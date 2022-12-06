This post expresses the views and opinions of the author(s) and not necessarily that of The Sun Times News management or staff. Mary Love Hunter passed away peacefully December 3, 2022 surrounded by family. She was born in Montreal Quebec, Canada on July 30, 1938 to Eleanor Griffeth Love and Fred Wooster Love. Her parents later moved to Youngstown, Ohio where she grew up and attended school. Mary attended the University of Michigan where she received her bachelor and master’s degrees in Nursing. She married Daniel Hunter, her dear husband of 63 years, on June 13, 1959. Her professional nursing career spanned 52 years as a nurse at the University of Michigan Medical Center where she was nurse manager of the Urology/Otolaryngology unit from 1985 to 1992 and was an assistant professor at the School of Nursing from 1978 to 2000. She and Dan owned and operated Community Pharmacy in Ann Arbor from 1978 until Dan’s retirement in 1998. Toward the end of Mary’s career, she spent eight years as a practicing nurse at the University of Michigan Kellogg Eye Center. She also co-authored two textbooks on nursing, Introduction to Nursing and Introduction to Person-Centered Nursing. She was a member of The Alva Gordon Sink Alumnae Group and Chapter W. of the PEO Sisterhood.

