connected to coaching vacancies considering his recent success in the college game. Still, it won’t be at South Carolina as he landed that plane before it ever really took off.

Shane Beamer reveals Spencer Rattler’s role in OC search

Beamer spoke about that dynamic during his press conference on Sunday. He says Rattler isn’t privy to all the discussions he has with and about offensive coordinator prospects. Still, if Rattler remains in Columbia, Beamer wants there to be a quality fit between the two.

“Every time I talk to a coach, I’m not calling Spencer and giving him a play-by-play of everything that guy talked about. But, certainly, Spencer has a decision to make,” said Beamer. “You want to make the hire to make sure that guy’s gonna fit with the people that you have in that room as well…You want that to be a good fit.”

“I want to make the best hire for the short term and long term. I’m gonna do the best thing for South Carolina football. But, ideally, Spencer has a decision to make…(and) I want to hire someone that I think would be a great fit for every quarterback in our room.”