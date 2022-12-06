Read full article on original website
Related
Russian Nobel Peace Prize winner says authorities ordered him to decline award
The Russian co-winner of the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize said the country’s authorities ordered him to decline the award because his fellow co-winners were a Ukrainian human rights organization and a jailed Belarusian rights defender. Yan Rachinsky — who leads one of Russia’s oldest civil rights groups, Memorial — told the BBC in an interview…
Argentina charged with disorder following fiery World Cup win over Netherlands
Fifa have hit Argentina with a disorder charge following their fiery World Cup victory over the Netherlands.Argentina substitutes and coaching staff came onto the pitch at the Lusail International Stadium amid clashes with the Netherlands players.Midfielder Leandro Paredes sparked one confrontation by booting a ball at the Netherlands bench.The Netherlands came from two goals down to force extra time and penalties in the quarter-final, with clashes continuing between the teams following the shootout.Lionel Messi was among a World Cup record 17 players or coaching staff members to be shown a yellow card by the Spanish referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz...
Memorial to American writer Wahl placed at World Cup game
AL KHOR, Qatar — (AP) — American soccer writer Grant Wahl was honored with a tribute from FIFA on the desk where he was due to work Saturday at the World Cup quarterfinal match between France and England. A posy of white lilies and a framed photograph of...
Kosovo Serbs block road to major border crossings in volatile north
Hundreds of ethnic Serbs erected barricades on a road in northern Kosovo on Saturday, blocking the traffic over the two major border crossings towards Serbia, police said. Trucks, ambulance cars and agricultural machines were used as roadblocks, fuelling recent tensions which included explosions, shootings and an armed attack on a police patrol which saw one ethnic Albanian police officer wounded.
Russia shells maternity hospital in Kherson, police reveal 47K war crimes reported
Russian forces Saturday struck another maternity hospital in its constant campaign targeting civilian locations with heavy shelling.
Comments / 0