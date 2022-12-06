TALKING TRANSPORTATION: Free Bus Rides to Continue Through March, But Expect Rail Fares to Continue to Rise

Submitted by Alan Gunzburg and Stephanie Cowie, First Selectman’s Advisory Committee for People with Disabilities chair and vice chair. We appreciate all those who played an integral part in this process, bringing the Arch Street Greenwich Avenue Intersection Improvements to this point. This project, developed by our Town of Greenwich Department of Public Works expert team, received all of the required TOG approvals. Additionally, the collaboration of the various Town entities, P&Z, Greenspace Committee, Dr. Greg Kramer, Historical Society, Veterans, GA Business owners, and the public has developed the final design that has been brought back to the RTM.

GREENWICH, CT ・ 1 HOUR AGO