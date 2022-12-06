ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

WTVC

Dollywood String Band

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Make sure to see Dollywood this Holiday season for wonderful festivities and events for the whole family!. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
PIGEON FORGE, TN
WTVC

CMA music festival to bring Nashville to international audiences

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nashville is heading to the world stage with three of its contemporary country artists to headline the Country Music Association (CMA)'s show "Introducing Nashville" in the U.K. Tyler Braden, Caylee Hammack, and Alana Springsteen are set to perform. The performances will be the same format...
NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

Party Fowl’s Nashville Location is Moving

Hot chicken restaurant Party Fowl announced plans to expand its original downtown location at 719 8th Ave S. into a new, larger space in 2023. Party Fowl – famous for its Nashville hot chicken twists on classic dishes – will open at 730 8th Ave S, just across the street from the original restaurant. With six restaurants in total and additional outposts in the Nashville International Airport and Nissan Stadium, longtime customers and new fans won’t have to travel far for all of Party Fowl’s signature dishes and boozy slushies.
NASHVILLE, TN
wilsonpost.com

Woman of Wilson: Abigail Terry

Abigail Terry works as an esthetician at The Lett Center. She graduated from Paul Mitchell The School Murfreesboro in March of 2021 and joined TLC’s staff a few weeks after that. “The most rewarding part of my job is being able to help people feel more comfortable, confident and...
WILSON COUNTY, TN
Sumner County Source

Sumner Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Sumner County!. Grab your friends and hit this Holiday Happening of Beers + Cheers on December 10th from noon until 2:00 at The Bearded Iris Germantown. 2The Immersive Nutcracker. Sunday, December 11, 2022. 4416 Ridgefield Way,...
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. Beauty is in the eye of the ogre in Shrek the Musical JR., based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks Animation film and fantastic Broadway musical. It is a “big bright beautiful world” as everyone’s favorite ogre, Shrek, leads a cast of fairytale misfits on an adventure to rescue a princess and find true acceptance. Part romance and part twisted fairytale, Shrek JR. is an irreverently fun show with a powerful message for the whole family.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
E! News

Grayson Chrisley Shares Details of His “Bad” Car Wreck

Watch: Todd & Julie Chrisley's Son Grayson Hospitalized After Car Crash. Grayson Chrisley knows best when it comes to his own life. Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley's youngest son shared how he is doing nearly a month after his car accident in Nashville Nov. 12. "I'm fine, the trucks not...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

2 Gives Back: Helping Rutherford County homeless youth

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN)–The long holiday break is not always a happy time away from school for some kids. Many Rutherford County school students depend on getting breakfast and lunch when classes are in session. This week for News 2 Gives Back we are at Barfield Elementary School honoring...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Tennessee Tribune

TSU Commencement Speaker Sanders Inspires Grads to be Prepared for Life’s Unexpected Changes

NASHVILLE, TN (TSU News Service) — National political strategist and commentator Symone D. Sanders-Townsend Saturday inspired Tennessee State University graduates to be prepared for the unexpected as they pursue their career goals. Giving the fall commencement address as more than 600 received degrees in the Gentry Center Complex, the former senior advisor and chief spokesperson to Vice President Kamala Harris said life will not always go as planned.
NASHVILLE, TN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee

Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to check them out next time you get the chance.
TENNESSEE STATE

