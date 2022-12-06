ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Related
Bleacher Report

Ranking the NBA's Best Rim-Protectors So Far This Season

Anyone feel like giving a bear hug to the NBA's most effective rim protectors this season? If so, you've come to the right place. Last time around, we shone a spotlight on the league's least effective stoppers at the hoop. This exercise will follow the exact same process to generate our more flattering pecking order.
Bleacher Report

Pelicans' Zion Williamson 'Got Carried Away' on Game-Ending Dunk vs. Suns

New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson sent a message with a game-ending dunk in Friday's 128-117 win over the Phoenix Suns:. The Suns seemingly took offense to the big dunk when the game was already decided on Friday, with Chris Paul and Cameron Payne among those arguing with Pelicans players after the final whistle.
PHOENIX, AZ
Bleacher Report

NBA Trade Rumors: Nerlens Noel Deal Discussed Between Mavericks, Pistons

The Detroit Pistons and Dallas Mavericks have reportedly had trade talks involving center Nerlens Noel, according to Ian Begley of SNY. Noel has "drawn interest from several contending teams," per Begley. Detroit acquired Noel in an offseason trade from the New York Knicks, but he has struggled to find playing...
DETROIT, MI
Bleacher Report

Trade Ideas to Save the New York Knicks' Season

With the unofficially official start of NBA trade season right around the corner, the New York Knicks are looking to shake things up. League sources told The Athletic's Fred Katz that the "Knicks have been active on trade calls leading up to Dec. 15, the date when most players who signed new contracts this past summer become eligible for trades." Katz mentions Evan Fournier, Immanuel Quickley, Cam Reddish and Derrick Rose as the names to watch most and also notes that New York hasn't "shown any interest in attaching draft picks to Fournier just to move him."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bleacher Report

Knicks' Immanuel Quickley on Trade Rumors: 'I Love New York'

New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley is hoping to remain with the team despite recent trade rumors. "I love being in New York," Quickley said after Friday's win over the Charlotte Hornets, per Zach Braziller of the New York Post. Fred Katz of The Athletic recently reported the Knicks have...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bleacher Report

Trae Young Buys $20M California Mansion from Former NFL Star Clay Matthews

Atlanta Hawks superstar guard Trae Young recently purchased a $20 million mansion in Calabasas, California, located in Los Angeles County. Front Office Sports provided a breakdown of the home and its amenities, including the presence of several celebrity neighbors:. Young bought the home from former NFL linebacker Clay Matthews, who...
CALABASAS, CA
Bleacher Report

Knicks Trade Targets with 2023 Trade Deadline 2 Months Away

While there's still two months remaining before the 2022-23 NBA trade deadline, the New York Knicks are already nearing a crossroads. They've spent much of the campaign hovering around .500. If they don't get in a groove soon, they could have some uncomfortable conversations about whether buying or selling is the right strategy to apply to trade season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

