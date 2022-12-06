ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Connecticut

Lionel Messi Converts Penalty, Argentina Grabs 2-0 Lead vs. Netherlands

Argentina are one step closer. After Marcos Acuna won a penalty, Lionel Messi stepped up to the spot and converted to give La Albiceleste a 2-0 lead over the Netherlands in their quarterfinal matchup of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Friday. Denzel Dumfries was called for the foul on...
Cheddar News

Croatia Stuns Brazil, Argentina Holds Off The Netherlands in World Cup QFs

"Croatia, the 2018 World Cup runner-ups, shocked 2022 favorites Brazil in penalty kicks in the quarterfinals to move on to the semifinals.After a goalless draw through 90 minutes of regulation, Neymar scored a majestic goal to push Brazil to a 1-0 lead just before the halftime mark of extra time. Not only did he get them on the board, he tied Pele's record as the country's leading men's scorer with 77 goals and it was inevitable that he'd break that mark if the Brazilians advanced. However, his goal also put him in top company alongside "Il Fenomeno" Ronaldo Nazario as the...
Citrus County Chronicle

Pelé sends message of support to Neymar after World Cup exit

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian soccer great Pelé congratulated Neymar for matching his national team scoring record on Friday, and then commiserated with the player for his World Cup exit. Pelé, who has been hospitalized while being treated for a respiratory infection, posted his message on Instagram after...
Citrus County Chronicle

AP News Summary at 11:49 p.m. EST

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Lionel Messi’s quest to win the World Cup moves into the semifinals after Argentina beat the Netherlands 4-3 in a penalty shootout. Messi converted his penalty in the shootout and Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez saved two attempts. Lautaro Martinez scored the clinching penalty. The match finished 2-2 after extra time. Messi scored one goal and set up another. The Netherlands equalized in the 11th minute of second-half stoppage time. Argentina will play Croatia in the semifinals on Tuesday.
Citrus County Chronicle

Bassino wins World Cup GS for 1st victory in almost 2 years

SESTRIERE, Italy (AP) — Marta Bassino won a giant slalom on Saturday to claim her first World Cup victory in almost two years, and she did it on home snow. Cheered on by a passionate crowd, the Italian skier improved on her second position after the opening run to triumph in Sestriere.
Citrus County Chronicle

Odermatt dominates World Cup GS to consolidate overall lead

VAL d'ISÈRE, France (AP) — Olympic champion Marco Odermatt dominated on Saturday to win a World Cup giant slalom and consolidate his lead in the overall standings. The Swiss skier posted the fastest times in both runs on the Face de Bellevarde course in Val d’Isère to finish 1.40 seconds ahead of Austria’s Manuel Feller. He had been 0.45 ahead of Feller after the opening run.
Citrus County Chronicle

AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:52 a.m. EST

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Grant Wahl, an American journalist who helped grow the popularity of soccer in the U.S. and reported on some of the biggest stories in the sport, dies while covering a World Cup match between Argentina and the Netherlands. He was 48. The organizing committee said Wahl received immediate emergency medical treatment on site, which continued as he was transferred by ambulance to Hamad General Hospital. Wahl was covering his eighth World Cup. He wrote Monday that he had visited a medical clinic while in Qatar and was given antibiotics and cough syrup for a possible case of bronchitis.
Citrus County Chronicle

Japanese pair edges Americans to win Grand Prix Final gold

Japanese pairs skaters Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara narrowly edged Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier at the Grand Prix Final on Friday in a rematch of their head-to-head showdown won by the Americans at the world championships. Miura and Kihara became the first pair from Japan to win the capstone...
The Associated Press

US soccer journalist Grant Wahl dies at World Cup

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Grant Wahl, an American journalist who helped grow the popularity of soccer in the U.S. and reported on some of the biggest stories in the sport, died Saturday while covering a World Cup match between Argentina and the Netherlands. He was 48. Wahl fell back in his seat in a section of Lusail Stadium reserved for journalists during extra time of the game, and reporters adjacent to him called for assistance. Emergency services workers responded very quickly, treated him for 20 or 30 minutes on site and then took him out on a stretcher, said Keir Radnedge, a veteran British sports journalist who was working nearby at the time. The World Cup organizing committee said he was taken to Doha’s Hamad General Hospital, but it did not state a cause of death. “We are in touch with the US Embassy and relevant local authorities to ensure the process of repatriating the body is in accordance with the family’s wishes,” it said in a statement.
OHIO STATE
The Independent

Brittney Griner: WNBA star arrives at US hospital after being released by Russia in prisoner swap

Brittney Griner has returned to US soil for the first time in 10 months after she was released from Russian custody in a prisoner swap with “Merchant of Death” Viktor Bout.The WNBA star arrived at the Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio early on 9 December for examination and any additional medical treatment.Footage showed Ms Griner and Bout being exchanged on the tarmac of a runway in the United Arab Emirates on 8 December following weeks of negotiations between Washington DC and Moscow.The deal failed to include US Marine Paul Whelan, who has been detained in Russia for...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
AFP

Arab rivalries set aside for Morocco's World Cup run

The T-shirt on sale at Doha's main market declares "Our blood is Arab", and that is the mood buoying Morocco as it prepares to become on Saturday the first Arab nation to play a World Cup quarter-final. The flag -- along with those of Qatar, Tunisia and Saudi Arabia -- features on the "Our blood is Arab" T-shirt selling at Doha's Souq Waqif market.

