Lowndes County, MS

wcbi.com

Mayhew man dies after Thursday night crash on Highway 45 Alternate

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Mayhew man died after a Thursday night crash. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant told WCBI that 21-year-old Keyonios Taylor was traveling north on Highway 45 Alternate when the car he was driving hit a bridge. For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on...
MAYHEW, MS
wtva.com

Man killed in fiery car crash in Lowndes County Thursday

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - A man died in a fiery car crash in Lowndes County Thursday. It happened on Highway 45 Alternate near Artesia Road at 5:30 p.m. The driver was traveling north when he went into the median and hit a bridge in the southbound lane. The car...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Body found in abandoned house in Noxubee County

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – It was anything but a quiet Friday in Noxubee County. A tip to the Noxubee County Sheriff’s Office leads to the discovery of a body in a rural part of the county. The department has confirmed an unidentified body was found in an...
NOXUBEE COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Columbus police officers say Macon woman ran over their feet, drove away

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Macon woman is accused of running over a Columbus police officer’s foot. 25-year-old Naesha Sloan is charged with two counts of assault on a law enforcement officer, two counts of child endangerment, and one count of felony fleeing. Investigators told WCBI that officers...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Overturned Vehicle Blocks All Traffic

HAMILTON, Miss. (WTVA) -- A large vehicle overturned in Monroe County is causing a part of Highway 45, south of Tronox, to temporarily close. The picture shared by the Monroe County Sheriff's Department this morning shows the vehicle on its side in the middle of the road and blocking all traffic.
MONROE COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Deliberations continue in Lowndes County murder trial

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lowndes County jury is still deliberating the fate of a murder suspect. Terry Macon’s trial started earlier this week. The jury got the case this morning and has been debating ever since. Macon is charged with First Degree Murder in the October...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Lowndes County jury reaches verdict in Terry Macon murder trial

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lowndes County jury has reached a verdict in a murder trial. Terry Macon’s trial started earlier this week. The jury got the case this morning and reached a verdict late Friday evening. Macon has been found guilty of Manslaughter and sentenced to...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Deputies continue search for Memorial Garden Cemetery vandal

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Over two months later and the search continues for the person who vandalized a grave in Oktibbeha County. The incident happened at Memorial Garden Cemetery on Oktoc Road back on October 1. Deputies said someone stole an urn and scattered ashes on the property.
CBS 42

Georgia man killed in Marion County crash

MARION COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash that occurred Wednesday morning has left a Newnan, Georgia man dead. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Juvon Alford, 24, was killed when his commercial vehicle hit a tractor-trailer around 6:40 a.m. The crash occurred on Interstate 22 near the 12-mile marker, approximately three miles south of […]
MARION COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Man arrested in connection to Greene County homicide

GREENE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Greene County Sheriff’s Office and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials are currently investigating a homicide that occurred in the county Friday. According to an ALEA press release, the homicide occurred at the TJ & J Grocery and Deli store located in the 12000 Block of Alabama State Route 14 in […]
GREENE COUNTY, AL
wtva.com

Lowndes County supervisors want more security cams

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - The Lowndes County Board of Supervisors expressed its concerns over a potential lack of witnesses when crimes happen in the more rural parts of the county. The Board has tasked the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office with finding out whether or not cameras can be purchased at...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

DA: Jury convicts Chickasaw County murder suspect

OKOLONA, Miss. (WTVA) - A jury found murder suspect Jeremiah Fears guilty on Thursday in Chickasaw County. District Attorney Ben Creekmore said the jury found Fears guilty on all charges: capital murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault and conspiracy. A judge sentenced him to life in prison without parole for murder.
CHICKASAW COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Amory PD conducts search operation connected to 2021 murder case

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – A cold case investigation is heating up in Amory. Amory PD posted on Facebook about increasing police presence on Highland Drive near 12th Avenue North for a search operation. 12th Avenue North is where the murder of Judy Baxter, an elderly woman, took place in...
AMORY, MS
wtva.com

Amory PD provides update on Baxter murder

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - The Amory Police Department shared an update on Tuesday in connection with the August 2021 murder of Judy Baxter. Someone murdered the 77-year-old on Aug. 12, 2021, at a her home on 12th Avenue. An arrest has not been made.
AMORY, MS
wtva.com

MHP trooper arrested in Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WTVA) -- A Mississippi state trooper out on bond Thursday night after being arrested in Alabama. The Tuscaloosa Police Department confirmed 33 year old Steven Jones of Columbus was charged with a misdemeanor; specifically third degree domestic violence, harassment. He turned himself into Tuscaloosa police Thursday morning. No...
TUSCALOOSA, AL

