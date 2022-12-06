During November, the number of listings for single-family homes declined 26 percent in Los Angeles County, according to a new quarterly report from Douglas Elliman. There were 1,794 listings in L.A. County in November compared to October, when there were 2,426 homes listed in the county. However, In a year-over-year comparison, there was a 5.8 percent uptick in listings. In November 2021, there were only 1,695 listings.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO