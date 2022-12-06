ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

WETM 18 News

Is running over a fire hose illegal?

(WHTM) – Fires are sadly common this time of year. With people cooking holiday meals or leaving heaters on too close to combustible materials. So, when you come across a fire scene, where a fire hose is in the road, is it really a big deal if you slowly run over it? According to the […]
WITF

Pennsylvania will have 36 new historical markers

The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission has approved 36 historical markers honoring important people, places and events across the state. The new markers add to more than 2,500 others throughout the state and will be installed in 18 counties, including Allegheny, Beaver, Berks, Cambria, Clinton, Delaware, Erie, Huntingdon, Jefferson, Lawrence, Lehigh, Lycoming, Monroe, Montgomery, Philadelphia, Schuylkill, Washington, and York.
Blogging Big Blue

Pennsylvania stimulus checks: Gov. Wolf proposes sending $2,000 to address the cost of living crisis

Pennsylvania has started sending qualified residents the one-time extra property tax/rent rebate. If you haven’t already, act quickly since Pennsylvania’s bonus tax rebate deadline is coming up soon. Additionally, Governor Tom Wolf encouraged Pennsylvanians who are qualified for the tax credit to submit their applications by yesterday’s deadline....
Pennsylvania Business Report

New York equity firm acquires Pennsylvania natural gas facility

Green Rock Energy Partners (Green Rock), a private equity firm focused on sustainable infrastructure, announced Thursday it had acquired South Park Township, Pennsylvania-based PSA South Hills Landfill Gas Venture LLC (South Hills). The firm said the South Hills purchase would add to its renewable energy portfolio and is consistent with its focus on energy-producing waste-to-value […] The post New York equity firm acquires Pennsylvania natural gas facility appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
penncapital-star.com

Pa. approves 36 new historical markers honoring artist Keith Haring, others

Three-dozen more blue and gold historical markers will soon adorn roadsides in 18 counties across the commonwealth. The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission (PHMC) announced Thursday that it has approved 36 new historical markers, selected from 91 applications, to join the more than 2,000 markers already spread throughout Pennsylvania. The...
WBRE

2 businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) —  Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in PA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the state […]
LehighValleyLive.com

AG charges dozens of Pa. car dealers with ‘title washing,’ including some in Lehigh Valley

Almost two dozen eastern Pennsylvania businesses from Philadelphia to Allentown are accused of falsifying titles for stolen vehicles and inspections for totaled cars. The “title washing” charges against 30 people and 21 businesses in Lehigh, Lebanon and Philadelphia counties were announced Friday by Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s office. Five of the people charged and two of the businesses are in Allentown, according to affidavits.
ALLENTOWN, PA
FOX 43

Pa. Turnpike crash in tunnel cleared

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 9:32 a.m.: All involved cars were removed from the tunnels and both lanes of traffic are moving again, according to Pennsylvania State Police and 511PA. Previously: According to 511PA.com, there is a crash stopping traffic on the Pa. Turnpike. The incident is on I-76...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

Sheetz vs Wawa: Here’s what the numbers say

(WTAJ) — The “East vs West” battle in Pennsylvania is always strong. Steelers vs Eagles is big among football fans, but there’s one that some might say is even bigger and that’s the battle of convenience: Sheetz vs Wawa. It’s a battle that’s almost as iconic to a Pennsylvanian as scrapple or apple dumplings. Lines […]
Farm and Dairy

Veteran uses Pennsylvania farm to recover from impacts of war

MCCLELLANDTOWN, Pa. — Even as Larry Daugherty was stationed in hot, dusty Iraq, he was thinking about the farm he’d have one day back in the lush foothills of the Appalachian mountains. “When I was overseas, I started compiling a book on different designs and goals for if...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

PennDOT offers guidance on when it's time to stop driving

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- Pennsylvania Department of Transportation officials were out Tuesday with guidance on when it's time for someone to give up their car keys."How am I going to get my car up here?" Sharon Beaver, 75, said.That was Beaver's first question to her son Mark when she was moving to a senior home.His answer?"It might be time now to stop driving," Beaver said. "We argued back and forth, and it was a hard thing to give up."In the end?"It was the right thing to do," Beaver said.And the right time, she says."Because I still have my marbles about me,"...
WITF

WITF

ABOUT

WITF is a trusted provider of public media news and programming for approximately 2.3 million citizens in 19 counties of Central Pennsylvania, encouraging children and adults to Live Inspired®. A member station of PBS and NPR, WITF’s media services include public television (WITF TV and WITFK PBS KIDS 24/7), public radio (WITF 89.5 & 93.3), websites (including witf.org, TransformingHealth.org, PaPost.org, stateimpact.npr.org/Pennsylvania, and ExplorePAhistory.com), and a production services division (Media Solutions). WITF’s mission is to strengthen our communities by connecting us to each other and to opportunities for lifelong learning. WITF engages minds and enriches lives. For more information, visit witf.org.

 https://witf.org

