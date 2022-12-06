Read full article on original website
fox29.com
Pennsylvania water company to raise monthly utility bills by nearly $40 starting in January
PHILADELPHIA - Customers of a Pennsylvania water service will see a price hike in the new year that could raise their monthly utility bill by nearly $40. The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) on Thursday approved a rate hike for Pennsylvania American Water customers. The commission says the average monthly...
wpsu.org
Almost 90% of rural Pennsylvania municipalities lack property upkeep rules
A version of this story first appeared in Talk of the Town, a weekly newsletter by Spotlight PA’s State College regional bureau featuring the most important news and happenings in north-central Pennsylvania. Sign up for free here. A widespread lack of property maintenance codes in rural Pennsylvania has worsened...
Crop One to open vertical indoor farming facility; bring new jobs to NEPA
HAZLE TWP. — Gov. Tom Wolf Thursday, in conjunction with CAN DO, announced that Crop One, an industry-leader in technology-driven indoor vertical farming, is opening a vertical farm in the Humboldt Industrial Park in Hazle Township, bringing 40 new full-time managerial and farm production jobs to the region. Gov....
Electric utilities in Pa. monitoring grid in the wake of North Carolina attacks
Pennsylvania utilities are monitoring for threats after an attack on two electric substations left thousands of people without power in North Carolina. North Carolina officials are still trying to figure out who shot the two substations and why. Meanwhile, Gov. Roy Cooper is calling for utilities to find ways to...
Is running over a fire hose illegal?
(WHTM) – Fires are sadly common this time of year. With people cooking holiday meals or leaving heaters on too close to combustible materials. So, when you come across a fire scene, where a fire hose is in the road, is it really a big deal if you slowly run over it? According to the […]
Pennsylvania will have 36 new historical markers
The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission has approved 36 historical markers honoring important people, places and events across the state. The new markers add to more than 2,500 others throughout the state and will be installed in 18 counties, including Allegheny, Beaver, Berks, Cambria, Clinton, Delaware, Erie, Huntingdon, Jefferson, Lawrence, Lehigh, Lycoming, Monroe, Montgomery, Philadelphia, Schuylkill, Washington, and York.
Pennsylvania stimulus checks: Gov. Wolf proposes sending $2,000 to address the cost of living crisis
Pennsylvania has started sending qualified residents the one-time extra property tax/rent rebate. If you haven’t already, act quickly since Pennsylvania’s bonus tax rebate deadline is coming up soon. Additionally, Governor Tom Wolf encouraged Pennsylvanians who are qualified for the tax credit to submit their applications by yesterday’s deadline....
New York equity firm acquires Pennsylvania natural gas facility
Green Rock Energy Partners (Green Rock), a private equity firm focused on sustainable infrastructure, announced Thursday it had acquired South Park Township, Pennsylvania-based PSA South Hills Landfill Gas Venture LLC (South Hills). The firm said the South Hills purchase would add to its renewable energy portfolio and is consistent with its focus on energy-producing waste-to-value […] The post New York equity firm acquires Pennsylvania natural gas facility appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
Bay Journal
Hellbender habitat slammed by pollution in Pennsylvania's Loyalsock Creek
Repeated sediment pollution incidents and accusations of destroying habitat for rare hellbenders on a Pennsylvania “river of the year” have brought criticism over natural gas operations in a scenic valley and revealed weak protections for “exceptional value” streams. With three separate incidents a month apart —...
CHIP turns 30: Program traces roots back to insuring kids of out-of-work Pittsburgh steelworkers
Maureen Ciedro’s kids were enrolled in CHIP – Pennsylvania’s Children’s Health Insurance Program – back in the 1990s, when she was a cash-strapped single mother. But even many years later, she can still recall the peace of mind the program brought her, knowing her kids had health insurance if anything should happen.
penncapital-star.com
Pa. approves 36 new historical markers honoring artist Keith Haring, others
Three-dozen more blue and gold historical markers will soon adorn roadsides in 18 counties across the commonwealth. The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission (PHMC) announced Thursday that it has approved 36 new historical markers, selected from 91 applications, to join the more than 2,000 markers already spread throughout Pennsylvania. The...
2 businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in PA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the state […]
AG charges dozens of Pa. car dealers with ‘title washing,’ including some in Lehigh Valley
Almost two dozen eastern Pennsylvania businesses from Philadelphia to Allentown are accused of falsifying titles for stolen vehicles and inspections for totaled cars. The “title washing” charges against 30 people and 21 businesses in Lehigh, Lebanon and Philadelphia counties were announced Friday by Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s office. Five of the people charged and two of the businesses are in Allentown, according to affidavits.
COVID cases up again in Pennsylvania. These 6 counties are at CDC’s high community level
The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported more than 13,700 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 for the week ending Tuesday.
Pa. Turnpike crash in tunnel cleared
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 9:32 a.m.: All involved cars were removed from the tunnels and both lanes of traffic are moving again, according to Pennsylvania State Police and 511PA. Previously: According to 511PA.com, there is a crash stopping traffic on the Pa. Turnpike. The incident is on I-76...
Fracking wastewater is banned from watershed by Delaware River Basin Commission
The Delaware River Basin Commission, the agency that oversees drinking water quality for the watershed, voted to prohibit the discharge of wastewater from fracking operations into the region’s waterways or land. The commissioners voted 4-0, with the federal government abstaining. The commission is made up of representatives from New...
Sheetz vs Wawa: Here’s what the numbers say
(WTAJ) — The “East vs West” battle in Pennsylvania is always strong. Steelers vs Eagles is big among football fans, but there’s one that some might say is even bigger and that’s the battle of convenience: Sheetz vs Wawa. It’s a battle that’s almost as iconic to a Pennsylvanian as scrapple or apple dumplings. Lines […]
Farm and Dairy
Veteran uses Pennsylvania farm to recover from impacts of war
MCCLELLANDTOWN, Pa. — Even as Larry Daugherty was stationed in hot, dusty Iraq, he was thinking about the farm he’d have one day back in the lush foothills of the Appalachian mountains. “When I was overseas, I started compiling a book on different designs and goals for if...
PennDOT offers guidance on when it's time to stop driving
HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- Pennsylvania Department of Transportation officials were out Tuesday with guidance on when it's time for someone to give up their car keys."How am I going to get my car up here?" Sharon Beaver, 75, said.That was Beaver's first question to her son Mark when she was moving to a senior home.His answer?"It might be time now to stop driving," Beaver said. "We argued back and forth, and it was a hard thing to give up."In the end?"It was the right thing to do," Beaver said.And the right time, she says."Because I still have my marbles about me,"...
Pa. flags ordered at half staff
Governor Tom Wolf has ordered the commonwealth flag to fly at half-staff at all commonwealth facilities in honor of three firefighters who died in the line of duty this week.
WITF
Harrisburg, PA
8K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
WITF is a trusted provider of public media news and programming for approximately 2.3 million citizens in 19 counties of Central Pennsylvania, encouraging children and adults to Live Inspired®. A member station of PBS and NPR, WITF's media services include public television (WITF TV and WITFK PBS KIDS 24/7), public radio (WITF 89.5 & 93.3), websites (including witf.org, TransformingHealth.org, PaPost.org, stateimpact.npr.org/Pennsylvania, and ExplorePAhistory.com), and a production services division (Media Solutions). WITF's mission is to strengthen our communities by connecting us to each other and to opportunities for lifelong learning. WITF engages minds and enriches lives.
