WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - There’s a lot of history in Millwald Theatre and on Dec. 9, more will be made. Live music is returning to the theatre’s stage. ”For all the people that came and came to this theater from 1928 until it shut down in early 2000s, when they come in this theater, we see people break down and cry,” Millwald Theatre Board Member Randy Jones said. “I mean, it’s that emotional.”

WYTHEVILLE, VA ・ 20 HOURS AGO