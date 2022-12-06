ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Kentucky RB Michael Drennen has entered the transfer portal

By Alex Weber
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MRGpI_0jZFWn9T00
Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Kentucky RB Michael “Donut” Drennen has entered the transfer portal, according to On3’s Matt Zenitz. Former four-star athlete who mostly played out of the backfield for the ‘Cats.

Drennen played high school football at Dublin Coffman (OH), where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 252 overall recruit in the 2020 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire.

Transfer portal background information

The NCAA Transfer Portal, which covers every NCAA sport at the Division I, II and III levels, is a private database with names of student-athletes who wish to transfer. It is not accessible to the public.

The process of entering the portal is done through a school’s compliance office. Once a player provides written notification of an intent to transfer, the office enters the player’s name in the database and everything is off and running. The compliance office has 48 hours to comply with the player’s request and that request cannot be refused.

Once a player’s name shows up in the portal, other schools can contact the player. Players can change their minds at any point and withdraw from the portal. However, once a player enters the portal, the current scholarship no longer has to be honored. In other words, if a player enters the portal but decides to stay, the school is not obligated to provide a scholarship anymore.

The database is a normal database, sortable by a variety of topics, including (of course) sport and name. A player’s individual entry includes basic details such as contact info, whether the player was on scholarship and whether the player is transferring as a graduate student.

A player can ask that a “do not contact” tag be placed on the report. In those instances, the players don’t want to be contacted by schools unless they’ve initiated the communication.

The portal has been around since Oct. 15, 2018 and the new calendar cycle within the portal begins each August. For example, the 2021-22 cycle started Aug. 1. During the 2020-21 cycle, 2,626 FBS football players entered the transfer portal (including walk-ons). That comes after 1,681 entered during the 2019-20 cycle and 1,709 during the abbreviated 2018-19 cycle. In comparison, 1,833 Division I basketball players entered the portal during the 2020-21 cycle after totals of 1,020 in 2019-20 and 1,063 in 2018-19.

Track transfer portal activity

While the NCAA transfer portal database is private, the On3 Network has streamlined the reporting process tracking player movement.

If you find yourself asking, ‘How can I track transfer portal activity?’ our well-established network of reporters and contacts across college athletics keeps you up to speed in several ways, from articles written about players as they enter and exit the transfer portal or find their new destination, to our social media channels, to the On3 Transfer Portal.

The transfer portal wire provides a real-time feed of player activity, including basic player profile information, transfer portal ranking and original On3 Consensus recruiting ranking, as well as NIL valuation (name, image and likeness).

The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and senior national college football reporter Matt Zenitz’s Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

SEC Basketball: Kentucky, Arkansas among biggest November recruiting winners

The month of November was an action packed one for SEC Basketball as a whole on the recruiting trail, mainly through the fact that many of the conference’s committed prospects signed. However, which of those those prospects made decisions during the month, and in turn, which SEC teams were among the biggest recruiting winners during November? (NOTE: Rankings courtesy of the 247Sports Composite)
LEXINGTON, KY
WHAS11

Second UK football player drops out of upcoming bowl game

LEXINGTON, Ky. — There are now two high-profile University of Kentucky football players that have pulled out of the upcoming bowl game on New Year's Eve. Running Back Chris Rodriguez has announced he will not play for Kentucky in the Music City Bowl in Nashville. Rodriguez has an impressive...
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

4-star EDGE Rico Walker schedules official visit to Kentucky

Hickory (N.C.) edge rusher Rico Walker (6-foot-3, 233) will take an official visit to Kentucky this weekend. The Wildcats are also slated to host New Caney (Tex.) cornerback CJ Blocker, Philadelphia (Pa.) Imhotep Institue safety Rahmir Stewart, Detroit (Mich.) Cass Technical tight end Khamari Anderson and Waverly-Shell Rock (Ia.) linebacker Asa Newsom.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Changes coming to Kentucky sales tax

With a new year comes new laws going into effect in Kentucky including a new sales tax on power bills. But, it doesn't apply to everyone. With a new year comes new laws going into effect in Kentucky including a new sales tax on power bills. But, it doesn't apply to everyone.
KENTUCKY STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky

Photo byPhoto by Emerson Vieira on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Lexington mom flew to Nashville to accept daughter’s degree

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Although a Lexington mother still grieving her daughter’s homicide, she honored her in a unique way this past weekend. Even though Amaya Sandifer’s killer is still on the loose, her mother finds joy in celebrating the young woman’s college career by accepting a diploma on her behalf.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Dunbar High Schools’ principal’s leave extended

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The administrative leave for Dunbar High School principal Marlon Ball has been extended. According to the Herald Leader, His attorney says the leave was extended by 20 days. It is not clear what led to the extension. Last month, Ball was placed on administrative leave while...
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
lanereport.com

Commerce Lexington’s promotes new VP of Leadership Development

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Commerce Lexington Inc. is pleased to announce that Amy Carrington Stout has been promoted to Vice President of Leadership Development. She has been a valuable team member at Commerce Lexington for 11 years. She is responsible for managing the Leadership Lexington and Leadership Central Kentucky programs, as well as the annual EMERGE conference and Emerging Leaders of the Bluegrass.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Frankfort man bringing smiles with Christmas magic

Frankfort man bringing smiles with Christmas magic. Frankfort man bringing smiles with Christmas magic. Frankfort man bringing smiles with Christmas magic. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on December 8, 2022. Lexington church holds Nativity scenes from across …. Lexington church event showing off Nativity...
FRANKFORT, KY
fox56news.com

Report cards are in for Kentucky hospitals

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Reports cards are in for Kentucky hospitals. The Leapfrog Group is a nonprofit organization that looks at different categories to rate hospitals including staffing and services provided. Almost all the hospitals in the Lexington grater area saw improvement in their scores from the spring,...
KENTUCKY STATE
vinepair.com

Pernod Ricard to Spend $250 Million on New Kentucky Whiskey Facility

A new long-term project is expected to boost the local Kentucky whiskey economy. Pernod Ricard plans to construct a new distillery for bourbon brand Jefferson’s in central Kentucky — just a 30-minute drive from nearby Bardstown, Ky., a popular site for whiskey distilling. Spirits corporation Pernod Ricard holds...
LEBANON, KY
fox56news.com

Man dead, woman injured in Lexington shooting

The Lexington Police Department said they were called t the 4900 block of McAtee Lane around 11:40 Thursday night. The Lexington Police Department said they were called t the 4900 block of McAtee Lane around 11:40 Thursday night. Dec. 9: Dropping used car prices, bomb dogs, and …. Here are...
LEXINGTON, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Kentucky renters rally for protections, new tenants bill of rights

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Community members concerned about rising rent and affordable housing are taking their concerns about conditions to the city’s leaders. Marching for change, a group advocating for renters around the state took their concerns about housing in Lexington right to the steps of city hall. Leading...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Health officials say flu is hitting Lexington hard

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington health officials say the flu is hitting the city hard. According to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department, there are already more total lab-reported cases in the first nine weeks this season than in the previous three years combined. Lexington reported 525 new cases and five...
LEXINGTON, KY
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
78K+
Followers
89K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy