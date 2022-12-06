Sandrine Holt Could Be Playing One of Wolverine’s Shadiest Associates in ‘Daredevil: Born Again’

Read full article on original website
Marvel Studios’ ‘Wonder Man’ Potentially Eyeing Late 2023 Release
Marvel Studios has been quite busy with the various films and TV shows. Among the many projects in the pipeline, their recently announced Wonder Man has become quite an exciting addition, as it not only focuses on one of Marvel comics’s Avengers that almost joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe back in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Nathan Fillion was set to take on the role yet now Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has been cast in the iconic role. We are still waiting for when Marvel Studios gets ready to start development on the project, but a new listing may have hinted at their planned release date.
New Rumor Reveals the First Avengers to Fall in ‘The Kang Dynasty’
While Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is still years away, the film is already starting to take shape through other projects. Obviously, Loki served to set the stage for the fifth Avengers film by introducing the concept of Variants, introducing He Who Remains and opening up the Multiverse. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness added the terrifying concept of Incursions to the mix and introduced a character (America Chavez) whose unique ability to traverse the Multiverse might be useful down the road. Up next is a film that even just a few months ago, relatively few people probably had on their radar as a major player in the Multiverse Saga: Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. The film will introduce a dangerous Variant of He Who Remains, Kang the Conqueror. This version of the character, who has been described as a warrior by both star Jonathan Majors and director Peyton Reed, is expected to be the big bad of 2025’s Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and will pose a threat not only to the heroes we know and love but also the entire Multiverse.
Jason Momoa Might Be Done as Aquaman After ‘The Lost Kingdom’
Nothing quite like another Warner Bros. shocker to end a quiet night. The Hollywood Reporter’s latest news drop has revealed an absolute bombshell – Patty Jenkins‘ Wonder Woman 3 is not moving forward, and the DC Cinematic Universe established by Zack Snyder with 2013’s Man of Steel is likely over. If this wasn’t enough, THR also confirmed there are good odds the films released by the newly formed DC Studios over the next couple years will also be the last time fans see many of their favorite actors in their most iconic roles. This, according to the trade, would be true of even the heaviest DC hitters, including Jason Momoa as the undersea hero Arthur Curry, a.k.a. Aquaman.
James Cameron Says ‘Avatar 4’ Is So Nuts It Made the Studio Say the F-Word
Avatar: The Way of Water is so close to theatrical release, audiences can almost taste it. When it finally drops, it will only be the second film in the Avatar franchise, but director James Cameron has much bigger plans than just two movies. The Hollywood legend has infamously spent the last decade of his career developing multiple sequels to his 2009 megahit, with the third entry reportedly already done with the filming process. Not to be contained, Cameron has stated he has outlines for an overall Avatar story that lasts up to seven or eight films, though whether or not he winds up helming all of them remains to be seen. Either way, in a recent interview with Collider, the creative made a big promise that each sequel will only be more insane than the last.
DC Studios Still Hopes to Make ‘Wonder Woman 3’ as Patty Jenkins Exits Project
Many wondered what exactly was the cause for Warner Bros. to pass on Patty Jenkins‘ third Wonder Woman film. They could’ve easily prepared the film for whatever they have planned under Peter Safran and James Gunn, but it seems that director Patty Jenkins has moved away from the project completely. According to Deadline, there were creative differences and this wasn’t purely on the new CEOs of DC Studios.
‘Superman:’ Henry Cavill Likely Out as the Man of Steel
DC Studios is looking to revamp the DC universe. Following the news that Wonder Woman 3 is not moving forward, it was revealed that Henry Cavill‘s return as Superman is already over. After making a cameo in Black Adam, the actor took to social media to proudly announce his return to DC as the Man of Steel. According to The Hollywood Reporter, however, that no longer appears to be the case.
New ‘Wakanda Forever’ Concept Art Reveals Alternative Namor Designs
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has made a big splash in theaters with the introduction of Talocan and its ruler, Namor. While the film was mainly exploring grief, it also explored the parallels between Wakanda and Talcon. It created a very grounded and emotional story with a complex antagonist that has the potential to do good and also more bad.
Reese Witherspoon Working on ‘Election’ Sequel for Paramount+
Tracy Flick is about to return in a new feature film for Paramount+, Tracy Flick Can’t Win. The film will be a sequel to the cult classic Election from 1999, which saw Reese Witherspoon in the role of Tracy Flick. She’s not the only familiar face, as director Alexander Payne is also seemingly back to bring the continuation to life. It’ll be an adaptation on the novel by Tom Perrotta‘s novel by the same name and Payne is set to write it alongside Tim Taylor.
