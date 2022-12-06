ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taney County, MO

bransontrilakesnews.com

SIX hosting annual Christmas area appreciation, food drive

In honor of the season of giving, SIX is hosting their 2022 Area Appreciation and Food Drive this month at Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater. Now through Friday, Dec, 30, local residents can see SIX for the admission price of only $6, plus applicable taxes and fees, with a donation of two non-perishable food items. All items collected during the food drive will benefit Christian Associates.
BRANSON, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Children shop with a hero in Stone County

Children in Stone County had the chance to shop with an area hero and meet Santa and Mrs. Claus on Thursday, Dec. 1. Unite Table Rock Lake hosted their 3rd Annual Shop with a Hero event at Wal-Mart in Branson West. The event served Stone County children as they got to walk around the store and shop for toys with police officers, sheriff’s deputies, firefighters and Army soldiers.
STONE COUNTY, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Grand Jubilee, Comedy Jamboree hosting Christmas area appreciation

Grand Country Music Hall is offering the gift of area appreciation for two of their productions this month. Now through Saturday, Dec. 17, locals can take advantage of $10 tickets for both Grand Jubilee and Comedy Jamboree. Area appreciation is open to Missouri residents of Taney, Stone, Christian, Green, Douglas,...
BRANSON, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Christmas decorations vandalized in downtown Hollister

Someone’s getting a lump of coal in their Christmas stocking this year. During the night time hours of Wednesday, Dec. 7 or early morning hours of Thursday, Dec. 8, Christmas decorations in downtown Hollister were vandalized. According to Deputy City Administrator Denise Olmstead, the actions taken against the decorations...
HOLLISTER, MO
KOLR10 News

Whataburger to open first location in the Ozarks on Monday

REPUBLIC, Mo. — The area’s first Whataburger location will officially open its doors on Monday, Dec. 12 in Republic. According to a press release from the company, the location off Highway 60 in Republic will open at 11 a.m. on Monday morning. It is the first of five locations planned in the Ozarks. The restaurant […]
REPUBLIC, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Community welcomes ice skating rink back to Branson

The Holidays on Ice was welcomed back to Branson by the community on Thursday, Dec. 1, as they hosted the official grand opening of their third season at The Track Family Fun Parks. Located next to The Branson Ferris Wheel, the 7,200 square-foot ice rink is the same size of...
BRANSON, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

2022 Kimberling City Christmas Parade & Tree Lighting

On Saturday, Dec. 3, the communities of Stone County came together for the 2022 Kimberling City Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting. Spectators were able to view the parade, which began at the Kimberling City Library and traveled down Kimberling Blvd., Marina Way and ending at the Nautical Circle. Following the parade attendees were invited down to the Port of Kimberling to enjoy cookies and hot chocolate, photos with Santa Claus, and the lighting of the 2022 Kimberling City Christmas Tree.
KIMBERLING CITY, MO
KYTV

Winter preparedness event in Springfield Thursday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With the official start of winter approaching, officials from Greene County want people to be prepared for any incoming winter weather. The Greene County Office of Emergency Management will be hosting a free event this Thursday, December 8 at 6:30 p.m. in Springfield at the Library Station. Deputy Director Darren White says that while the agency hosts events like this often, it’s the first time they teamed up with the library to put this event on.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
auroraadvertiser.net

Aurora Mercy ER staying pretty busy with patients

Aurora Rotary members recently heard from Kim Jirik, the emergency services manager for Aurora Mercy Hospital. Mercy Aurora has 25 critical care beds and is budgeted for 35 emergency room patients per day. They have seen record numbers as of late, topping out at 57 as their new record. Peak...
AURORA, MO
CJ Coombs

The historic Heer's Department Store building of 1915 was saved and repurposed into loft apartments

Heer's building in 2010 before the renovation, Springfield, Missouri.Photo byAbeEzekowitz, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 2002, when the Heer's Department Store building was nominated to be listed on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP), the building was vacant. The building was constructed in 1915. and the architectural firm was Opel & Torbitt. It was the largest commercial building in this area.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Missouri Governor Parson appoints new Christian County commissioner

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson appointed a new Christian County commissioner. The governor named Brad Jackson to the position of Eastern County Commissioner. Jackson will replace Linn Morris, who won the race for the county’s presiding commissioner in November. Jackson is a business owner in Ozark....
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, MO
KTLO

Two boil orders issued for residents in Marion and Stone counties

The Arkansas Department of Health have issued two boil orders for residents in Marion and Stone counties. In Marion County, customers in the Pyatt Waterworks system near 4010 Marion County beyond the Patton Cemetery, including Fox Hunt Lane have been effected due to a water line break. Customers within the...
MARION COUNTY, AR
bransontrilakesnews.com

Blue Christmas service to be held in Kimberling City

A church in Kimberling City will host a special Christmas service a few days before Christmas Day. St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, located at 3 Northwoods Drive in Kimberling City, will be hosting their annual Blue Christmas Service on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at 5:30 p.m. The tradition of the Blue...
KIMBERLING CITY, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Freddie Ray Weatherman

Freddie Ray Weatherman, 93, of Reeds Spring, MO passed away on Monday, December 5, 2022 at his home. Freddie was born on January 26, 1929 in Walnut Shade, MO, the son of E. L. and Duffie Weatherman. He was a U.S. Army veteran and served during the Korean War. Freddie...
REEDS SPRING, MO

