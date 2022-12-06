ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On3.com

Simmons Scoop: The latest on Damon Wilson, Desmond Ricks and more

By Chad Simmons
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L3I3n_0jZFWAvG00
(On3)

Continue reading this article and more from top writers, Limited Ads.

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Caleb Williams Closing in on Heisman Trophy Dream

There is no bigger individual honor in college football than winning the Heisman Trophy. All season, USC quarterback Caleb Williams has focused on team goals, putting the Trojans far ahead of himself. But Saturday night, all eyes will be on Williams if he does indeed hoist the trophy he so clearly deserves after a remarkable 2022 season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
On3.com

Heisman finalists share on Stetson Bennett, his skillset

NEW YORK — Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett and the three other finalists for the Heisman Trophy spoke to media members on Friday afternoon before their big day on Saturday. That’s when the winner of the most prestigious award in all of College Football will be announced for the 88th time. USC’s Caleb Williams is the overwhelming favorite, but all four had compliments to pay the other finalists. Here’s what was said by TCU’s Max Duggan, Ohio State’s CJ Stroud and Williams about Bennett.
ATHENS, GA
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
78K+
Followers
89K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy