I was very healthy and in great shape 6'2" 210 pounds .I was a tree specialist. I had a neck and spine injury I also have lupus and Reynolds syndrome and neuropathy and Lyme but I try to hide it all .I hate admitting iam disabled. but I hate when a pharmacist doesn't want to fill your meds .simply over control .they all need to be told the cdc guildelines have been lifted and the ones that pushed on pain management patients should be charged for violation of the ADA laws.i have been caused more pain and suffering this month over a pharmacist keeping part of my meds .over a out dated horrible guildeline that should have never been used against me or any other pain management patients.
Thank you I was always very active and healthy now I have chronic pain due to several issues. I can’t explain to people why I can’t because I can’t accept it but maybe you helped some thanks again
Fibromyalgia, depression, anxiety, numerous surgeries, reoccurring kidney stones & bladder issues, beat stage 3B cervical cancer with 6 rounds of chemo, 25 radiation treatments & 4 kidney surgeries in one year(2018). I try my best to not let it get me down & my age doesn't make it any easier. I'm only 40 & have worked in the medical field my entire life until 2012 due to injury. I'm disabled to say the least & others just don't seen to understand things they can't see.
