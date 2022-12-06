Florida sends five coaches to visit 4-star DL commit Kelby Collins

(Chad Simmons/On3)

One of the biggest selling points for Billy Napier when he was in the hiring process at Florida was the ‘army’ of staffers that he would be able to hire. The first-year head man mobilized the troops on Monday night as Florida sent five staffers, including Napier, to the home of four-star Gators defensive line commit Kelby Collins. And that came after co-defensive coordinator Patrick Toney was in Collins’ home on Saturday.

Collins has been one of the biggest recruiting wins of Napier’s tenure in Gainesville, with Florida beating out Alabama and a handful of other programs for the Gardendale (Ala.) star.

The Crimson Tide have remained in contact with him and even hosted him for an unofficial visit over Thanksgiving weekend for the Iron Bowl. But Florida is doing everything it can to hold onto Collins and get him through the finish line on December 21.

The 6-foot-4, 265-pounder is the nation’s No. 65 overall prospect, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

“Highly productive, big-framed defensive lineman who could play a number of spots along the front. Measured at 6-foot-5, 278 pounds with a 6-foot-6 wing-span prior to his junior season. Has been a dominant high school defensive lineman for a few seasons. Totaled 20 tackles for loss and 12 sacks as a junior. Frequently in opposing backfields, using quick and strong hands to disengage from blocks.

…A fluid mover who closes quickly behind the line of scrimmage. A strong run defender and chases down plays from the back side. Could line up as a big defensive end or move inside at the next level pending on his size. Lacks high end length for the position relative to other highly-ranked peers.”