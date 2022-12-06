Read full article on original website
kauainownews.com
Case presented certificate from Hawai‘i Senate in honor of her service as DLNR chairwoman
This story was updated at 4:20 p.m. Dec. 9. State Sen. Lorraine Inouye, who leads the state Senate’s Land and Water Committee, said Friday that it’s unusual when the Hawai‘i Senate honors an outgoing state department chief. But for someone with a track record like that of Department of Land and Natural Resources Chairwoman Suzanne Case, the recognition is more than appropriate.
KITV.com
Honolulu nonprofits eligible for up to $100K in COVID relief funds
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced today the City will soon begin accepting applications for up to $30 million in relief for non-profits impacted by the pandemic. Nonprofits eligible can recieve up to $100,000. The funds will be awarded on a first-come, first-serve basis, until the funds are...
hawaiinewsnow.com
After giving green light, Green hopes redeveloped Aloha Stadium could open in 2027
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. Josh Green is giving the go-ahead to the multi-billion dollar redevelopment of Aloha Stadium and a surrounding entertainment district. The decision reverses Gov. David Ige’s effort to simplify the plan by using a $350 million appropriation to build the stadium as a traditional government project.
Take of pāku‘iku‘i prohibited on Big Islands West Coast
DAR is working with coastal communities, the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo, the United States Geological Survey, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to better understand pāku‘iku‘i life history traits that will support a more robust understanding of their stocks.
hawaiipublicradio.org
Hawaiʻi Proud Boys founder sentenced to 4 years in prison for role in Capitol riot
Nicholas Ochs, the founder of Hawaiʻi's Proud Boys chapter, has been sentenced to four years in prison for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot on the U.S. Capitol. Chief Judge Beryl A. Howell ruled in federal court on Friday that Ochs will serve four years in prison, three years of supervised release and have to pay $7,100 in additional fines.
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘Shocking’ contract cancellation raises doubts about tourism management agency
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After spending months trying to hammer out a deal, a troubled contracting process to market and manage Hawaii tourism was killed by a state official just before he lost his job with the transition from the Ige to Green administrations. Even though the contract was to be...
hawaiinewsnow.com
On Oahu’s west side, worsening homeless problem draws calls for greater outreach
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Sheri Tsutsumi wants you to remember the homeless are people, too. In fact, she used to be one of them — and is among those calling for a more compassionate approach to tackling the dozens of homeless people who regularly camp along Oahu’s west side.
mauinow.com
Hilarie Alomar named Kamehameha Schools Director of Planning and Development
Kamehameha Schools has named Hilarie Alomar as director of Planning and Development. Alomar will utilize her sense of Hawaiian culture and her expertise in land use, entitlements, infrastructure, and community outreach to guide planning for KS’ Hawai‘i real estate portfolio. “As a beneficiary of Ke Ali‘i Pauahi, it...
mauinow.com
Ledcor plans nearly 1,000 homes in S. Maui after previous luxury proposal had pushback
Ledcor Maui LP is planning nearly 1,000 single- and multi-family residential units on eight properties not far from the shores of Kīhei and Wailea. The company is in the early stages of an environmental study that’s part of a lengthy permit and approvals process needed to develop its Ledcor South Maui Properties and Improvements project. This plan calls for 925 to 975 units in residential communities to include open spaces, amenities and pedestrian paths, along with required workforce housing, park dedication and infrastructure upgrades on a total of about 156 acres.
KITV.com
Adopt-A-Family: The Deponte ohana
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- This holiday season, KITV4 is once again partnering with Helping Hands Hawaii and its Adopt a Family Program. The goal is to bring some cheer to families who could use a little help this year. KITV4 visited the Deponte ohana who have been homeless for almost three...
Geographical restrictions imposed in select cases under Safe and Sound
Crime in Waikiki is being addressed, in part, by a crime reduction initiative called “Safe and Sound”, it took effect in September and it is a collaboration between the City’s Prosecuting Attorney’s office and Honolulu Police Department.
Hawaii woman struck in head by 14-foot metal panel
"I really only just remember seeing it almost like a movie, just this piece of metal coming through the air and then I was out," said Paula Buck, founder of Big Island Animal Farm.
bigislandvideonews.com
Hawai‘i National Guard Activated For Mauna Loa Eruption
HAWAII ISLAND - About 20 Hawai‘i National Guard servicemembers will assist Hawaii County with the ongoing Mauna Loa eruption. (BIVN) – The eruption of Mauna Loa on the Northeast Rift Zone continued overnight. As officials prepare for the possible loss of a critical cross-island highway should lava from the eruption cut across the Daniel K. Inouye Highway, some more help is on the way from the State of Hawai‘i.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii Island to volcano spectators: ‘Take your ʻopala with you’
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With thousands of spectators flocking to Hawaii island to witness the simultaneous eruptions Mauna Loa and Kilauea, many are forgetting the “campsite rule.”. In other words, leave the area in a better condition than you found it. An estimated 50,000 people have visited the special viewing...
STUDY: Has your rent recently gone up in Honolulu?
Zumper came out with their findings on the average rent for a one, two or studio apartment in the Honolulu area.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Shooting range closure prevents dozens of DPS officers from renewing gun certifications
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The sudden closure of Oahu’s only public shooting range is preventing dozens of state Department of Public Safety personnel from being able to renew their firearms certifications. DPS employees tasked with carrying a gun are generally required to renew their weapons certification every year. But as...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii Island mayor: 'Disrespectful' spectators are throwing marshmallows at lava
hawaiinewsnow.com
Ready to ring in the new year — with firecrackers? Just don’t forget a permit
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s only a matter of time until 2022 comes to a close and families across the state are ringing in the new year. If you are planning to pop firecrackers on the holiday, don’t forget to purchase a permit. Applications for fireworks permit on Oahu,...
Boat owner fined $43K for damage to stony coral
The State Board of Land and Natural Resources announced that it has fined a boat owner $43,417 for their aquatic vessel that caused damage to stony coral and live rock on Hawai'i Island in 2021.
kauainownews.com
Governor orders flags to fly at half-staff on Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day
Flags at the state Capitol in Honolulu and all state offices and agencies as well as the Hawaiʻi National Guard are flying at half-staff today in honor of Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. At the direction of President Joe Biden, Hawaiʻi Gov. Josh Green ordered the flags to be flown...
