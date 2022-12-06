Read full article on original website
SIX hosting annual Christmas area appreciation, food drive
In honor of the season of giving, SIX is hosting their 2022 Area Appreciation and Food Drive this month at Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater. Now through Friday, Dec, 30, local residents can see SIX for the admission price of only $6, plus applicable taxes and fees, with a donation of two non-perishable food items. All items collected during the food drive will benefit Christian Associates.
Children shop with a hero in Stone County
Children in Stone County had the chance to shop with an area hero and meet Santa and Mrs. Claus on Thursday, Dec. 1. Unite Table Rock Lake hosted their 3rd Annual Shop with a Hero event at Wal-Mart in Branson West. The event served Stone County children as they got to walk around the store and shop for toys with police officers, sheriff’s deputies, firefighters and Army soldiers.
Grand Jubilee, Comedy Jamboree hosting Christmas area appreciation
Grand Country Music Hall is offering the gift of area appreciation for two of their productions this month. Now through Saturday, Dec. 17, locals can take advantage of $10 tickets for both Grand Jubilee and Comedy Jamboree. Area appreciation is open to Missouri residents of Taney, Stone, Christian, Green, Douglas,...
Branson, Missouri in the 1940’s and 50’s - Part 1: The Hills and Hollers
This is the third in a series of stories written by Guy Howard Jr. about his time growing up in the Branson, Missouri area and his experiences as the son of the Walkin’ Preacher of the Ozarks, Guy Howard. It will be divided into two parts. Try not to...
Christmas decorations vandalized in downtown Hollister
Someone’s getting a lump of coal in their Christmas stocking this year. During the night time hours of Wednesday, Dec. 7 or early morning hours of Thursday, Dec. 8, Christmas decorations in downtown Hollister were vandalized. According to Deputy City Administrator Denise Olmstead, the actions taken against the decorations...
Whataburger to open first location in the Ozarks on Monday
REPUBLIC, Mo. — The area’s first Whataburger location will officially open its doors on Monday, Dec. 12 in Republic. According to a press release from the company, the location off Highway 60 in Republic will open at 11 a.m. on Monday morning. It is the first of five locations planned in the Ozarks. The restaurant […]
Community welcomes ice skating rink back to Branson
The Holidays on Ice was welcomed back to Branson by the community on Thursday, Dec. 1, as they hosted the official grand opening of their third season at The Track Family Fun Parks. Located next to The Branson Ferris Wheel, the 7,200 square-foot ice rink is the same size of...
Eureka Springs wildlife refuge hoping bill to protect big cats held in captivity becomes law
The Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge in Eureka Springs has been hoping for something like the Big Cat Public Safety Act for nearly a decade.
2022 Kimberling City Christmas Parade & Tree Lighting
On Saturday, Dec. 3, the communities of Stone County came together for the 2022 Kimberling City Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting. Spectators were able to view the parade, which began at the Kimberling City Library and traveled down Kimberling Blvd., Marina Way and ending at the Nautical Circle. Following the parade attendees were invited down to the Port of Kimberling to enjoy cookies and hot chocolate, photos with Santa Claus, and the lighting of the 2022 Kimberling City Christmas Tree.
Bentonville man found guilty following hiker’s death
A federal magistrate judge convicted a Bentonville man yesterday on one count of engaging in or soliciting business inside a national park without a permit and one count of soliciting money inside a national park without a permit.
Winter preparedness event in Springfield Thursday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With the official start of winter approaching, officials from Greene County want people to be prepared for any incoming winter weather. The Greene County Office of Emergency Management will be hosting a free event this Thursday, December 8 at 6:30 p.m. in Springfield at the Library Station. Deputy Director Darren White says that while the agency hosts events like this often, it’s the first time they teamed up with the library to put this event on.
Aurora Mercy ER staying pretty busy with patients
Aurora Rotary members recently heard from Kim Jirik, the emergency services manager for Aurora Mercy Hospital. Mercy Aurora has 25 critical care beds and is budgeted for 35 emergency room patients per day. They have seen record numbers as of late, topping out at 57 as their new record. Peak...
The historic Heer's Department Store building of 1915 was saved and repurposed into loft apartments
Heer's building in 2010 before the renovation, Springfield, Missouri.Photo byAbeEzekowitz, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 2002, when the Heer's Department Store building was nominated to be listed on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP), the building was vacant. The building was constructed in 1915. and the architectural firm was Opel & Torbitt. It was the largest commercial building in this area.
After seeing KOLR10 story, viewer steps in to help with tax bills
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Days after seeing a KOLR10 story about families impacted by higher property tax bills, a viewer has stepped in to help. The donor has asked to remain anonymous. “There was something about the KOLR10 piece that really struck a chord.” the person said. “You know, these are women that are struggling to […]
Missouri Governor Parson appoints new Christian County commissioner
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson appointed a new Christian County commissioner. The governor named Brad Jackson to the position of Eastern County Commissioner. Jackson will replace Linn Morris, who won the race for the county’s presiding commissioner in November. Jackson is a business owner in Ozark....
Iron Chef host Alton Brown says this Springfield restaurant has the best cashew chicken
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Food Network star Alton Brown visited Springfield as a part of his Alton Brown: LIVE! BEYOND THE EATS tour. Brown has been on the road with his new culinary variety show filled with cooking, comedy, music, and fun science. On Wednesday, December 7, the Good Eats star came to Juanita K Hammons […]
Two boil orders issued for residents in Marion and Stone counties
The Arkansas Department of Health have issued two boil orders for residents in Marion and Stone counties. In Marion County, customers in the Pyatt Waterworks system near 4010 Marion County beyond the Patton Cemetery, including Fox Hunt Lane have been effected due to a water line break. Customers within the...
Blue Christmas service to be held in Kimberling City
A church in Kimberling City will host a special Christmas service a few days before Christmas Day. St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, located at 3 Northwoods Drive in Kimberling City, will be hosting their annual Blue Christmas Service on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at 5:30 p.m. The tradition of the Blue...
Freddie Ray Weatherman
Freddie Ray Weatherman, 93, of Reeds Spring, MO passed away on Monday, December 5, 2022 at his home. Freddie was born on January 26, 1929 in Walnut Shade, MO, the son of E. L. and Duffie Weatherman. He was a U.S. Army veteran and served during the Korean War. Freddie...
Human remains found in Bella Vista identified
The Arkansas Crime Laboratory has identified human remains found on October 30 as Matthew Loftin, according to a press release.
