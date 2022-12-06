ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

5 dogs rescued after fire breaks out at South Carolina home

BURTON, S.C. — Firefighters responding to a blaze at a South Carolina home rescued five dogs from a burning building on Friday, authorities said. According to a Facebook post by the Burton Fire District, firefighters were called just after 1 p.m. EST. The people inside the home were able to safely escape, but the family’s five dogs were in still in the building, fire department Capt. Dan Byrne told The Island Packet newspaper.
BURTON, SC
Police: Officers interrupt robbery in progress, ending multistate crime spree

FRANKLIN, Tenn. — Police in Tennessee said that an alert clerk and their officers worked together to stop a violent crime spree spanning multiple states. The Franklin Police Department announced four arrests in a news release, and said the men were arrested after a robbery at the Thoroughbred Village Shop Center. Officers patrolling the mall were contacted by an employee of Jared Jewelers before 8 p.m. on Saturday to report that a person had entered the store wearing a hoodie, surgical mask, hat and sunglasses. The sunglasses struck the employee as odd because it was dark outside.
FRANKLIN, TN

