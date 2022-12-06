According to law enforcement body-cam footage obtained by KTSM-TV, New Mexico State Police traveled to Las Cruces on Nov. 30 to serve search warrants to members of the NMSU basketball team regarding the Nov. 19 shooting in Albuquerque. The warrants were from the Bernallio County District Court, and law enforcement was looking for NMSU basketball players Marchelus Avery, Issa Muhammad and Anthony Roy according to the report. It’s not clear if any of the players were given the warrants.

LAS CRUCES, NM ・ 22 HOURS AGO