WDBJ7.com
Downtown Wytheville business organizing second annual festival
WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The second annual Christmas to Remember returns to Wytheville December 10. Organizers say all downtown businesses will be open until 10 p.m. There will also be food trucks, vendors and Christmas trees for sale. The owner of Devoted To U boutique created the idea as a...
WSLS
Experience the wonder of over 200,000 Christmas lights at Felts Park in Galax
GALAX, Va. – Enjoy a dazzling display of Christmas Lights at Felts Park in Galax for the holiday season. High Country Lights features more than 200,000 Christmas lights choreographed to your favorite holiday songs. The light show is hosted by Galax Visitor’s Center and Galax Parks and Recreation Department....
WDBJ7.com
Millwald Theatre ready for reopening
WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - There’s a lot of history in Millwald Theatre and on Dec. 9, more will be made. Live music is returning to the theatre’s stage. ”For all the people that came and came to this theater from 1928 until it shut down in early 2000s, when they come in this theater, we see people break down and cry,” Millwald Theatre Board Member Randy Jones said. “I mean, it’s that emotional.”
pcpatriot.com
Smith Mountain Eagle
Hidden cabin found in the Inn at Maggodee Creek
Sometimes, people are oblivious to how unique the property their parents leave behind for them actually is. In Boones Mill, Danny Poff, son of Tommy and Helen Poff, and his wife, Rhonda Poff, learned that their home is more than just an old farmhouse — inside the structure is an unknown and hidden pre-Civil War log cabin.
WDBJ7.com
Unique Train Exhibit at Salem Museum
Salem, Va. (WDBJ) - In 1852, 170 years ago, the railroad came to the town of Liberty. Just two short years earlier, in 1850, the Virginia and Tennessee railroad had begun construction in Lynchburg on its way to Big Lick, now Roanoke. In 2004, as part of the 250th anniversary...
WDBJ7.com
The Harvest Foundation is helping fund five local community organizations through Project Hope
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Project Hope was started in August by the Harvest Foundation to help community members fund projects that will make a positive difference in Martinsville and Henry County. A luncheon was held Wednesday at Piedmont Arts to award the ideas selected for the Project Hope grant. “We...
pcpatriot.com
Death notice for Naomi Smith Sharp
age 91, died Tuesday December 6, 2022. Burial will be in Cecil’s Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery. Arrangements are pending with Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski. www.seaglefuneralhome.com 540-980-1700.
Calvary Baptist Church Sanctuary Sold to Local Developer
Calvary Baptist Church, a landmark building in downtown Roanoke has been sold to a third party following almost a century of serving as a Christian church. The historic sanctuary was built in 1925, and the congregation itself dates back to 1891. The Calvary Baptist Church congregation is now worshiping at Colonial Avenue Baptist Church located […]
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Naomi Smith Sharp
age 91, died Tuesday, December 6, 2022. Burial will be in Cecil’s Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery. All services will be private. Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski. www.seaglefuneralhome.com 540-980-1700.
WDBJ7.com
EARLY YEARS: Narrows High School Homecoming queen gives up crown to friend with special needs
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -For those who attended Narrows’ Homecoming game this year, the final score might be a distant memory now. But what happened on the Homecoming court will probably never fade from memory. “I love how Amy is the sweetest person I’ve ever met. She’s always smiling. And...
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Edith Lorraine Nester Edwards
Edith Lorraine Nester Edwards, 91, passed away Thursday, December 8, 2022. She was born August 9, 1931, near Belspring, Virginia. She was the daughter of the late Abie M. and Mary Myers Nester. She was preceded in death by her husband, Isom Talmage (Curly) Edwards and her siblings, James Milton Nester, Howard E. Nester and Mary (Lois) Morehead. She was a graduate of Dublin High School and retired from Radford Pipe Shop Employees Federal Credit Union. Edith was a lifelong, faithful member of Belspring United Methodist Church.
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Douglas Lee Johnston, Jr.
age 49 of Dublin passed away Sunday, December 4, 2022 at the Reston Hospital Center in Reston, Virginia. Born December 8, 1972 in Radford, Virginia he was the son of Carolyn Rakes Johnston and the late Douglas Lee Johnston, Sr. He was also preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Sidney & Violet Mabry Rakes, paternal grandparents, Robert Jesse Johnston & Ruth Cecil Johnston, uncles, Randy Rakes, Robert Jesse Johnston, Jr. and Charles Foley.
On the Farm: Trappers deal with Virginia’s predator problem
MASON COVE, Va. (WFXR) — Predation on livestock, poultry, and crops costs U.S. farmers millions of dollars every year. That cost is passed on to consumers when they buy food. As predator numbers have risen in Virginia, especially coyotes, the number of farm animals has risen, too. Some farmers have turned to trappers to help […]
wfxrtv.com
Meet the newly appointed Montgomery County Public Schools Superintendent
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WFXR)– After a 500-mile journey, the newly appointed Montgomery County Public School (MCPS) Superintendent has taken office. Dr. Bernard F. Bragen has spent this past week getting acclimated to the school system. With nine years of superintendent experience in public schools in New Jersey, he began his...
Franklin News Post
Ferrum Forward seeks input on housing plan
A community group is seeking input from Ferrum residents for a master plan aimed at attracting residential development to an 80-acre property owned by Franklin County. The meeting hosted by Ferrum Forward is slated for 6 p.m. Dec. 13 at the Ferrum Faith Assembly building. How to use the property,...
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Shane Ronald Hamblin
Age 46 of Dublin, died Thursday, December 1, 2022 at his residence. He was born in Pulaski on August 9, 1976, and is the son of Nancy A. Waddle and Ronald W. Hamblin. Shane was a member of the graduating class of Pulaski County High School class of 1994, and was a former member of the Newbern Fire Department.
Tazewell County cancels in-person classes due to number of sick students
TAZEWELL COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Due to an increasingly disproportionate number of students and staff suffering from various illnesses, in-person learning for Tazewell County Schools has been cancelled until at least Tuesday. The news, announced on Thursday through an official release from Tazewell County Schools, comes on the heels...
pcpatriot.com
Downtown Pulaski West Main Water Project work begins
Work began this week on the Town of Pulaski’s West Main Street Water Line Project – which is actually three projects in one. The downtown portion of West Main – from Jefferson Avenue to Washington Avenue – was closed last Wednesday (Nov. 30) in preparation for work on the project to begin. That work got underway at mid-week.
