Redding, CA

Judge rules state can permanently secure 90 neglected goats seized in Redding

 3 days ago

State officials say they have secured permanent custody of more than 90 goats it says were neglected by a woman from Redding.

The state first seized the goats back in March 2021 from the home of Nancy Burton.

An investigation was launched the previous year after one of the goats wandered into the road and caused a car accident .

Investigators later found dozens of dead goats on the property.

A judge ruled the state can take permanent custody of the goats.

They will soon be available for adoption.

