New Jersey Globe
Recount in Chris Christie’s hometown expands Democratic margin in Mendham to three votes
Democrat Lauren Spirig expanded her lead to three votes over Republican incumbent Thomas Baio in a race for Mendham Township Committee after a recount held today. Spirig has initially led by two votes, 1,473 to 1,471. The updated tally has Spirig winning, 1,473 to 1,470. Machine votes from Election Day...
New Jersey Globe
New Jersey’s congressional candidates spent over $57 million in 2022
Two dozen congressional candidates from New Jersey combined to spend nearly $57.3 million this cycle, with only one House seat changing hands — and with Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-Wyckoff) scoring a double-digit win and still having more than $13.7 million remaining in his campaign warchest. The top fundraiser this...
wrnjradio.com
Hunterdon County Commissioner Director John Lanza again calls upon Gov. Murphy to address drastic SHBP rate hikes
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – Hunterdon County Commissioner Director John E. Lanza sent a letter to Governor Murphy Friday calling upon his administration to address the drastic health insurance premium hikes for local government participants in the State Health Benefits Program (SHBP) for the up coming calendar year. Lanza’s letter...
New Jersey Globe
Egan says he intends to run for re-election to Assembly
The oldest member of the New Jersey State Assembly is ready for two more years. Assemblyman Joe Egan (D-New Brunswick), who has represented parts of Middlesex and Somerset Counties since 2002, said today that he intends to run for re-election next year to the 17th legislative district. “As far as...
New Jersey Globe
Palmer won’t run for Mercer county executive, will back Benson
Former Trenton Mayor Douglas Palmer has decided not to run for Mercer County Executive and instead will endorse Assemblyman Dan Benson (D-Hamilton) for the Democratic nomination. Benson is expected to announce his primary challenge to five-term incumbent Brian Hughes next week. This sets up a fight for the organization line...
New Jersey Globe
Eliminated Democrat in Manchester mayoral race slams incumbent mayor
Next Tuesday’s mayoral runoff election in Manchester, a solid-red Ocean County township of 45,115 people, is a fight between two fractious wings of the Republican Party. It is Democratic voters, however, who may play a decisive role in electing the next mayor, and an eliminated Democratic mayoral contender has waded into the runoff election with a statement blasting incumbent Mayor Robert Hudak.
New Jersey Globe
Raritan, Hillsborough candidates ask judge for recount in close races
Two candidates seeking recounts in close Somerset County local races need to convince a Superior Court judge that there is reason to believe the votes were counted incorrectly. Republican Frank DelRocco lost his bid for a seat on the Raritan Borough Council by seven votes against Democrat Adam Armahizer. In...
New Jersey Globe
In Manchester runoff between two GOP factions, Democrats are swing voters
Democrats are positioned to influence the outcome of a runoff election for mayor and township council in Ocean County next week, where two Republicans are facing off in what is legally a non-partisan election. Incumbent Robert Hudak was the top vote-getter on November 8 but fell 1,009 votes short of...
New Jersey Globe
In 2022 congressional elections, GOP won 44 Biden towns while Dems won 64 Ciattarelli towns
In the leadup to last month’s congressional elections, Republicans hoped that 2022 would be another 2021, when Jack Ciattarelli led a red wave and Republicans won big all across the state. Democrats, unrealistically, would have preferred another 2020, when Joe Biden crushed Donald Trump and swept through previously deep-red suburbs.
New Jersey Globe
Trenton candidate asks judge to strike candidate’s use of Hispanic maiden name from ballot
Trenton city council candidates were back in court on Tuesday arguing over how a candidate is listed on the ballot, with Damian Malave arguing that his opponent is using her maiden name in a bid to win votes in a ward that is 67% Hispanic. Malave says his opponent’s legal...
N.J. voters stayed home at a near-record rate in last month’s midterm elections
Last month’s elections had the second-smallest voter turnout of any midterms in 96 years, new state Board of Elections data shows. Just 41% of registered voters went to the polls, ahead of only the 36% who cast ballots in 2014.
New Jersey Republicans rip school "equity" plan
(The Center Square) – New Jersey Republicans are fuming over an update to the state's "equity" plan for schools, accusing education officials of focusing too much on "identity politics" rather than helping students recover from the impacts of the pandemic. On Wednesday, the state Board of Education is expected...
New Jersey Globe
DePhillips says New Jersey needs to lower its corporate tax rate
In response to a report from the right-leaning Tax Foundation that lists New Jersey dead-last on its State Business Tax Climate Index, Assemblyman Christopher DePhillips (R-Wyckoff) released a statement this morning calling on state leadership to lower corporate tax rates. “New Jersey can’t keep coming in last for business climate...
thesunpapers.com
Burlington County leaders release statements on the passing of retired Sheriff Gary Daniels
The Burlington County Commissioners and Burlington County Sheriff Anthony Basantis and Undersheriff Jim Kostoplis released the following statement on the passing of retired Burlington County Sheriff Gary L. Daniels:. “We were saddened to learn about the passing of Gary Daniels, who served Burlington County as a member of law enforcement,...
New Jersey Globe
State backs off plan to require expensive gas-to-electric boiler conversions
Under pressure from some lawmakers facing re-election next year, New Jersey Commissioner of Environmental Protection Shawn LaTourette has dropped a controversial plan to force more than 1,500 schools across to spend tens of millions to convert their boilers from gas to electric as a result of the state’s new Energy Master Plan.
New Jersey Globe
Jimenez joins race for West New York Commissioner
Assemblywoman Angelica Jimenez will run for West New York Town Commissioner in the May 2023 non-partisan municipal election. The six-term lawmaker will run on a slate headed by incumbent Cosmo Cirillo, who wants to become mayor. She indicated earlier this week that she would support Cirillo. “I have seen many...
New Jersey Globe
Platkin, Department of Consumer Affairs issue guidance on abortion access
Attorney General Matt Platkin, in conjunction with the New Jersey Division of Consumer Affairs (DCA), today announced a series of actions that he said would further safeguard abortion access in New Jersey, where abortion remains fully legal even after the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade. Platkin and...
New Jersey Globe
Murphy names first transgender cabinet member in N.J.
One of Gov. Phil Murphy’ original cabinet members is retiring and will be replaced by the state’s first transgender cabinet member. Murphy is expected to announce today that Allison Chris Myers will replace Deirdré Webster Cobb on an interim basis on January 1. “ I couldn’t think...
NJ Gov. Phil Murphy to undergo minor surgery
Gov. Phil Murphy, 65, plans to undergo a minor surgery on Wednesday. The governor’s office did not specify what the procedure is, but said it’s not related to the cancerous tumor he had removed from his kidney in 2020.
bkreader.com
Brooklyn Democrats React to BK Council Member Ari Kagan’s Controversial Departure From Their Party
Ari Kagan, the council member representing Bensonhurst, Coney Island, Gravesend and Sea Gate, just made a controversial switch from Democrat to Republican on Monday, Dec. 5. Kagan is also now launching a general election bid against fellow Brooklyn Council Member Justin Brannan. Kagan announced the switcheroo on Monday on the...
