TALKING TRANSPORTATION: Free Bus Rides to Continue Through March, But Expect Rail Fares to Continue to Rise

Read full article on original website
Related
greenwichfreepress.com
Timing of Work on Beech Trees Questioned in Advance of Monday’s RTM Vote on Arch St Intersection Improvements
For several hours on Thursday, men from Emerald Tree Care worked on the historic Beech trees by the Bolling monument, which is located on the lawn of the Havemeyer building. The Havemeyer building itself is historic and Greenwich First Selectman Fred Camillo recently appointed a special committee to consider options for its future.
greenwichfreepress.com
Gunzburg & Cowie: ADA TOG Liability Due to Inaction on Municipal Improvement at Arch & Grigg Streets
Submitted by Alan Gunzburg and Stephanie Cowie, First Selectman’s Advisory Committee for People with Disabilities chair and vice chair. We appreciate all those who played an integral part in this process, bringing the Arch Street Greenwich Avenue Intersection Improvements to this point. This project, developed by our Town of Greenwich Department of Public Works expert team, received all of the required TOG approvals. Additionally, the collaboration of the various Town entities, P&Z, Greenspace Committee, Dr. Greg Kramer, Historical Society, Veterans, GA Business owners, and the public has developed the final design that has been brought back to the RTM.
greenwichfreepress.com
DIETRICH: In Favor of Bumpouts
Way back, before the Elm Street bump outs became a reality, I too pondered the change to our spectacular Greenwich Avenue believing the police directing traffic somehow promoted the safety of both drivers and pedestrians while adding to its grandeur. As town wide discussions evolved, I listened, read and researched. I began to realize the improvement bump outs would make to Greenwich Avenue.
greenwichfreepress.com
Tentative Labor Agreement with CT State Police Union NP1 Announced
Governor Ned Lamont and the CT State Police Union NP1 announced on Thursday that they have tentatively agreed to the terms of a new successor labor agreement. The agreement covers troopers, sergeants, and master sergeants effective from July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2026, covering wages, benefits, and working conditions.
greenwichfreepress.com
Just in Time: New England Total Energy Donates Heating and Hot Water Equipment at Abilis Residence in Cos Cob
Abilis celebrated some good news in Cos Cob this week. Executive director Amy Montimurro said not everyone is aware, but Abilis operates 61 residences throughout Fairfield County and over a dozen right here in Greenwich. “We’re integrated into the community,” she said, adding that at 12 Orchard Street four men...
greenwichfreepress.com
GAMANOS: Greenwich Veterans Deeply Concerned About MI Under Consideration for Arch St and Greenwich Ave
Greenwich Veterans Are Deeply Concerned About Municipal Improvement (MI) Under Consideration for Arch St / Greenwich Ave. Voting is taking place on item (#15) at the December RTM meeting on December 12. To date, the two leading Greenwich veterans organizations who are important stakeholders regarding this particular location ( both play a vital role in Town activities that take place there), have not been formally consulted about the proposed work.
greenwichfreepress.com
Alfred Joseph DiSapio, 89
Alfred Joseph DiSapio, age 89, a lifelong resident of the Chickahominy section of Greenwich, passed away peacefully on December 8, 2022 in Greenwich. Alfred was born on May 7, 1933 to Angelo and Francesca Cicirello DiSapio. After graduating from Greenwich High School in 1953, he served in the U.S. Army...
greenwichfreepress.com
Fabulously Decorated Trees Donated for 4th Annual Festival to Support Historical Society Programming
The Greenwich Historical Society’s Cos Cob lobby will be transformed into a winter wonderland celebrating the talents of local designers, merchants, non-profits and other organizations who donate their talents to decorate the trees and make homes festive sanctuaries for the holidays. Trees, which range from traditional Christmas styles to...
greenwichfreepress.com
Shop Local! Abilis Greenhouse & Gift Shop Sparkle during Holiday Sip & Shop
Wednesday night’s Sip & Shop at Abilis Gardens and Gifts was a popular destination for holiday shopping and a chance to catch up with friends. Shoppers enjoyed wine, cheese, sandwiches and wraps. New holiday shopping hours for December are Monday to Saturday 9:00am to 4:00pm (through Dec 17). Shop...
greenwichfreepress.com
2022 CIAC LL Champions GHS Boys Soccer Team Honored at Town Hall Ceremony
The Greenwich High School Boys Varsity Soccer Team won the 2022 CIAC LL Championship Final vs. William Hall on Nov 19 at the Hartford Athletic Stadium in Hartford. On Thursday they were honored with a proclamation at town hall and presented certificates from the Board of Selectmen. This was Greenwich...
Comments / 0