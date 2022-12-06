Read full article on original website
Wilbur Fay Beck – Manchester
Wilbur Fay Beck, 91, of Manchester, Iowa, passed away peacefully at his home after a long battle with cancer on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. Wilbur was born on March 28, 1931, in Watalula, Arkansas, the son of Norman and Clara (Knight) Beck. The family then moved to Iowa and he was raised in the Waterloo area.
Clarence Elmer Hansel- Strawberry Point
Clarence Elmer Hansel, 88, of Strawberry Point, Iowa, formerly of Colesburg, Iowa, passed away on. Thursday, December 8, 2022, at the Strawberry Point Lutheran Home in Strawberry Point. Clarence was. born on December 5, 1934, at home on the farm in rural Clayton County, the son of Arthur and Eva.
“My First Christmas” stockings at RMC
Now until Christmas, all newborns at RMC in Manchester will receive special “My First Christmas” stockings. The RMC Auxiliary donates these holiday stockings to the OB department every year. Through this donation, the families we serve are able to receive a special holiday gift for their newest additions.
Longtime Cedar Rapids Christmas display retired
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Christmas tradition in Cedar Rapids has come to a close this year, but the man behind the festive display said he’s got a lifetime of memories from his time decorating his home. Ron Frerick has been going all out for Christmas for about...
New Mural at Manchester Fish Hatchery
The Manchester Fish Hatchery now has a mural. The mural, spanning three sides of the water tower, features the entire Maquoketa River watershed, a local stream with native fish and an area for hatchery visitors to take a selfie. The Maquoketa River Watershed Management Authority, through an Iowa DNR watershed...
Manchester Chamber Accepting Nominations for Annual Awards
The Manchester Chamber is now taking nominations for several annual awards they’ll be giving out early next year. Chamber Director Dave Wakefield says the big award is for Manchester Chamber businesses called the “Business of the Year”. Last year’s “Business of the Year” winner was Thompson Shoes....
Delaware County Cattlemen Planning Beef Banquet
The Delaware County Cattlemen are preparing for their annual Beef Banquet. The banquet is set for Saturday night, January 28th at the Delaware County Fairgrounds Pavilion in Manchester. There will be a drive-up option to pick up your meal from 4 to 5:30 pm. They’ll also be serving inside from 6 to 8 pm.
Sponsor a Bird Feeder at Fontana Park
Sondra Cabell with Buchanan Co. Conservation is here with ways YOU can help keep the animals fed this year at Fontana Park in Hazleton. West Delaware Boys Basketball @ Western Dubuque 7:30 on MIX 94.7, kmch.com and the KMCH App with Jon and Bill. Tuesday 12/6. West Delaware Boys Basketball...
DelCo AMP’T Bringing Back Lunch & Learn Program
DelCo AMP’T is bringing back their “Lunch & Learn” program. All local professionals are welcome to join them for lunch next Thursday, December 15th at the NICC Manchester Center. It’s a chance to network during lunch and hear from a guest speaker. Next week, that speaker...
Hawkeye and Cedar Falls Native Named Best LB in the Country
All of us in Iowa already knew, but it's nice to make it official. Hawkeye and Cedar Falls, IA native Jack Campbell has been named the winner of the Dick Butkus Trophy, given to the best linebacker in the country. He was given the award just days after he won...
Fire burns building in southwest Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A mixed-use building on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids was engulfed in flames on Thursday afternoon. The fire started at about 1:50 p.m. on the upper floor of a building at 3330 Southgate Court SW, located near 33rd Avenue SW, according to the Cedar Rapids Fire Department. Firefighters were initially unable to enter the building to fight the flames due to wind conditions, instead using ladders and ground-based hoses to knock down the fire. This allowed firefighters to eventually enter the building to continue to work to extinguish the fire.
4 Great Pizza Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Roberto Valdivia on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Increasing clouds today, rain/snow mix arrives tonight
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We are starting off quiet this morning across eastern Iowa. Watch for a few pockets of fog here or there, otherwise, our attention remains on the incoming system for tonight. This system still looks to carry the potential for several inches of snow accumulation in northern Iowa and a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for areas along and north of Highway 20. This includes locations such as Dubuque, Manchester, Independence and Waterloo. South of Highway 20, a wide variety of precipitation is likely, and snow accumulation appears minimal for both Cedar Rapids and Iowa City. For locations along and south of I-80, expect mainly just a cold rain. This system looks to pull away from the area by lunchtime tomorrow, though drizzle could easily linger through tomorrow night.
Storm may drop up to 4″ of snow on northern Iowa
Des Moines, IA- The Thursday evening commute could be challenging, especially in northern Iowa, as another pre-winter storm is in the forecast. Radio Iowa reports that forecasters say the storm should arrive midday on Thursday, dumping mostly rain across Iowa’s southern half, but the northern few tiers of counties could get snow.
12 cattle killed in Iowa rollover crash
According to the Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office, a semi-trailer driven by 33-year-old Anton Tomash of Alta Vista left the roadway of US 52 near Calmar around 10 p.m. The trailer overturned, throwing clear several of the 33 cattle on board and trapping others in the wreck.
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
Popular Cedar Rapids Burger Restaurant Closes All Locations
Sad news on the local restaurant front as a popular burger spot in Cedar Rapids has closed all of its locations for good. If you asked someone to name the restaurants in town that had the best hamburgers around, usually the name Saucy Focaccia would come up. According to their own Facebook page, which by the way, no longer exists, they were featured in the Top 10 Iowa Burgers five times. But online rumors have been confirmed and both Saucy Focaccia locations, as well as The Breakfast Bar, are now permanently closed.
Tasty Treats Business to Open First Iowa Location in Cedar Rapids [PHOTOS]
A Cedar Rapids woman and her sister fell in love with the tasty products of a business while on vacation. Now, they're bringing it to Cedar Rapids. Amanda Zahn & Jonielle Spillers occasionally vacation in Fort Myers, Florida, and after finding themselves going back to the same place time and again, they decided to investigate a franchise. Their application was approved and work is underway on a Cedar Rapids storefront which will be the first location in the entire state of Iowa.
Latest updates out of Marengo after plant explosion
A 41-year-old man was charged on Thursday in connection to a December 2021 death in Reinbeck. Hawkeye men breeze past Iowa State in rivalry game. The Iowa men made it 2 for 2, following the women's team's victory on Wednesday night. Fire causes significant damage to mixed-use building in Cedar...
Delaware County Dairy Promoters Ending Ice Cream Machine Rentals
For the past two and a half decades, renting the Delaware County Dairy Promoters’ ice cream machine has been a popular way to celebrate graduations, weddings and other gatherings. But the Delaware County Dairy Promoters say that’s coming to an end. Board member Jill Kunde:. Kunde says they...
