Hawaii State

kauainownews.com

Case presented certificate from Hawai‘i Senate in honor of her service as DLNR chairwoman

This story was updated at 4:20 p.m. Dec. 9. State Sen. Lorraine Inouye, who leads the state Senate’s Land and Water Committee, said Friday that it’s unusual when the Hawai‘i Senate honors an outgoing state department chief. But for someone with a track record like that of Department of Land and Natural Resources Chairwoman Suzanne Case, the recognition is more than appropriate.
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Honolulu nonprofits eligible for up to $100K in COVID relief funds

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced today the City will soon begin accepting applications for up to $30 million in relief for non-profits impacted by the pandemic. Nonprofits eligible can recieve up to $100,000. The funds will be awarded on a first-come, first-serve basis, until the funds are...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Take of pāku‘iku‘i prohibited on Big Islands West Coast

DAR is working with coastal communities, the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo, the United States Geological Survey, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to better understand pāku‘iku‘i life history traits that will support a more robust understanding of their stocks.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiipublicradio.org

Hawaiʻi Proud Boys founder sentenced to 4 years in prison for role in Capitol riot

Nicholas Ochs, the founder of Hawaiʻi's Proud Boys chapter, has been sentenced to four years in prison for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot on the U.S. Capitol. Chief Judge Beryl A. Howell ruled in federal court on Friday that Ochs will serve four years in prison, three years of supervised release and have to pay $7,100 in additional fines.
HONOLULU, HI
mauinow.com

Hilarie Alomar named Kamehameha Schools Director of Planning and Development

Kamehameha Schools has named Hilarie Alomar as director of Planning and Development. Alomar will utilize her sense of Hawaiian culture and her expertise in land use, entitlements, infrastructure, and community outreach to guide planning for KS’ Hawai‘i real estate portfolio. “As a beneficiary of Ke Ali‘i Pauahi, it...
HAWAII STATE
mauinow.com

Ledcor plans nearly 1,000 homes in S. Maui after previous luxury proposal had pushback

Ledcor Maui LP is planning nearly 1,000 single- and multi-family residential units on eight properties not far from the shores of Kīhei and Wailea. The company is in the early stages of an environmental study that’s part of a lengthy permit and approvals process needed to develop its Ledcor South Maui Properties and Improvements project. This plan calls for 925 to 975 units in residential communities to include open spaces, amenities and pedestrian paths, along with required workforce housing, park dedication and infrastructure upgrades on a total of about 156 acres.
WAILEA, HI
KITV.com

Adopt-A-Family: The Deponte ohana

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- This holiday season, KITV4 is once again partnering with Helping Hands Hawaii and its Adopt a Family Program. The goal is to bring some cheer to families who could use a little help this year. KITV4 visited the Deponte ohana who have been homeless for almost three...
HONOLULU, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

Hawai‘i National Guard Activated For Mauna Loa Eruption

HAWAII ISLAND - About 20 Hawai‘i National Guard servicemembers will assist Hawaii County with the ongoing Mauna Loa eruption. (BIVN) – The eruption of Mauna Loa on the Northeast Rift Zone continued overnight. As officials prepare for the possible loss of a critical cross-island highway should lava from the eruption cut across the Daniel K. Inouye Highway, some more help is on the way from the State of Hawai‘i.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii Island to volcano spectators: ‘Take your ʻopala with you’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With thousands of spectators flocking to Hawaii island to witness the simultaneous eruptions Mauna Loa and Kilauea, many are forgetting the “campsite rule.”. In other words, leave the area in a better condition than you found it. An estimated 50,000 people have visited the special viewing...
HONOLULU, HI

