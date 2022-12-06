ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Huskies vs Gonzaga Bulldogs 12/9/2022 Picks Predictions Previews

The Washington Huskies will go against the #18 Gonzaga Bulldogs in NCAAB action in McCarthey Athletic Center, Washington, Friday, December 9, 2022, at 9:00 PM ET. In their most recent game, the Washington Huskies defeated Colorado by a score of 73-63. The Huskies finished up with 16 fouls, compared to Colorado’s 16 fouls, for the game.
4 Great Burger Places in Washington

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you favorite comfort food is a good burgers and some fries and you also happen to live in Washington, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Washington that are highly praised for their food and service.
The price of a high-capacity magazine in Washington: Today So Far

Washington's Attorney General's Office is targeting these gun stores. Sen. Patty Murray says Senate Democrats now have breathing room. Did Seattle landlords break the law when they all used the same software (which ended up inflating rent prices)?. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for December...
20 Best Restaurants in Seattle, WA

Seattle is known as one of the best foodie cities in the United States. And, although Seattle is well known for its impeccable seafood, the city has an abundance of other cuisines that are outstanding. This article delves into the 20 Best Restaurants in Seattle, Washington. The history of each...
Outlier Seattle offers big-time burgers and show-stopping milkshakes

Outlier Seattle is a newly-transformed restaurant featuring a modern burger bar, local beers, a wide variety of fries, and over-the-top milkshakes. The new concept opened under the direction of Benjamin Davison, Director of Food and Beverage, alongside a female-led culinary team, including Executive Chef Ari Bobbitt and Lead Bartender Clarissa Brooks. Located at the Hotel Monaco in Seattle's Financial District, Outlier is a sure bet for a pre-gameday meal, night out on the town with friends, or casual date night. Their back patio features a gas fireplace, heaters, and lights strung about for a cozy, but modern atmosphere.
The Old Spaghetti Factory in Lynnwood Washington

The Old Spaghetti Factory is often referred to as a “family-friendly chain eatery featuring traditional Italian entrees amid turn-of-the-century decor.” The one in Alderwood Mall in Lynwood, Washington remains true to that description. We dined there with our daughter, son-in-law and grandson tonight. The decor is immediately impressive...
Seahawks' ground crew dog Turf dies at age 9

RENTON, Wash. — Turf, a chocolate brown lab who became a fan favorite at Seahawks headquarters, died at age 9 after a battle with cancer. A statement on Turf's Twitter account reads: "Grateful. The best life any dog could've dreamed of. Thank you @Seahawks organization, @12s, the players, coaches, staff - for everything. Don't be sad that he's gone, be happy that he lived the ultimate and fullest life."
My Father’s Gun: Coming to Terms With a Controversial Weapon

This article originally appeared in the September/October 2022 issue of Seattle Magazine. Danny O’Neil is a Manhattan resident, but a Northwest native, born in Oregon with the good sense to attend the University of Washington. He covered a basketball team that no longer exists (the Supersonics) for a newspaper that no longer publishes (the “Seattle Post-Intelligencer”) and up until last August, was a sports-radio host at 710 AM. He really misses the Morgan Junction Thriftway and the pancakes at Lola.
Salty's at the SEA sets sail on new airport location

Salty's on Alki has long been known as a restaurant with the best view of Seattle. How do you top that? Gerry Kingen, co-owner Kathryn Kingen, daughter and partner Kate Kingen, Gen. Mgr Chris Darst and the Salty's leadership team may have found a way. Now open at the airport...
10 Best Sea Glass Beaches in Washington

If you’re a beachcomber and you’ve wondered if there were sea glass beaches in Washington State, look no further; we list down beaches in Washington where you can find sea glass and sometimes more. The saying “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure” cannot be more applicable to...
Seattle councilmember Lisa Herbold won’t run for reelection in 2023

Seattle city councilmember Lisa Herbold announced Friday that she will not run for reelection in 2023. Herbold made the announcement in a post to her blog. “I will not be running for reelection in 2023. Above my love of public service to the constituents of District 1, I don’t want the Council to lose a progressive voice on the Council,” Herbold said, in part. “The 2022 elections last month were good for progressives. I feel like it’s time to do my part to create an open seat election in District 1. I believe that an open seat can better drive turnout and deliver District 1 to another progressive.”
Wave of turnover hits Washington state legislature

As he left the state capitol building for probably the last time on Friday, people called out to Representative Steve Kirby. "The legendary Steve Kirby," someone said as he passed by. "We get that a lot," he chuckled. "I do things differently." Kirby is one of the more senior Democrats...
