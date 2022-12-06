Read full article on original website
Police: 1 man killed, 1 arrested in deadly Northeast Philadelphia shooting
PHILADELPHIA - A morning shooting in Northeast Philadelphia has left one man dead, according to investigators. Police say the shooting took place on the 2000 block of Carver Street around 10:12 a.m. A 29-year-old man was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, authorities say. Police transported the...
Officials: 2 men injured, 1 critically, in Kensington double shooting
KENSINGTON - Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting that injured two men, one critically, in Kensington. Officers from the 26th District were called to the 2500 block of North Lee Street Friday evening, about 5:15, for a report of a shooting, according to authorities. Police found a 33-year-old man...
Police: Man dies after being stabbed in the neck in Germantown; Suspect arrested
PHILADELPHIA - Homicide detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating a fatal stabbing in Germantown. According to police, a 30-year-old man was stabbed once in the neck inside a property on the 5300 block of Priscilla Street just before noon. Authorities say police transported the man to Temple University...
Kensington double shooting kills 1 man; critically injures another, police say
KENSINGTON - Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting that killed one man and critically injured a second man in Kensington. Officers from the 26th District were called to the 2500 block of North Lee Street Friday evening, about 5:15, for a report of a shooting, according to authorities. Police...
Multiple suspects sought for homicide inside Northeast Philadelphia home
Police are hoping newly released surveillance video will help them find the suspects wanted in a deadly robbery at a home in Northeast Philadelphia.
Police: Man, 22, found shot to death in home near Rowan University
GLASSBORO, N.J. - Authorities say a young man was found shot to death early Friday morning in the second floor bedroom of a home near Rowan University. Officers from the Glassboro Police Department were called to the 200 block of University Boulevard just after 1 a.m. for reports of gunshots.
Man wanted for criminal homicide in Harrisburg found dead in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Police were informed on Thursday that homicide suspect, Calvin Waller, was found deceased in Philadelphia, police say. Waller was the suspect in a homicide case that took place back in November. Police were informed on Thursday, Dec. 8, that Waller was located in Philadelphia and was deceased.
South Jersey Man Threw Another Man Down Stairs Causing Brain Injury: Prosecutor
A 63-year-old man from Bridgeton was sentenced to five years in prison in connection with a brutal assault, authorities said. Calvin Clark of North Pearl Street was sentenced in connection with an aggravated assault charge, according to Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae. Clark was found guilty on Aug, 6, by...
Camden County officials seek 2 vehicles after pedestrian killed in Lindenwold hit-and-run
LINDENWOLD, N.J. - Camden County officials are investigating a hit-and-run accident that killed a person in Lindenwold. According to authorities, Lindenwold police were called to the 600 block of South White Horse Pike Thursday, just after 5:30, for a reported vehicle accident. Responding officers found a 53-year-old Somerdale man, later...
2 men sentenced in 2020 Southwest Philadelphia fatal triple shooting
SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA - Two men will spend the rest of their lives in prison without the possibility of parole for a deadly triple shooting that took place in April of 2020. Saedair Lindsay and Tyrek McWillliams were convicted of first-degree murder in the shooting death of 17-yearold Tahj Williams. Investigators...
Shooting outside North Philadelphia bar leaves man, 35, critically injured, police say
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigation Group is investigating the shooting of a 35-year-old man, who was left critically injured. Police say the shooting occurred on Thursday night just before 11 p.m. According to officials, police responded outside of The Clock Bar on the 3600 block of Germantown...
Murder-Suicide Claims Life Of Philadelphia Salon Owner Allegedly Divorcing Husband: Report
The owner of a salon and spa in northwest Philadelphia was shot dead in the business paring lot in what authorities are calling an apparent murder-suicide, according to a report from ChestnutHillLocal.com. Wend Feldman, who was divorcing her husband, was found behind Spa Elysium and Fringe Salon on Bethlehem Pike...
Man shot at during carjacking in North Philadelphia; suspect sought
The victim left his car running in the 1400 block of West Susquehanna Avenue to go into a store. When he came out, an unknown man was getting into the vehicle.
Police: 2 killed in Chestnut Hill shooting believed to be murder-suicide
PHILADELPHIA - Detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating the fatal shooting of two people, which is believed to be a murder-suicide. Authorities say the shooting occurred on Wednesday just after 9:00 p.m. on a unit block of the Bethlehem Pike in Chestnut Hill. Police say a 59-year-old woman...
Officials: Man shot multiple times and killed in North Philadelphia
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in North Philadelphia. Officials say the shooting happened on the 1400 block of Cambridge Street Wednesday night, just before 8:00 p.m. According to authorities, 22nd District officers responded to the location and found 43-year-old James Rashaun McClary,...
Source: Husband of Bucks County woman missing for 2 months in custody
SELLERSVILLLE, Pa. - The husband of a Bucks County woman who police say went missing nearly two months ago is in custody, according to a source. Elizabeth Capaldi, 55, was reported missing Oct. 12 from her home on the 200 block of High Street in the Sellersville neighborhood. The prosecutor's...
Wanted: Suspects for Shooting Incident in the 19th District
The Philadelphia Police Department needs your help:. The police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred on December 4th, 2022, in the city’s Overbrook neighborhood. Shots rang out shortly before 6:00 PM at the comer of 66th and. Lebanon Avenue. Surveillance video captured three males opening fire at a...
Police: Attempted robbery leads to shooting, critically injuring a man in Germantown
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating an attempted robbery that resulted in a shooting, leaving one man critically injured in Germantown on Wednesday night. Shortly after 5 p.m., police say they responded to the 4600 block of Pulaski Avenue for reports that two men had entered a residence through the front door.
Video: Suspect wanted for running over man at Club Risque in South Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - An argument took a violent turn outside a gentleman's club in South Philadelphia this past October, and now police are searching for the suspect. The incident occurred in the parking lot of Club Risque on the 1700 block of Columbus Boulevard in the early morning hours of October 20.
SUSPECTS ARRESTED IN DRUG DEALING INVESTIGATION – TOWNSEND
(Townsend, DE 19734) Officers from the New Castle County Division of Police Mobile Enforcement Team (MET) have arrested multiple suspects in reference to drug dealing charges. During October, the division received several tips and complaints about suspicious activity occurring at a residence in the Odessa Chase community – Townsend. It was reported that occupants of a residence in the unit block of Mailly Drive were conducting drug deals out of the home on a regular basis which caused an increase in vehicle traffic to the community.
