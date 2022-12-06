Read full article on original website
Related
wcbi.com
Mayhew man dies after Thursday night crash on Highway 45 Alternate
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Mayhew man died after a Thursday night crash. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant told WCBI that 21-year-old Keyonios Taylor was traveling north on Highway 45 Alternate when the car he was driving hit a bridge. For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on...
wtva.com
Man killed in fiery car crash in Lowndes County Thursday
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - A man died in a fiery car crash in Lowndes County Thursday. It happened on Highway 45 Alternate near Artesia Road at 5:30 p.m. The driver was traveling north when he went into the median and hit a bridge in the southbound lane. The car...
wcbi.com
Body found in abandoned house in Noxubee County
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – It was anything but a quiet Friday in Noxubee County. A tip to the Noxubee County Sheriff’s Office leads to the discovery of a body in a rural part of the county. The department has confirmed an unidentified body was found in an...
wcbi.com
Columbus police officers say Macon woman ran over their feet, drove away
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Macon woman is accused of running over a Columbus police officer’s foot. 25-year-old Naesha Sloan is charged with two counts of assault on a law enforcement officer, two counts of child endangerment, and one count of felony fleeing. Investigators told WCBI that officers...
wtva.com
Overturned Vehicle Blocks All Traffic
HAMILTON, Miss. (WTVA) -- A large vehicle overturned in Monroe County is causing a part of Highway 45, south of Tronox, to temporarily close. The picture shared by the Monroe County Sheriff's Department this morning shows the vehicle on its side in the middle of the road and blocking all traffic.
wcbi.com
Deliberations continue in Lowndes County murder trial
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lowndes County jury is still deliberating the fate of a murder suspect. Terry Macon’s trial started earlier this week. The jury got the case this morning and has been debating ever since. Macon is charged with First Degree Murder in the October...
wcbi.com
Lowndes County jury reaches verdict in Terry Macon murder trial
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lowndes County jury has reached a verdict in a murder trial. Terry Macon’s trial started earlier this week. The jury got the case this morning and reached a verdict late Friday evening. Macon has been found guilty of Manslaughter and sentenced to...
wcbi.com
Deputies continue search for Memorial Garden Cemetery vandal
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Over two months later and the search continues for the person who vandalized a grave in Oktibbeha County. The incident happened at Memorial Garden Cemetery on Oktoc Road back on October 1. Deputies said someone stole an urn and scattered ashes on the property.
wtva.com
VIDEO: No injuries in Mooreville house fire
No one was hurt in a Mooreville house fire Wednesday evening. Mooreville-Eggville Fire Chief Ron Witte said the fire happened shortly before 7:30 at a house on State Park Road.
Georgia man killed in Marion County crash
MARION COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash that occurred Wednesday morning has left a Newnan, Georgia man dead. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Juvon Alford, 24, was killed when his commercial vehicle hit a tractor-trailer around 6:40 a.m. The crash occurred on Interstate 22 near the 12-mile marker, approximately three miles south of […]
Man arrested in connection to Greene County homicide
GREENE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Greene County Sheriff’s Office and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials are currently investigating a homicide that occurred in the county Friday. According to an ALEA press release, the homicide occurred at the TJ & J Grocery and Deli store located in the 12000 Block of Alabama State Route 14 in […]
wcbi.com
Investigators search for person who shot farmer’s pregnant cow
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An Oktibbeha County farmer wakes up to a gruesome scene after his cow was shot and killed. The picture may be disturbing to some viewers. The pregnant cow was shot in the head on the morning of December 7. Cobie Rutherford said the cow...
WDAM-TV
Miss. child accidentally shoots sibling; toddler in serious but stable condition
MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A two-year-old Monroe County boy is in serious but stable condition at UAB Hospital following an accidental shooting. Monroe County deputies responded to the shooting call around noon on Sunday in the Lackey community. Sheriff Kevin Crook said the child was accidentally shot by...
Santa may fit in chimneys, but one Mississippi man could not escape police custody through hospital bathroom vent
A Mississippi man who was arrested for aggravated assault and a string of other charges can add felony escape of prisoner to the list after attempting to escape police through a hospital bathroom vent. Starkville Police report that Devontay Jones, 24, of Starkville, tried to escape through a bathroom vent...
wtva.com
Lowndes County supervisors want more security cams
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - The Lowndes County Board of Supervisors expressed its concerns over a potential lack of witnesses when crimes happen in the more rural parts of the county. The Board has tasked the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office with finding out whether or not cameras can be purchased at...
wtva.com
DA: Jury convicts Chickasaw County murder suspect
OKOLONA, Miss. (WTVA) - A jury found murder suspect Jeremiah Fears guilty on Thursday in Chickasaw County. District Attorney Ben Creekmore said the jury found Fears guilty on all charges: capital murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault and conspiracy. A judge sentenced him to life in prison without parole for murder.
wcbi.com
Amory PD conducts search operation connected to 2021 murder case
AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – A cold case investigation is heating up in Amory. Amory PD posted on Facebook about increasing police presence on Highland Drive near 12th Avenue North for a search operation. 12th Avenue North is where the murder of Judy Baxter, an elderly woman, took place in...
wtva.com
Amory PD provides update on Baxter murder
AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - The Amory Police Department shared an update on Tuesday in connection with the August 2021 murder of Judy Baxter. Someone murdered the 77-year-old on Aug. 12, 2021, at a her home on 12th Avenue. An arrest has not been made.
Commercial Dispatch
Failed attempt to escape custody through OCH bathroom vent leads to felony charge
STARKVILLE — A man’s failed attempt Wednesday to elude police custody through a hospital bathroom vent landed him an extra felony charge. Devontay Jones, 24, has been charged with attempted escape, after being arrested earlier in the day for aggravated assault, according to a Starkville Police Department press release.
wtva.com
MHP trooper arrested in Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, AL (WTVA) -- A Mississippi state trooper out on bond Thursday night after being arrested in Alabama. The Tuscaloosa Police Department confirmed 33 year old Steven Jones of Columbus was charged with a misdemeanor; specifically third degree domestic violence, harassment. He turned himself into Tuscaloosa police Thursday morning. No...
Comments / 0