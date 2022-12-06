Read full article on original website
Related
bogalusadailynews.com
Crockett
Mildred Crockett of Bogalusa, La. departed this life on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at the age of 95. Mildred passed away peacefully at Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria, La. She was born on Aug. 26, 1927, in Poplarville, Miss., to Lillie and Ollie Strahan, the youngest of five children.
bogalusadailynews.com
Mingo
I have fought a good fight I have finished my course, I have kept the Faith, 2 Timothy 4:7. Mary N. Mingo was one who always opened her doors to people who needed somewhere to stay or needed a meal. She will always be remembered for her beautiful smile and those dimples.
bogalusadailynews.com
Bickham
Mr. Robert Lee Bickham passed away on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 at North Oaks Hospital in Hammond, La. A drive through viewing will be held on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. at Crain and Sons Funeral Home. Funeral service will be on Monday, Dec. 12,...
bogalusadailynews.com
Kemp
Naomi “Ms. Lou” Kemp, 89, a native and resident of Bogalusa, La. passed away on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. She is survived by three sons Mike Kemp (Becky) of Bogalusa, La., John Kemp of Shreveport, La. and Wade Kemp of Bogalusa, La.; two daughters: Tori (Tommy) Stogner of Sandy Hook, Miss. and Cherie Kemp of Bogalusa, La.; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, friends and her special puppy, Beau.
bogalusadailynews.com
Fields
Mr. Johnny Ray Fields was born on Jan. 11, 1954, in New Orleans, La, He was born to Mr. Ernest Fields and Johnny Mae Harrison, He departed this life on Nov. 22, 2022 at his residence. Visitation will be Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the...
bogalusadailynews.com
The Spartanette Service Club Donates to the Bogalusa Help Center
The members of the Spartanette Service Club donated cranberry sauce and yams to the Bogalusa Help center for their Thanksgiving Service Project. The members decided to donate cranberry sauce and yams because they realize those two items help make a Thanksgiving meal complete.
bogalusadailynews.com
Temples returns home to final resting place
Seaman 1st Class World War II Veteran Houston Temples returned home to his final resting place at Ponemah Cemetery in Bogalusa on Wednesday. Temples was killed on the morning of the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941 when the first wave of Japanese aircraft struck the U.S.S. Oklahoma with three aerial torpedoes.
Comments / 0