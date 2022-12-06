ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Notre Dame visits RB commit Jayden Limar; Oregon still in pursuit?

Four-star running back Jayden Limar is committed to Notre Dame (Mike Singer/On3)

Notre Dame running back commit Jayden Limar spent time with the Irish staff during a visit on Monday. Oregon is still in pursuit, too.

