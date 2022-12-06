Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jerry Jones Considering $295 Million in AT&T Stadium RenovationsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in TexasTravel MavenArlington, TX
Happy Hour with a Proper Pisco SourSteven DoyleDallas, TX
OAK'D BBQ To Open Addison Location Spring 2023Steven DoyleAddison, TX
Leaders Hoping Dallas Will Be Center of World Cup 2026Larry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
Bleacher Report
Ranking the NBA's Best Rim-Protectors So Far This Season
Anyone feel like giving a bear hug to the NBA's most effective rim protectors this season? If so, you've come to the right place. Last time around, we shone a spotlight on the league's least effective stoppers at the hoop. This exercise will follow the exact same process to generate our more flattering pecking order.
Bleacher Report
Pelicans' Zion Williamson 'Got Carried Away' on Game-Ending Dunk vs. Suns
New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson sent a message with a game-ending dunk in Friday's 128-117 win over the Phoenix Suns:. The Suns seemingly took offense to the big dunk when the game was already decided on Friday, with Chris Paul and Cameron Payne among those arguing with Pelicans players after the final whistle.
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: Nerlens Noel Deal Discussed Between Mavericks, Pistons
The Detroit Pistons and Dallas Mavericks have reportedly had trade talks involving center Nerlens Noel, according to Ian Begley of SNY. Noel has "drawn interest from several contending teams," per Begley. Detroit acquired Noel in an offseason trade from the New York Knicks, but he has struggled to find playing...
Bleacher Report
Nets' Kyrie Irving Covers Up Nike Logos on Shoes vs. Hornets After Contract Ended
Nike officially dissolved its business relationship with Kyrie Irving earlier this week after he had amplified an antisemitic movie on his social media platforms back in October and initially didn't apologize for doing so. On Wednesday night, Irving responded to that decision by covering up the Nike logo on his...
Bleacher Report
Trade Ideas to Save the New York Knicks' Season
With the unofficially official start of NBA trade season right around the corner, the New York Knicks are looking to shake things up. League sources told The Athletic's Fred Katz that the "Knicks have been active on trade calls leading up to Dec. 15, the date when most players who signed new contracts this past summer become eligible for trades." Katz mentions Evan Fournier, Immanuel Quickley, Cam Reddish and Derrick Rose as the names to watch most and also notes that New York hasn't "shown any interest in attaching draft picks to Fournier just to move him."
Bleacher Report
Knicks' Immanuel Quickley on Trade Rumors: 'I Love New York'
New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley is hoping to remain with the team despite recent trade rumors. "I love being in New York," Quickley said after Friday's win over the Charlotte Hornets, per Zach Braziller of the New York Post. Fred Katz of The Athletic recently reported the Knicks have...
Bleacher Report
Trae Young Buys $20M California Mansion from Former NFL Star Clay Matthews
Atlanta Hawks superstar guard Trae Young recently purchased a $20 million mansion in Calabasas, California, located in Los Angeles County. Front Office Sports provided a breakdown of the home and its amenities, including the presence of several celebrity neighbors:. Young bought the home from former NFL linebacker Clay Matthews, who...
Bleacher Report
Knicks Trade Targets with 2023 Trade Deadline 2 Months Away
While there's still two months remaining before the 2022-23 NBA trade deadline, the New York Knicks are already nearing a crossroads. They've spent much of the campaign hovering around .500. If they don't get in a groove soon, they could have some uncomfortable conversations about whether buying or selling is the right strategy to apply to trade season.
Bleacher Report
Knicks Rumors: Lakers, Heat, Bucks Have Expressed Interest in Cam Reddish Trade
It was less than a year ago that the New York Knicks acquired forward Cam Reddish in a trade with the Atlanta Hawks, but the team has reportedly been fielding offers to ship him away for quite some time. "[S]everal teams have expressed interest in trading for Reddish since the...
Bleacher Report
Odell Beckham Jr. Says 'I Don't See the Point' in Returning for Regular Season
Odell Beckham Jr. isn't even hiding that he wants to be a playoff mercenary for a team this season. Appearing on The Shop during Thursday Night Football, Beckham said he doesn't see the point of trying to play in the regular season:. Beckham is relishing the opportunity to have playoff...
Bleacher Report
JJ Redick Says He Previously Spoke to Joe Mazzulla About Joining Celtics Staff
JJ Redick has made a name for himself in the broadcasting world, but the former NBA sharpshooter was at least under consideration to join the coaching staff of the league's best team. While talking to Boston Celtics guard Derrick White on The Old Man and the Three podcast (h/t Souichi...
Bleacher Report
Von Miller: Josh Allen, Bills Brass Had 'Amazing' Dinner with Odell Beckham Jr.
Amid rumors that the Dallas Cowboys may not want to pursue Odell Beckham Jr. because of concerns about his recovery from a torn ACL, the Buffalo Bills could swoop in to sign the three-time Pro Bowler. Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show on Thursday, Bills defensive end Von Miller said...
Bleacher Report
Giants Rumors: Saquon Barkley 'Legitimately 50-50' for Eagles Game with Neck Injury
New York Giants star Saquon Barkley is considered "legitimately 50-50" to play in Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles, as ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported on SportsCenter:. "Most people do expect him to play, but I'm told he really is a game-time decision," Fowler added. "They are probably going to call...
Comments / 0