Simmons Scoop: The latest on Damon Wilson, Desmond Ricks and more

NEW YORK — Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett and the three other finalists for the Heisman Trophy spoke to media members on Friday afternoon before their big day on Saturday. That’s when the winner of the most prestigious award in all of College Football will be announced for the 88th time. USC’s Caleb Williams is the overwhelming favorite, but all four had compliments to pay the other finalists. Here’s what was said by TCU’s Max Duggan, Ohio State’s CJ Stroud and Williams about Bennett.

ATHENS, GA ・ 4 HOURS AGO