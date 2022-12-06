FRANKLIN, Tenn. — Police in Tennessee said that an alert clerk and their officers worked together to stop a violent crime spree spanning multiple states. The Franklin Police Department announced four arrests in a news release, and said the men were arrested after a robbery at the Thoroughbred Village Shop Center. Officers patrolling the mall were contacted by an employee of Jared Jewelers before 8 p.m. on Saturday to report that a person had entered the store wearing a hoodie, surgical mask, hat and sunglasses. The sunglasses struck the employee as odd because it was dark outside.

FRANKLIN, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO