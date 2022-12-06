Fifa have hit Argentina with a disorder charge following their fiery World Cup victory over the Netherlands.Argentina substitutes and coaching staff came onto the pitch at the Lusail International Stadium amid clashes with the Netherlands players.Midfielder Leandro Paredes sparked one confrontation by booting a ball at the Netherlands bench.The Netherlands came from two goals down to force extra time and penalties in the quarter-final, with clashes continuing between the teams following the shootout.Lionel Messi was among a World Cup record 17 players or coaching staff members to be shown a yellow card by the Spanish referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz...

27 MINUTES AGO