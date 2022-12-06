ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monmouth County, NJ

New Jersey Globe

New Jersey’s congressional candidates spent over $57 million in 2022

Two dozen congressional candidates from New Jersey combined to spend nearly $57.3 million this cycle, with only one House seat changing hands — and with Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-Wyckoff) scoring a double-digit win and still having more than $13.7 million remaining in his campaign warchest. The top fundraiser this...
NEW JERSEY STATE
wrnjradio.com

Hunterdon County Commissioner Director John Lanza again calls upon Gov. Murphy to address drastic SHBP rate hikes

HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – Hunterdon County Commissioner Director John E. Lanza sent a letter to Governor Murphy Friday calling upon his administration to address the drastic health insurance premium hikes for local government participants in the State Health Benefits Program (SHBP) for the up coming calendar year. Lanza’s letter...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Egan says he intends to run for re-election to Assembly

The oldest member of the New Jersey State Assembly is ready for two more years. Assemblyman Joe Egan (D-New Brunswick), who has represented parts of Middlesex and Somerset Counties since 2002, said today that he intends to run for re-election next year to the 17th legislative district. “As far as...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Palmer won’t run for Mercer county executive, will back Benson

Former Trenton Mayor Douglas Palmer has decided not to run for Mercer County Executive and instead will endorse Assemblyman Dan Benson (D-Hamilton) for the Democratic nomination. Benson is expected to announce his primary challenge to five-term incumbent Brian Hughes next week. This sets up a fight for the organization line...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Eliminated Democrat in Manchester mayoral race slams incumbent mayor

Next Tuesday’s mayoral runoff election in Manchester, a solid-red Ocean County township of 45,115 people, is a fight between two fractious wings of the Republican Party. It is Democratic voters, however, who may play a decisive role in electing the next mayor, and an eliminated Democratic mayoral contender has waded into the runoff election with a statement blasting incumbent Mayor Robert Hudak.
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Raritan, Hillsborough candidates ask judge for recount in close races

Two candidates seeking recounts in close Somerset County local races need to convince a Superior Court judge that there is reason to believe the votes were counted incorrectly. Republican Frank DelRocco lost his bid for a seat on the Raritan Borough Council by seven votes against Democrat Adam Armahizer. In...
RARITAN, NJ
New Jersey Globe

In 2022 congressional elections, GOP won 44 Biden towns while Dems won 64 Ciattarelli towns

In the leadup to last month’s congressional elections, Republicans hoped that 2022 would be another 2021, when Jack Ciattarelli led a red wave and Republicans won big all across the state. Democrats, unrealistically, would have preferred another 2020, when Joe Biden crushed Donald Trump and swept through previously deep-red suburbs.
The Center Square

New Jersey Republicans rip school "equity" plan

(The Center Square) – New Jersey Republicans are fuming over an update to the state's "equity" plan for schools, accusing education officials of focusing too much on "identity politics" rather than helping students recover from the impacts of the pandemic. On Wednesday, the state Board of Education is expected...
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey Globe

DePhillips says New Jersey needs to lower its corporate tax rate

In response to a report from the right-leaning Tax Foundation that lists New Jersey dead-last on its State Business Tax Climate Index, Assemblyman Christopher DePhillips (R-Wyckoff) released a statement this morning calling on state leadership to lower corporate tax rates. “New Jersey can’t keep coming in last for business climate...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
New Jersey Globe

Jimenez joins race for West New York Commissioner

Assemblywoman Angelica Jimenez will run for West New York Town Commissioner in the May 2023 non-partisan municipal election. The six-term lawmaker will run on a slate headed by incumbent Cosmo Cirillo, who wants to become mayor. She indicated earlier this week that she would support Cirillo. “I have seen many...
WEST NEW YORK, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Platkin, Department of Consumer Affairs issue guidance on abortion access

Attorney General Matt Platkin, in conjunction with the New Jersey Division of Consumer Affairs (DCA), today announced a series of actions that he said would further safeguard abortion access in New Jersey, where abortion remains fully legal even after the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade. Platkin and...
New Jersey Globe

Murphy names first transgender cabinet member in N.J.

One of Gov. Phil Murphy’ original cabinet members is retiring and will be replaced by the state’s first transgender cabinet member. Murphy is expected to announce today that Allison Chris Myers will replace Deirdré Webster Cobb on an interim basis on January 1. “ I couldn’t think...
NEW JERSEY STATE
1010WINS

NJ Gov. Phil Murphy to undergo minor surgery

Gov. Phil Murphy, 65, plans to undergo a minor surgery on Wednesday. The governor’s office did not specify what the procedure is, but said it’s not related to the cancerous tumor he had removed from his kidney in 2020.

