Podcast is Scheduled for Investigator to Give Update on Missing Michigan Woman Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Deceased Mother Prime Suspect In Her Son's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedLivonia, MI
In 1994, a mom said she lost her 4-year-old son at the mall but witnesses saw her alone. What happened to D'Wan Sims?Fatim HemrajLivonia, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Investigator to Make Good on Deadline He Issued Law Enforcement Regarding Missing Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
thesuntimesnews.com
Scio Twp: Parks and Rec Plan Availability for Review
Scio Township is seeking public input regarding the 2023 – 2027 Parks, Recreation, and Open Space (PROS) Plan. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources requires a minimum 30-day public review process as part of the master planning process. A formal public hearing for adoption of the Plan will be held upon completion of the 30-day review period on January 10, 2023.
corpmagazine.com
Ford Losing Chief Marketing Officer Suzy Deering
DEARBORN, Mich. -– Ford announced that Suzy Deering is departing the company effective Dec. 9. Deering has served as Ford’s global chief marketing officer for the past two years, overseeing brand communication, ecommerce and digital strategy, as well as the go-to-market strategy for Ford Blue and while supporting the future vision of Model e.
How Michiganders can get help as heating costs spike this winter
LANSING, MI – Home heating costs are expected to jump this winter. And state and local partners are offering ways Michigan households can get help paying their utility bills. “No Michigan family should have to worry about keeping the heat on during the cold weather,” said Nicole Denson-Sogbaka from...
Ann Arbor gas ban proposal draws mixed reactions from builders, climate activists
ANN ARBOR, MI — Climate activists are urging Ann Arbor to ban gas connections for new buildings, while building industry and union representatives are pushing back. The city’s Planning Commission heard more arguments for and against the proposal Tuesday night, Dec. 6. “It is of the utmost importance...
Michigan Daily
New student pop-up restaurant is bringing UMich community together over a four-course meal
On their Instagram page, The Side Door pop-up restaurant boasts impeccable service, an intimate ambiance and gourmet cooking. It might sound like any other high-end eatery in downtown Ann Arbor, but there’s one caveat. The business is run by three U-M students out of an unfinished basement. Public policy...
Cockroaches found on food at Detroit Popeyes, restaurant closed for ‘maintenance’
DETROIT -- A Popeyes chicken location in Detroit was closed this week for “maintenance” just days after a DoorDash driver filmed cockroaches crawling over food containers in the restaurant. According to WXYZ-Detroit, a spokesperson with the Detroit Health Department said an inspector went to the restaurant Monday and...
Resident advised to use bottled water after dioxane discovery north of Ann Arbor plume
ANN ARBOR, MI - New testing has revealed dioxane, a likely carcinogen, in a residential drinking water well more than a mile north of the estimated boundary of the Gelman plume, pollution that has spread in local groundwater for decades. One sample at the home in Ann Arbor Township, north...
Important storm coming: It sets the stage for which weather model to trust this winter
We meteorologists have many weather computer models to look at for deriving a forecast. One model is known to consistently be the most accurate. Let’s grade this model versus the second most used model on the tracking of Friday’s mini snowstorm. The European Model is usually the most...
thesuntimesnews.com
Mary Love Hunter
This post expresses the views and opinions of the author(s) and not necessarily that of The Sun Times News management or staff. Mary Love Hunter passed away peacefully December 3, 2022 surrounded by family. She was born in Montreal Quebec, Canada on July 30, 1938 to Eleanor Griffeth Love and Fred Wooster Love. Her parents later moved to Youngstown, Ohio where she grew up and attended school. Mary attended the University of Michigan where she received her bachelor and master’s degrees in Nursing. She married Daniel Hunter, her dear husband of 63 years, on June 13, 1959. Her professional nursing career spanned 52 years as a nurse at the University of Michigan Medical Center where she was nurse manager of the Urology/Otolaryngology unit from 1985 to 1992 and was an assistant professor at the School of Nursing from 1978 to 2000. She and Dan owned and operated Community Pharmacy in Ann Arbor from 1978 until Dan’s retirement in 1998. Toward the end of Mary’s career, she spent eight years as a practicing nurse at the University of Michigan Kellogg Eye Center. She also co-authored two textbooks on nursing, Introduction to Nursing and Introduction to Person-Centered Nursing. She was a member of The Alva Gordon Sink Alumnae Group and Chapter W. of the PEO Sisterhood.
