WTVC
Dollywood String Band
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Make sure to see Dollywood this Holiday season for wonderful festivities and events for the whole family!. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
Good Times coming to Nashville
The Bar will open early next year, according to owner Shaun Shekab Folad.
WTVC
CMA music festival to bring Nashville to international audiences
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nashville is heading to the world stage with three of its contemporary country artists to headline the Country Music Association (CMA)'s show "Introducing Nashville" in the U.K. Tyler Braden, Caylee Hammack, and Alana Springsteen are set to perform. The performances will be the same format...
Tennessee family hopes to bring daughter home from hospital for Christmas
It’s one mother’s only Christmas wish — to bring her 10-month-old baby home from Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.
These Tennessee Cities Are Some Of The 'Most Sinful' In America
WalletHub found the "most sinful" cities around the country, including several in Tennessee.
Party Fowl’s Nashville Location is Moving
Hot chicken restaurant Party Fowl announced plans to expand its original downtown location at 719 8th Ave S. into a new, larger space in 2023. Party Fowl – famous for its Nashville hot chicken twists on classic dishes – will open at 730 8th Ave S, just across the street from the original restaurant. With six restaurants in total and additional outposts in the Nashville International Airport and Nissan Stadium, longtime customers and new fans won’t have to travel far for all of Party Fowl’s signature dishes and boozy slushies.
This Bakery Has The Best Pastries In Tennessee
Yelp compiled a list of the best spots in the country to enjoy a pastry.
Watch: Van swept away trying to cross raging floodwaters near Nashville
"Turn around, don't drown" – you hear that relentlessly from National Weather Service officials when heavy rains and flooding are forecast, and a driver who didn't heed those warnings during a storm in Tennessee Wednesday illustrated exactly what happens when you don't heed the warning.
wvlt.tv
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino set to open just across Tennessee state line
BRISTOL, Va. (WVLT) - A Hard Rock Hotel & Casino is set to open in Bristol, Virginia, just across the Tennessee state line. The 300,000 square-foot hotel and casino is set to open in 2024, and it’s good news for East Tennessee bus companies. Hard Rock broke ground Wednesday...
wilsonpost.com
Woman of Wilson: Abigail Terry
Abigail Terry works as an esthetician at The Lett Center. She graduated from Paul Mitchell The School Murfreesboro in March of 2021 and joined TLC’s staff a few weeks after that. “The most rewarding part of my job is being able to help people feel more comfortable, confident and...
Sumner Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Sumner County!. Grab your friends and hit this Holiday Happening of Beers + Cheers on December 10th from noon until 2:00 at The Bearded Iris Germantown. 2The Immersive Nutcracker. Sunday, December 11, 2022. 4416 Ridgefield Way,...
Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of December 6, 2022
Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of December 6, 2022, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Wanted for F.T.A. x6, Domestic Assault x2, Agg. Burglary, Agg-Assault, Vandalism, Weapon- Dangerous Felony, Weapon- Felon in Poss., Weapon- Poss. Firearm DV Conviction. Last Seen in Hermitage. Anyone with...
Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. Beauty is in the eye of the ogre in Shrek the Musical JR., based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks Animation film and fantastic Broadway musical. It is a “big bright beautiful world” as everyone’s favorite ogre, Shrek, leads a cast of fairytale misfits on an adventure to rescue a princess and find true acceptance. Part romance and part twisted fairytale, Shrek JR. is an irreverently fun show with a powerful message for the whole family.
WTVC
Rare genetic disorder case inspires new ER protocol, emphasizing empathy and respect
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — When 19-year-old Jadyne Kancir had to go to the ER in March 2021, her mother says she was treated like a psychiatric patient. Except she wasn’t one. The problem was that doctors had protocols to follow that were not meant for people like Jadyne.
Grayson Chrisley Shares Details of His “Bad” Car Wreck
Watch: Todd & Julie Chrisley's Son Grayson Hospitalized After Car Crash. Grayson Chrisley knows best when it comes to his own life. Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley's youngest son shared how he is doing nearly a month after his car accident in Nashville Nov. 12. "I'm fine, the trucks not...
Here's where to find the best holiday lights around Middle Tennessee
It's that time of year! It's about time to throw on a coat, grab your family and enjoy some holiday lights!
WKRN
2 Gives Back: Helping Rutherford County homeless youth
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN)–The long holiday break is not always a happy time away from school for some kids. Many Rutherford County school students depend on getting breakfast and lunch when classes are in session. This week for News 2 Gives Back we are at Barfield Elementary School honoring...
Bobcat Spotted Roaming Around Nashville Neighborhood
"I didn't think they'd come right up to the front steps here."
Tennessee Tribune
TSU Commencement Speaker Sanders Inspires Grads to be Prepared for Life’s Unexpected Changes
NASHVILLE, TN (TSU News Service) — National political strategist and commentator Symone D. Sanders-Townsend Saturday inspired Tennessee State University graduates to be prepared for the unexpected as they pursue their career goals. Giving the fall commencement address as more than 600 received degrees in the Gentry Center Complex, the former senior advisor and chief spokesperson to Vice President Kamala Harris said life will not always go as planned.
4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee
Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to check them out next time you get the chance.
