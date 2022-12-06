Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
They stole this disabled Army Master Sergeant's Medal of Honor plateStephen L DaltonSeattle, WA
Tacoma Police Asking For Witnesses In Disappearance Of 2 Year OldStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
4 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
How the Seattle Seahawks Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsSeattle, WA
Auburn Small Businesses Awarded $10K Grants Through Comcast RISEAndy ColleyAuburn, WA
Related
Gonzaga Tops Huskies for 70th Consecutive Win at Home
The Zags score another easy victory over their state rival.
Yakima Herald Republic
Husky football transfer portal tracker: The latest on UW’s roster moves
The transfer portal is a dizzying place. Or is it less a place and more a mechanism — a bridge between college football past and future?. Semantics aside, we’re here to help. The NCAA has implemented two windows when players can enter the transfer portal without losing a...
KING-5
Dalayah Daniels returns to star in Seattle, leads UW to hot start
SEATTLE — When Dalayah Daniels takes the court for the University of Washington, it's a sight for sore eyes. As the newest member of the Huskies women's basketball team, it feels right. "It feels good to be back here. I'm a 206 baby so I definitely feel the love...
tonyspicks.com
Washington Huskies vs Gonzaga Bulldogs 12/9/2022 Picks Predictions Previews
The Washington Huskies will go against the #18 Gonzaga Bulldogs in NCAAB action in McCarthey Athletic Center, Washington, Friday, December 9, 2022, at 9:00 PM ET. In their most recent game, the Washington Huskies defeated Colorado by a score of 73-63. The Huskies finished up with 16 fouls, compared to Colorado’s 16 fouls, for the game.
4 Great Burger Places in Washington
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you favorite comfort food is a good burgers and some fries and you also happen to live in Washington, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Washington that are highly praised for their food and service.
KUOW
The price of a high-capacity magazine in Washington: Today So Far
Washington's Attorney General's Office is targeting these gun stores. Sen. Patty Murray says Senate Democrats now have breathing room. Did Seattle landlords break the law when they all used the same software (which ended up inflating rent prices)?. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for December...
birchrestaurant.com
20 Best Restaurants in Seattle, WA
Seattle is known as one of the best foodie cities in the United States. And, although Seattle is well known for its impeccable seafood, the city has an abundance of other cuisines that are outstanding. This article delves into the 20 Best Restaurants in Seattle, Washington. The history of each...
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Beloved Seattle restaurant suffers 18th break-in by thieves the Democrats enable
Thieves robbed the beloved Italian restaurant Serafina in Seattle’s Eastlake neighborhood. It’s the restaurant’s 18th break-in since the pandemic’s start and the introduction of light-on-crime laws and policies. The pair broke into the restaurant and ransacked its wine locker Dec. 1. According to video surveillance exclusively...
seattlerefined.com
Outlier Seattle offers big-time burgers and show-stopping milkshakes
Outlier Seattle is a newly-transformed restaurant featuring a modern burger bar, local beers, a wide variety of fries, and over-the-top milkshakes. The new concept opened under the direction of Benjamin Davison, Director of Food and Beverage, alongside a female-led culinary team, including Executive Chef Ari Bobbitt and Lead Bartender Clarissa Brooks. Located at the Hotel Monaco in Seattle's Financial District, Outlier is a sure bet for a pre-gameday meal, night out on the town with friends, or casual date night. Their back patio features a gas fireplace, heaters, and lights strung about for a cozy, but modern atmosphere.
roadtirement.com
The Old Spaghetti Factory in Lynnwood Washington
The Old Spaghetti Factory is often referred to as a “family-friendly chain eatery featuring traditional Italian entrees amid turn-of-the-century decor.” The one in Alderwood Mall in Lynwood, Washington remains true to that description. We dined there with our daughter, son-in-law and grandson tonight. The decor is immediately impressive...
Tri-City Herald
Eight WA state locales recognized in list of top 400 U.S. college towns and cities
Personal finance website WalletHub has included eight Washington state universities in the 2023 edition of its “Best College Towns & Cities in America” list, which aims to rank 400 cities nationwide based on academic and economic factors. Seattle received 18th place overall and 5th for social environment, while...
Seahawks' ground crew dog Turf dies at age 9
RENTON, Wash. — Turf, a chocolate brown lab who became a fan favorite at Seahawks headquarters, died at age 9 after a battle with cancer. A statement on Turf's Twitter account reads: "Grateful. The best life any dog could've dreamed of. Thank you @Seahawks organization, @12s, the players, coaches, staff - for everything. Don't be sad that he's gone, be happy that he lived the ultimate and fullest life."
seattlemag.com
My Father’s Gun: Coming to Terms With a Controversial Weapon
This article originally appeared in the September/October 2022 issue of Seattle Magazine. Danny O’Neil is a Manhattan resident, but a Northwest native, born in Oregon with the good sense to attend the University of Washington. He covered a basketball team that no longer exists (the Supersonics) for a newspaper that no longer publishes (the “Seattle Post-Intelligencer”) and up until last August, was a sports-radio host at 710 AM. He really misses the Morgan Junction Thriftway and the pancakes at Lola.
westsideseattle.com
Salty's at the SEA sets sail on new airport location
Salty's on Alki has long been known as a restaurant with the best view of Seattle. How do you top that? Gerry Kingen, co-owner Kathryn Kingen, daughter and partner Kate Kingen, Gen. Mgr Chris Darst and the Salty's leadership team may have found a way. Now open at the airport...
scenicstates.com
10 Best Sea Glass Beaches in Washington
If you’re a beachcomber and you’ve wondered if there were sea glass beaches in Washington State, look no further; we list down beaches in Washington where you can find sea glass and sometimes more. The saying “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure” cannot be more applicable to...
Seattle councilmember Lisa Herbold won’t run for reelection in 2023
Seattle city councilmember Lisa Herbold announced Friday that she will not run for reelection in 2023. Herbold made the announcement in a post to her blog. “I will not be running for reelection in 2023. Above my love of public service to the constituents of District 1, I don’t want the Council to lose a progressive voice on the Council,” Herbold said, in part. “The 2022 elections last month were good for progressives. I feel like it’s time to do my part to create an open seat election in District 1. I believe that an open seat can better drive turnout and deliver District 1 to another progressive.”
KING-5
BREAKING: Fiery crash in Seattle
One person is dead after a fiery crash in Seattle near Lumen Field. Police believe alcohol was a factor.
This Is Washington's Best Pie
Tasting Table has the scoop on every state's most delicious pie.
Seattle ranks as a top city for pastry lovers, where to find great pastries in Whatcom
These local Whatcom county bakeries and patisseries have delicious pastries for National Pastry day on Dec. 9.
knkx.org
Wave of turnover hits Washington state legislature
As he left the state capitol building for probably the last time on Friday, people called out to Representative Steve Kirby. "The legendary Steve Kirby," someone said as he passed by. "We get that a lot," he chuckled. "I do things differently." Kirby is one of the more senior Democrats...
Comments / 0