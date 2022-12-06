ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

The Club Q shooting suspect has been formally charged with 305 counts, including murder and bias-motivated crimes

By Jake Epstein
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lyqrB_0jZFVadp00
Floral tributes are placed in memory of the victims after a mass shooting at the Club Q gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, U.S., November 20, 2022.

REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt

  • The Colorado Springs Club Q mass shooting suspect has been formally charged with 305 counts.
  • The counts, which were announced Tuesday, include murder and bias-motivated crimes.
  • Authorities say the shooting suspect killed five people and injured over a dozen more last month.

The 22-year-old shooting suspect accused of killing five people and injuring 17 more at a Colorado LGBTQ nightclub last month was formally charged on Tuesday with 305 counts, including murder and bias-motivated crimes.

Colorado's Fourth Judicial District Attorney, Michael Allen, announced the charges against the suspect, according to reports from the Associated Press and CNN . The suspect faces life in prison if convicted.

Neither Allen's office, nor the suspect's defense attorneys, immediately responded to Insider's requests for comment.

Authorities say the shooting suspect opened fire at Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on November 19. The carnage lasted just a few minutes before the suspect was subdued by club-goers and taken into custody.

The massacre unfolded on the eve of International Transgender Day of Remembrance, which officials said raised the possibility that the attack was targeted at the queer community.

The shooting suspect — who, according to defense attorneys, identifies as non-binary — was originally held on preliminary murder and hate-crime charges.

In a previous court appearance last month, the accused gunman appeared battered and bruised, and they seemed to have difficulty speaking.

Meanwhile, the suspect has a record of prior engagements with law enforcement. In June 2021, they were arrested after their mother accused them of threatening her with a bomb. Charges, however, were not filed.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

The Cause of Death of the 4 Murdered Idaho College Students Confirmed by Coroner

Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, were found dead in an apartment near the campus of the University of Idaho on Sunday An Idaho coroner has revealed the cause of death for four University of Idaho students who were killed earlier this week. Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, were found dead in an off-campus apartment on Sunday. All four victims were stabbed to death, Latah County Coroner Catherine Mabbutt confirmed in a release shared by the Moscow Police...
MOSCOW, ID
TheDailyBeast

Ex-Hospital Worker Convicted in Morgue Rapes Cops to New Crimes

A former hospital electrician convicted of murdering two women and sexually abusing dozens of women’s corpses at two health facilities in England has admitted to more disturbing necrophiliac crimes. David Fuller, already serving a life sentence in England for the 1987 murders of Wendy Knell and Caroline Pierce, along with 44 charges related to abusing corpses, admitted to molesting an additional 23 corpses between 2007 and 2020, The Independent reports. He’s been sentenced to an additional four years behind bars for the shocking new crimes. Police in Kent have said 13 of the 23 victims have so far been identified. Fuller, who filmed himself abusing corpses in two hospital mortuaries, was described by U.K. authorities as “a controlled sexual deviant who preyed on young women and derived sexual gratification from the violation of their dead bodies.”Read it at The Independent
TheDailyBeast

Toddlers Left in Cold Car Overnight With Dead Adults in Front

Two toddlers were kept in the backseat of a car overnight in the cold while two dead bodies remained in the front seat, police in North Carolina said Thursday. The bodies of 24-year-old Destiny Wiggins and 28-year-old Devone Brown were discovered early Thursday morning by employees of a towing company in Rocky Mount. The two are believed to have been shot and killed inside the car right outside the business, police said. The children remained in the car for hours as the temperature dropped into the 30s, although neither were reported to have been physically injured. It hasn’t been reported what the children’s relationship to the adults is. An arrest hasn’t been made and police haven’t revealed a possible motive for the murders.Read it at WRAL
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
People

