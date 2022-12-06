Read full article on original website
Related
Morocco vs Portugal - World Cup quarter-final: Team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Morocco's World Cup quarter-final against Portugal, including team news, lineups and prediction.
NBC Connecticut
Lionel Messi Converts Penalty, Argentina Grabs 2-0 Lead vs. Netherlands
Argentina are one step closer. After Marcos Acuna won a penalty, Lionel Messi stepped up to the spot and converted to give La Albiceleste a 2-0 lead over the Netherlands in their quarterfinal matchup of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Friday. Denzel Dumfries was called for the foul on...
Netherlands vs. Argentina: 4 bold predictions for World Cup quarterfinals
The World Cup is getting closer and closer to crowing its 2022 champion. Now, some teams have already advanced to the quarterfinals, cementing their names as one of the world’s top eight teams. This means it is time for some Netherlands vs Argentina bold predictions. Oranje is coming off...
Croatia Stuns Brazil, Argentina Holds Off The Netherlands in World Cup QFs
"Croatia, the 2018 World Cup runner-ups, shocked 2022 favorites Brazil in penalty kicks in the quarterfinals to move on to the semifinals.After a goalless draw through 90 minutes of regulation, Neymar scored a majestic goal to push Brazil to a 1-0 lead just before the halftime mark of extra time. Not only did he get them on the board, he tied Pele's record as the country's leading men's scorer with 77 goals and it was inevitable that he'd break that mark if the Brazilians advanced. However, his goal also put him in top company alongside "Il Fenomeno" Ronaldo Nazario as the...
Morocco vs Portugal live stream and how to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarter-final
How to watch a Morocco vs Portugal live stream wherever you are in the world today. Where to watch World Cup 2022, team news, soccer without cable and what TV channel you'll need for this quarter-final clash.
'Our pride': Morocco keeps Africa's hope alive in World Cup
NAIROBI, Kenya — (AP) — For many in Africa, Morocco's underdog performance is the best story in the World Cup so far, with the hopes of the continent soaring ahead of the match on Saturday against Portugal. Across the continent of more than 1.3 billion people, African fans...
Morocco’s Soccer Team Coach Says His Country Represents Africa In The World Cup
On December 6th 2022, the Morocco national soccer team made history, after defeating Spain and claiming a spot in the quarter-finals in Qatar. The victory makes Morocco the fourth African team to get into the World Cup quarter-finals after Cameroon (1990), Senegal (2002), and Ghana 2010. With this achievement, across...
Citrus County Chronicle
Pelé sends message of support to Neymar after World Cup exit
SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian soccer great Pelé congratulated Neymar for matching his national team scoring record on Friday, and then commiserated with the player for his World Cup exit. Pelé, who has been hospitalized while being treated for a respiratory infection, posted his message on Instagram after...
Why Morocco's World Cup success is no fluke
After three hours of constant noise, the Education City Stadium was brought to library-like silence as Achraf Hakimi stood over the penalty spot.
Citrus County Chronicle
AP News Summary at 11:49 p.m. EST
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Lionel Messi’s quest to win the World Cup moves into the semifinals after Argentina beat the Netherlands 4-3 in a penalty shootout. Messi converted his penalty in the shootout and Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez saved two attempts. Lautaro Martinez scored the clinching penalty. The match finished 2-2 after extra time. Messi scored one goal and set up another. The Netherlands equalized in the 11th minute of second-half stoppage time. Argentina will play Croatia in the semifinals on Tuesday.
Citrus County Chronicle
Bassino wins World Cup GS for 1st victory in almost 2 years
SESTRIERE, Italy (AP) — Marta Bassino won a giant slalom on Saturday to claim her first World Cup victory in almost two years, and she did it on home snow. Cheered on by a passionate crowd, the Italian skier improved on her second position after the opening run to triumph in Sestriere.
Citrus County Chronicle
Odermatt dominates World Cup GS to consolidate overall lead
VAL d'ISÈRE, France (AP) — Olympic champion Marco Odermatt dominated on Saturday to win a World Cup giant slalom and consolidate his lead in the overall standings. The Swiss skier posted the fastest times in both runs on the Face de Bellevarde course in Val d’Isère to finish 1.40 seconds ahead of Austria’s Manuel Feller. He had been 0.45 ahead of Feller after the opening run.
Citrus County Chronicle
AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:52 a.m. EST
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Grant Wahl, an American journalist who helped grow the popularity of soccer in the U.S. and reported on some of the biggest stories in the sport, dies while covering a World Cup match between Argentina and the Netherlands. He was 48. The organizing committee said Wahl received immediate emergency medical treatment on site, which continued as he was transferred by ambulance to Hamad General Hospital. Wahl was covering his eighth World Cup. He wrote Monday that he had visited a medical clinic while in Qatar and was given antibiotics and cough syrup for a possible case of bronchitis.
Citrus County Chronicle
Japanese pair edges Americans to win Grand Prix Final gold
Japanese pairs skaters Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara narrowly edged Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier at the Grand Prix Final on Friday in a rematch of their head-to-head showdown won by the Americans at the world championships. Miura and Kihara became the first pair from Japan to win the capstone...
US soccer journalist Grant Wahl dies at World Cup
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Grant Wahl, an American journalist who helped grow the popularity of soccer in the U.S. and reported on some of the biggest stories in the sport, died Saturday while covering a World Cup match between Argentina and the Netherlands. He was 48. Wahl fell back in his seat in a section of Lusail Stadium reserved for journalists during extra time of the game, and reporters adjacent to him called for assistance. Emergency services workers responded very quickly, treated him for 20 or 30 minutes on site and then took him out on a stretcher, said Keir Radnedge, a veteran British sports journalist who was working nearby at the time. The World Cup organizing committee said he was taken to Doha’s Hamad General Hospital, but it did not state a cause of death. “We are in touch with the US Embassy and relevant local authorities to ensure the process of repatriating the body is in accordance with the family’s wishes,” it said in a statement.
Wrestling World Cup live updates and analysis from Day One in Coralville
CORALVILLE, Ia. — Greetings from Xtream Arena. The 2022 UWW men's and women's freestyle World Cup competitions, wrestling's international dual-meet championships, run all day today. It will be a blast. This is the first time ever the men's and women's wrestling World Cups are being held together, making this event historic. It is...
Brittney Griner: WNBA star arrives at US hospital after being released by Russia in prisoner swap
Brittney Griner has returned to US soil for the first time in 10 months after she was released from Russian custody in a prisoner swap with “Merchant of Death” Viktor Bout.The WNBA star arrived at the Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio early on 9 December for examination and any additional medical treatment.Footage showed Ms Griner and Bout being exchanged on the tarmac of a runway in the United Arab Emirates on 8 December following weeks of negotiations between Washington DC and Moscow.The deal failed to include US Marine Paul Whelan, who has been detained in Russia for...
Arab rivalries set aside for Morocco's World Cup run
The T-shirt on sale at Doha's main market declares "Our blood is Arab", and that is the mood buoying Morocco as it prepares to become on Saturday the first Arab nation to play a World Cup quarter-final. The flag -- along with those of Qatar, Tunisia and Saudi Arabia -- features on the "Our blood is Arab" T-shirt selling at Doha's Souq Waqif market.
Comments / 0