thesuntimesnews.com
Sylvan Twp: Board Mtg Minutes 10-4-22
MINUTES OF THE OCTOBER 4, 2022 SYLVAN TOWNSHIP BOARD OF TRUSTEES REGULAR MEETING 7:00 pm, 18027 OLD US 12 CHELSEA, MICHIGAN 48118 Present: Supervisor Kennedy, Clerk Nimke, Treasurer Branham, Trustee Koseck, Trustee Schulze Call to order 7:03 pm. Pledge of allegiance recited. Public comment was given. Consent agenda approved. Regular Agenda approved. The Board took action to approve Clifford Camp and Melissa Camp as alternates to the Zoning Board of Appeals, approve expenditures of up to $1,500.00 for new election equipment, set the 2022 Sylvan Township Operating millage rate at 0.9329 mils and the Debt millage at 4.4000 mils, approve endorsing a letter of support to keep the 14A District Court in western Washtenaw (Chelsea), adopt the Michigan Township Association “Principles of Township Governance Excellence” for Sylvan Township and look to broaden the scope to include all staff members. Second public comment given. Board of Trustee comments given. The Board approved adjournment at 7:47 pm.
U of M’s Michigan Medicine to buy Sparrow Health System
The University is expected to announce the deal Thursday.
State News
The 1909: Quality Dairy closing, Board of Trustee campaigns, Starbucks worker strike
Lily Guiney discusses the closure of Quality Dairy and words from the CEO. Guiney then goes in-depth and recaps the Board of Trustee race results variations. Next, Guiney recaps the strike of Starbucks workers in the Greater Lansing area and the North American Indigenous Student Organization's, or NAISO, reminder of the true history behind MSU land acknowledgment regarding the Moral Act and the importance for Indigenous students to learn the accurate history.
Arab American News
Westland Mayor Bill Wild announces resignation to take a position in the private sector
Westland’s longest-serving mayor, Bill Wild, plans to step down at the end of the year to assume his new position as the next president and CEO of the Midwest Independent Retailers Association (MIRA), a 112-year-old trade association with a non-profit arm. He officially starts his new position in mid-January.
thesuntimesnews.com
Dexter Authorizes Study for Troublesome Intersection
Traffic often gets clogged at Mill Creek Middle School when school lets out and is busy when it begins. It’s a problem the city is looking into. Vehicles with parents picking up their kids from school fill the school’s circle drive, usually lined up onto Ann Arbor Rd, waiting to turn right into Mill Creek’s lot. Meanwhile, cars often line up at the traffic signal from the other direction (east) to turn left into the same drive. Two lanes of traffic want the same space. Left turners, perhaps under pressure from the line behind them, sometimes make a move without a space to land, leaving their vehicle partially in the ongoing traffic lane.
Roadside zoo in Southeast Michigan fined after number of violations, including baboon biting employee, porcupine escaping
A roadside zoo in Southeast Michigan has been slapped with a hefty fine after PETA alerted the U.S. Department of Agriculture to several animals in need of urgent veterinary care and a number of other violations.
WNEM
Restaurants rebuilding from fire, hoping to reopen at the end of 2023
FENTON, Mich. (WNEM) - A Fenton business owner is working to reopen two of his restaurants after a fire caused them to close in June. Mark Hamel, the owner, discussed how long it might be before the doors open again. “I guess this is the reason why you have insurance,...
Detroit News
New UM hospital to be named after philanthropists D. Dan and Betty Kahn
A $920 million, 690,000-square-foot hospital being built on the University of Michigan medical campus in Ann Arbor will be called the D. Dan and Betty Kahn Health Care Pavilion after couple donated $50 million, one of the largest gifts to health system, the university said Thursday.The hospital is slated to open in fall 2025.
