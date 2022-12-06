Seattle city councilmember Lisa Herbold announced Friday that she will not run for reelection in 2023. Herbold made the announcement in a post to her blog. “I will not be running for reelection in 2023. Above my love of public service to the constituents of District 1, I don’t want the Council to lose a progressive voice on the Council,” Herbold said, in part. “The 2022 elections last month were good for progressives. I feel like it’s time to do my part to create an open seat election in District 1. I believe that an open seat can better drive turnout and deliver District 1 to another progressive.”

SEATTLE, WA ・ 16 HOURS AGO