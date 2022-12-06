On Saturday, Dec. 3, the communities of Stone County came together for the 2022 Kimberling City Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting. Spectators were able to view the parade, which began at the Kimberling City Library and traveled down Kimberling Blvd., Marina Way and ending at the Nautical Circle. Following the parade attendees were invited down to the Port of Kimberling to enjoy cookies and hot chocolate, photos with Santa Claus, and the lighting of the 2022 Kimberling City Christmas Tree.

KIMBERLING CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO