The Club Q shooting suspect has been formally charged with 305 counts, including murder and bias-motivated crimes

Floral tributes are placed in memory of the victims after a mass shooting at the Club Q gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, U.S., November 20, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt

The Colorado Springs Club Q mass shooting suspect has been formally charged with 305 counts.

The counts, which were announced Tuesday, include murder and bias-motivated crimes.

Authorities say the shooting suspect killed five people and injured over a dozen more last month.

The 22-year-old shooting suspect accused of killing five people and injuring 17 more at a Colorado LGBTQ nightclub last month was formally charged on Tuesday with 305 counts, including murder and bias-motivated crimes.

Colorado's Fourth Judicial District Attorney, Michael Allen, announced the charges against the suspect, according to reports from the Associated Press and CNN . The suspect faces life in prison if convicted.

Neither Allen's office, nor the suspect's defense attorneys, immediately responded to Insider's requests for comment.

Authorities say the shooting suspect opened fire at Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on November 19. The carnage lasted just a few minutes before the suspect was subdued by club-goers and taken into custody.

The massacre unfolded on the eve of International Transgender Day of Remembrance, which officials said raised the possibility that the attack was targeted at the queer community.

The shooting suspect — who, according to defense attorneys, identifies as non-binary — was originally held on preliminary murder and hate-crime charges.

In a previous court appearance last month, the accused gunman appeared battered and bruised, and they seemed to have difficulty speaking.

Meanwhile, the suspect has a record of prior engagements with law enforcement. In June 2021, they were arrested after their mother accused them of threatening her with a bomb. Charges, however, were not filed.