fox29.com

Officials: 2 men injured, 1 critically, in Kensington double shooting

KENSINGTON - Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting that injured two men, one critically, in Kensington. Officers from the 26th District were called to the 2500 block of North Lee Street Friday evening, about 5:15, for a report of a shooting, according to authorities. Police found a 33-year-old man...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Police: Man, 22, found shot to death in home near Rowan University

GLASSBORO, N.J. - Authorities say a young man was found shot to death early Friday morning in the second floor bedroom of a home near Rowan University. Officers from the Glassboro Police Department were called to the 200 block of University Boulevard just after 1 a.m. for reports of gunshots.
GLASSBORO, NJ
abc27.com

Man wanted for criminal homicide in Harrisburg found dead in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Police were informed on Thursday that homicide suspect, Calvin Waller, was found deceased in Philadelphia, police say. Waller was the suspect in a homicide case that took place back in November. Police were informed on Thursday, Dec. 8, that Waller was located in Philadelphia and was deceased.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

2 men sentenced in 2020 Southwest Philadelphia fatal triple shooting

SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA - Two men will spend the rest of their lives in prison without the possibility of parole for a deadly triple shooting that took place in April of 2020. Saedair Lindsay and Tyrek McWillliams were convicted of first-degree murder in the shooting death of 17-yearold Tahj Williams. Investigators...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Police: 2 killed in Chestnut Hill shooting believed to be murder-suicide

PHILADELPHIA - Detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating the fatal shooting of two people, which is believed to be a murder-suicide. Authorities say the shooting occurred on Wednesday just after 9:00 p.m. on a unit block of the Bethlehem Pike in Chestnut Hill. Police say a 59-year-old woman...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Officials: Man shot multiple times and killed in North Philadelphia

NORTH PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in North Philadelphia. Officials say the shooting happened on the 1400 block of Cambridge Street Wednesday night, just before 8:00 p.m. According to authorities, 22nd District officers responded to the location and found 43-year-old James Rashaun McClary,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillypolice.com

Wanted: Suspects for Shooting Incident in the 19th District

The Philadelphia Police Department needs your help:. The police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred on December 4th, 2022, in the city’s Overbrook neighborhood. Shots rang out shortly before 6:00 PM at the comer of 66th and. Lebanon Avenue. Surveillance video captured three males opening fire at a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
nccpdnews.com

SUSPECTS ARRESTED IN DRUG DEALING INVESTIGATION – TOWNSEND

(Townsend, DE 19734) Officers from the New Castle County Division of Police Mobile Enforcement Team (MET) have arrested multiple suspects in reference to drug dealing charges. During October, the division received several tips and complaints about suspicious activity occurring at a residence in the Odessa Chase community – Townsend. It was reported that occupants of a residence in the unit block of Mailly Drive were conducting drug deals out of the home on a regular basis which caused an increase in vehicle traffic to the community.
TOWNSEND, DE

