(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser was joined by former Lieutenant Governor of Maryland Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, Events DC, the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development, and special guests to mark the ceremonial removal of the last orange wooden seats of RFK Stadium’s lower bowl. In November, Events DC kicked off the Farewell RFK Stadium campaign to celebrate and honor the legacy of DC’s most iconic sports and concert venue.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO