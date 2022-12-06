ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Russian Nobel Peace Prize winner says authorities ordered him to decline award

The Russian co-winner of the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize said the country’s authorities ordered him to decline the award because his fellow co-winners were a Ukrainian human rights organization and a jailed Belarusian rights defender.  Yan Rachinsky — who leads one of Russia’s oldest civil rights groups, Memorial — told the BBC in an interview…

