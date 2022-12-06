ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

krwg.org

Law enforcement traveled to Las Cruces to serve search warrants to NMSU basketball team members

According to law enforcement body-cam footage obtained by KTSM-TV, New Mexico State Police traveled to Las Cruces on Nov. 30 to serve search warrants to members of the NMSU basketball team regarding the Nov. 19 shooting in Albuquerque. The warrants were from the Bernallio County District Court, and law enforcement was looking for NMSU basketball players Marchelus Avery, Issa Muhammad and Anthony Roy according to the report. It’s not clear if any of the players were given the warrants.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon office holding job fair

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Hermit’s Peak-Calf Canyon office is hiring and they’re holding a job fair next week. The office is hiring full-time employees to help processing claims in Santa Fe, las Vegas, and Mora. Applicants can stop by the Santa Fe Community Convention Center next Wednesday, December 14 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. […]
LAS VEGAS, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque woman accused of murder pleads not guilty

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Anjanette Martinez, 29, accused of murder and involved in a SWAT standoff last month, was arraigned Friday. Martinez is accused of shooting and killing Miguel Sanchez at a motel near Menaul and I-25 in April. Martinez is accused of killing Sanchez after he tried to stop her and another man during a […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico Dec. 9 – 15

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from December 9 – December 15. Albuquerque Dec. 9 – Mariachi Christmas – Popejoy Hall will host the return of Mariachi Christmas. This event will showcase the sights and sounds of Mexico at Christmas with rich mariachi music accompanying traditional ballet folklórico. Tickets are $25 […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in New Mexico

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in New Mexico and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in New Mexico that are highly praised for their food and service.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Dental company offering free services in late December

If someone can't afford dental care, it can be detrimental to their health. A dental company in the area is offering free services in late December. Dental company offering free services in late December. If someone can't afford dental care, it can be detrimental to their health. A dental company...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Roswell catalytic converter thief ID’d by parents

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A Roswell man has been arrested for the theft of at least a dozen catalytic converters from the same used car lot. Police say a man they now know as Cody Brown was caught on surveillance video stealing them at the Budget Cars and Trucks on Second Street on three occasions. The […]
ROSWELL, NM
The Center Square

Officers rescue 69 people being held in Albuquerque stash house

(The Center Square) – As a record number of foreign nationals are entering the U.S. illegally through the El Paso Sector, which includes all of New Mexico and two west Texas counties, law enforcement officers are continuing to uncover stash houses being used in human smuggling operations. Homeland Security Investigations special agents and Albuquerque Police Department’s VICE Unit rescued 69 people who were smuggled into New Mexico and then held against their will inside a stash house. ...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

