Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Police served New Mexico State search warrants in hours before Battle of I-10
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – On the morning of New Mexico State men’s basketball’s game against UTEP in the Battle of I-10 in Las Cruces on November 30, State Police went to the Pan American Center to serve search warrants to members of the basketball program, according to law enforcement body camera footage obtained by […]
krwg.org
Law enforcement traveled to Las Cruces to serve search warrants to NMSU basketball team members
According to law enforcement body-cam footage obtained by KTSM-TV, New Mexico State Police traveled to Las Cruces on Nov. 30 to serve search warrants to members of the NMSU basketball team regarding the Nov. 19 shooting in Albuquerque. The warrants were from the Bernallio County District Court, and law enforcement was looking for NMSU basketball players Marchelus Avery, Issa Muhammad and Anthony Roy according to the report. It’s not clear if any of the players were given the warrants.
rrobserver.com
NMSU benches 3 basketball players involved in aftermath of teammate’s shooting on UNM campus
Three New Mexico State Aggies basketball players seen in video footage interacting with teammate Mike Peake moments after he was involved in the Nov. 19 fatal shooting on the University of New Mexico campus have been suspended for one game. An NMSU spokesman confirmed Wednesday evening, not long before the...
Flights from Las Cruces to Albuquerque to begin January 2023
According to a feasibility study done in 2019, on an annual basis, there were thousands of trips between Las Cruces and Albuquerque.
ABQ police say speed played role in deadly rollover
It's unknown if alcohol was involved.
Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon office holding job fair
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Hermit’s Peak-Calf Canyon office is hiring and they’re holding a job fair next week. The office is hiring full-time employees to help processing claims in Santa Fe, las Vegas, and Mora. Applicants can stop by the Santa Fe Community Convention Center next Wednesday, December 14 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. […]
Horses taken by New Mexico state officials are on road to recovery
A group of horses are being nursed back to health after the state took custody of them.
Police: 2 dead in SE Albuquerque rollover
The area was closed while authorities investigate.
Albuquerque woman accused of murder pleads not guilty
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Anjanette Martinez, 29, accused of murder and involved in a SWAT standoff last month, was arraigned Friday. Martinez is accused of shooting and killing Miguel Sanchez at a motel near Menaul and I-25 in April. Martinez is accused of killing Sanchez after he tried to stop her and another man during a […]
Authorities: Missing man found dead in Santa Fe County
Deputies said the man had been reported missing in November.
Rio Rancho police find suspect after school threatened
Authorities said they've identified their suspect in the case.
What’s happening around New Mexico Dec. 9 – 15
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from December 9 – December 15. Albuquerque Dec. 9 – Mariachi Christmas – Popejoy Hall will host the return of Mariachi Christmas. This event will showcase the sights and sounds of Mexico at Christmas with rich mariachi music accompanying traditional ballet folklórico. Tickets are $25 […]
4 Great Burger Places in New Mexico
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in New Mexico and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in New Mexico that are highly praised for their food and service.
KRQE News 13
Dental company offering free services in late December
If someone can't afford dental care, it can be detrimental to their health. A dental company in the area is offering free services in late December. Dental company offering free services in late December. If someone can't afford dental care, it can be detrimental to their health. A dental company...
Loophole gets Albuquerque woman out of city parking tickets. Could more be coming?
One woman has discovered a major loophole in City of Albuquerque parking tickets.
ABQ nonprofit targeted by thief
The founder said they are still trying to figure out how to replace the missing items.
Roswell catalytic converter thief ID’d by parents
ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A Roswell man has been arrested for the theft of at least a dozen catalytic converters from the same used car lot. Police say a man they now know as Cody Brown was caught on surveillance video stealing them at the Budget Cars and Trucks on Second Street on three occasions. The […]
3 Albuquerque men facing drug, gun charges; 1 unaccounted for
Investigators are searching for "Alex" Lara-Yanez, who is a little over 6 feet tall with tattoos on his arms.
Officers rescue 69 people being held in Albuquerque stash house
(The Center Square) – As a record number of foreign nationals are entering the U.S. illegally through the El Paso Sector, which includes all of New Mexico and two west Texas counties, law enforcement officers are continuing to uncover stash houses being used in human smuggling operations. Homeland Security Investigations special agents and Albuquerque Police Department’s VICE Unit rescued 69 people who were smuggled into New Mexico and then held against their will inside a stash house. ...
Comments / 1