Dexter, MI

CBS Detroit

DTE Energy retires 2 coal power plants in SE Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - DTE Energy announced Thursday it is closing down two coal plants as it works to become more carbon-free in Southeast Michigan.According to a press release, the company retired the Trenton Channel and St. Clair coal power plants. Employees from both locations were offered opportunities to continue working with the company.This comes after DTE announced it would retire three coal power plants in two years. In May 2021, the company retired the River Rouge coal power plant, which went into operation in 1958."Retiring these plants is another step in DTE's plan to deliver affordable, reliable and clean energy...
MICHIGAN STATE
thesuntimesnews.com

Scio Twp: Parks and Rec Plan Availability for Review

Scio Township is seeking public input regarding the 2023 – 2027 Parks, Recreation, and Open Space (PROS) Plan. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources requires a minimum 30-day public review process as part of the master planning process. A formal public hearing for adoption of the Plan will be held upon completion of the 30-day review period on January 10, 2023.
ANN ARBOR, MI
corpmagazine.com

Ford Losing Chief Marketing Officer Suzy Deering

DEARBORN, Mich. -– Ford announced that Suzy Deering is departing the company effective Dec. 9. Deering has served as Ford’s global chief marketing officer for the past two years, overseeing brand communication, ecommerce and digital strategy, as well as the go-to-market strategy for Ford Blue and while supporting the future vision of Model e.
DEARBORN, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Mary Love Hunter

This post expresses the views and opinions of the author(s) and not necessarily that of The Sun Times News management or staff. Mary Love Hunter passed away peacefully December 3, 2022 surrounded by family. She was born in Montreal Quebec, Canada on July 30, 1938 to Eleanor Griffeth Love and Fred Wooster Love. Her parents later moved to Youngstown, Ohio where she grew up and attended school. Mary attended the University of Michigan where she received her bachelor and master’s degrees in Nursing. She married Daniel Hunter, her dear husband of 63 years, on June 13, 1959. Her professional nursing career spanned 52 years as a nurse at the University of Michigan Medical Center where she was nurse manager of the Urology/Otolaryngology unit from 1985 to 1992 and was an assistant professor at the School of Nursing from 1978 to 2000. She and Dan owned and operated Community Pharmacy in Ann Arbor from 1978 until Dan’s retirement in 1998. Toward the end of Mary’s career, she spent eight years as a practicing nurse at the University of Michigan Kellogg Eye Center. She also co-authored two textbooks on nursing, Introduction to Nursing and Introduction to Person-Centered Nursing. She was a member of The Alva Gordon Sink Alumnae Group and Chapter W. of the PEO Sisterhood.
ANN ARBOR, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Sylvan Twp: Board Mtg Minutes 10-4-22

MINUTES OF THE OCTOBER 4, 2022 SYLVAN TOWNSHIP BOARD OF TRUSTEES REGULAR MEETING 7:00 pm, 18027 OLD US 12 CHELSEA, MICHIGAN 48118 Present: Supervisor Kennedy, Clerk Nimke, Treasurer Branham, Trustee Koseck, Trustee Schulze Call to order 7:03 pm. Pledge of allegiance recited. Public comment was given. Consent agenda approved. Regular Agenda approved. The Board took action to approve Clifford Camp and Melissa Camp as alternates to the Zoning Board of Appeals, approve expenditures of up to $1,500.00 for new election equipment, set the 2022 Sylvan Township Operating millage rate at 0.9329 mils and the Debt millage at 4.4000 mils, approve endorsing a letter of support to keep the 14A District Court in western Washtenaw (Chelsea), adopt the Michigan Township Association “Principles of Township Governance Excellence” for Sylvan Township and look to broaden the scope to include all staff members. Second public comment given. Board of Trustee comments given. The Board approved adjournment at 7:47 pm.
CHELSEA, MI
State News

The 1909: Quality Dairy closing, Board of Trustee campaigns, Starbucks worker strike

Lily Guiney discusses the closure of Quality Dairy and words from the CEO. Guiney then goes in-depth and recaps the Board of Trustee race results variations. Next, Guiney recaps the strike of Starbucks workers in the Greater Lansing area and the North American Indigenous Student Organization's, or NAISO, reminder of the true history behind MSU land acknowledgment regarding the Moral Act and the importance for Indigenous students to learn the accurate history.
EAST LANSING, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Dexter Authorizes Study for Troublesome Intersection

Traffic often gets clogged at Mill Creek Middle School when school lets out and is busy when it begins. It’s a problem the city is looking into. Vehicles with parents picking up their kids from school fill the school’s circle drive, usually lined up onto Ann Arbor Rd, waiting to turn right into Mill Creek’s lot. Meanwhile, cars often line up at the traffic signal from the other direction (east) to turn left into the same drive. Two lanes of traffic want the same space. Left turners, perhaps under pressure from the line behind them, sometimes make a move without a space to land, leaving their vehicle partially in the ongoing traffic lane.
DEXTER, MI
Detroit News

New UM hospital to be named after philanthropists D. Dan and Betty Kahn

A $920 million, 690,000-square-foot hospital being built on the University of Michigan medical campus in Ann Arbor will be called the D. Dan and Betty Kahn Health Care Pavilion after couple donated $50 million, one of the largest gifts to health system, the university said Thursday.The hospital is slated to open in fall 2025.
ANN ARBOR, MI