James Gunn, Peter Safran and The Road To Freedom For DC Studios
Earlier this week, The Hollywood Reporter published an extensive piece regarding the future of DC studios. James Gunn and Peter Safran have started to carve out their path, and it seems to be a fresh one. After hearing that Wonder Woman 3 and Man Of Steel 2 are being canceled or shelved, there is one thought that comes to mind: there’s nothing like a clean slate.
‘The Witcher’ Showrunner Denies Accusations by Former Writer
Netflix’s The Witcher has been facing a rough patch as of late. While Blood Origins spinoff is just on the horizon, there still has been some questionable reveals from behind-the-scenes. First Moon Knight and former The Witcher writer Beau DeMayo reveals that the series’ writers room would openly mock the source material and Henry Cavill suddenly left the project, whose departure hinted at the project moving further and further away from its source material. Yet, now the showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich has seemingly debunked any of these accusations.
DC’s Change in Leadership May Not Be Able to Resurrect ‘Justice League Dark’
Once upon a time, director Guillermo del Toro was deep into development on a big screen adaptation of Justice League Dark for Warner Bros. Even after del Toro left the film in order to work on Pacific Rim Uprising, work continued on bringing his vision to the screen. That vision would have featured DC Comics’ characters John Constantine, Swamp Thing, Deadman, Etrigan the Demon and Zatanna, along with appearances from others such as Doctor Fate and Detective Chimp and was far enough along in development that a great deal of concept art was generated for the project.
RUMOR: ‘The Flash’ Spinoff Focused on Michael Keaton’s Batman Scrapped in DC Studios’ Restructuring
Everything is changing over at DC Studios, as the future of the former DC Expanded Universe seems quite uncertain. We’ve had the reveal that Wonder Woman 3 has lost its director Patty Jenkins, a Black Adam sequel seems unlikely at this point and so much more. Now, it seems a new rumor has popped up from Jeff Sneider that another project has been canned as James Gunn and Peter Safran restructure the new DC universe.
‘Avatar’ Producer Confirms ‘Avatar 5’ Will Indeed Head to Earth
James Cameron, the creator and director of the Avatar franchise, recently teased the possibility of the fifth film in the franchise taking place, at least in part, on Earth. While Cameron’s tease was a little light on detail, his longtime creative partner, producer Jon Landau, was a little more forthcoming about how Avatar 5 would include a trip to Earth.
DC’s Scrapped ‘Batman Beyond’ Film Featured the Return of Another Burtonverse Icon
Amid the wreckage created by THR’s bombshell report that Wonder Woman 3, Man of Steel 2 and a Black Adam sequel were all falling apart under the newly minted DC Studios label came word that a Michael Keaton-led Batman Beyond film had also been in the works. The film, which was set to spin out of the events of The Flash, was being written by Christina Hodson (The Flash, Birds of Prey) but development on it was halted once James Gunn and Peter Safran took over.
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Producer Talks the Film’s Core Themes
Oscar-winning producer Jon Landau has long been a partner of director James Cameron in bringing both cutting-edge technology and well-crafted stories to the big screen. The two partnered up for Avatar and Titanic, which sit at #1 and #3, respectively, on the all-time box office list and both films have stayed with audiences because they had relevant stories to tell. 13 years after Avatar was released, its direct sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, is about to hit theaters across the globe and while it’s already being praised for its technological advancements, Landau believes there’s a whole lot more going on in the film than just fancy VFX.
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Is Set to Surprise Fans of the First Film
It took 13 years for James Cameron to bring the sequel to 2009’s Avatar to the screen and early reactions to the film seem to point to it being both a technological marvel and a film worthy of the blockbuster status it’s preemptively been assigned. However, if you think Cameron was going to wait 13 years to simply dish out more of the same from the first film, you’re in for some surprises.
‘Avatar’ Producer Teases ‘Alita: Battle Angel’ Sequel
James Cameron has spent the last decade of his career working on Avatar: The Way of Water and its many follow-ups, but that hasn’t stopped him from producing a film or two along the way. Most famously, the director was a driving force behind the creation of Alita: Battle Angel, a 2019 movie based on the acclaimed Japanese sci-fi manga Battle Angel Alita. Cameron had originally been attached to direct the project, which he started developing as far back as the year 2000, but ultimately relinquished the job to Robert Rodriguez so he could better focus on expanding the Avatar franchise. After a middling box office run in theaters, Rodriguez’s final product became a huge sleeper hit on streaming and home video, earning a cult following online with high demand for a sequel.