W. Va. Mom of Five Allegedly Beaten to Death by Her Newlywed Husband After Fighting on Thanksgiving

Police say Marissa Dawson died from 'major facial trauma' A 35-year-old man was arrested for the death of his wife after police say he admitted to killing her, according to a criminal complaint reviewed by PEOPLE. At about 9 a.m. Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, Alderson Police responded to a call for an unresponsive woman. They discovered Marissa Dawson who was deceased and "sustained major facial trauma," police stated in the complaint. "[I]t appeared the subject was thrown through the residence and striking what appeared to be...
ALDERSON, WV
TheDailyBeast

Police Report Shows American Woman Was Alive When Medical Help Arrived in Mexico

A police report about the death of an American woman vacationing in Mexico showed that she was alive when medical treatment first reached her, contradicting previous coverage of the incident. Shanquella Robinson, 25, died in Cabo on Oct. 28 after arriving in the resort with a group of friends a day earlier. Information reported from the North Carolina woman’s death certificate said she died within 15 minutes of being injured, but the police report says a local doctor was with her in the house for almost three hours before she passed away, according to the Charlotte Observer. Officials in Mexico concluded after an autopsy that Robinson died from injuries to her back and neck, with local authorities and the FBI launching investigations into exactly how she lost her life. Robinson’s family became suspicious after her friends said she had died from alcohol poisoning. In the wake of her death, a video emerged appearing to show her being violently attacked by another woman.Read it at Charlotte Observer
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Complex

Woman Who Watched Her Boyfriend Kill Six of His Family Members Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison

A woman who watched her boyfriend murder six members of his own family in February 2016 has been sentenced to 25 years in prison, the Chicago-Sun Times reports. 25-year-old Jafeth Ramos pleaded guilty to one count of armed robbery in connection with the 2016 killings, which were committed by her former boyfriend Diego Uribe. She admitted that she accompanied Urbe to his aunt Maria Martinez’s home in 2016, where he fatally shot her after demanding money. Uribe also beat her brother Noe Martinez Jr. to death, fatally stabbed their mother Rosaura Martinez, killed their 10-year-old and 13-year-old children, and killed Noe Martinez Sr. when he returned home. Ramos and Uribe were arrested in May 2016.
Shine My Crown

Black Woman Who Identified as Transgender Brutally Murdered

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) has penned a letter after a 29-year-old transgender Black woman was violently killed in Kansas City, Missouri earlier this year. Kandii Redd, known affectionately as Dee Dee, was tragically attacked and murdered because of her gender identity. Known as Kamila Marie Swann, the woman has now become at least the 25th transgender or non-conforming gender person to die this year.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Independent

JonBenet Ramsey detective among five Boulder police officers disciplined for failing to investigate cases

A former lead detective on the JonBenét Ramsey murder case - and head of the Investigations Unit - has been reassigned to patrol by the Boulder Police Department after an internal audit revealed some cases had not been investigated between 2019 and this year.Commander Thomas Trujillo “is no longer involved in any investigations, including the Jon Benet Ramsey case,” BPD spokesperson Sarah Huntley told The Independent.The 36-year veteran of the department also received a three-day suspension without pay, and was placed on a Performance Improvement Plan, the department said in a Tuesday night release.Action was taken against Mr Trujillo and...
BOULDER, CO
NBC Bay Area

Body Cam Video Shows Paul Pelosi Opened Door for Police, Despite DOJ Saying Otherwise: Source

Police body camera video that captured the attack on Paul Pelosi, and the moments leading up to it, contradict one of the details included in the Department of Justice's account of what happened that evening, according to a source familiar with the Pelosi investigation who personally viewed the body camera footage and spoke to the NBC Bay Area Investigative Unit.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
94.3 Lite FM

30 Women Have Been Found Murdered on the Texas Killing Fields

Have you ever driven down to Houston or Galveston and been on a very popular stretch of Texas interstate known as "I-45 The Highway of Hell" somewhere near League City? If the answer is yes, then you may have passed a very popular field for dumping the murdered bodies of over 30 young attractive females from ages 10 to 25 years old.
LEAGUE CITY, TX
Insider

Insider

696K+
Followers
38K+
Post
397M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy