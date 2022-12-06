Read full article on original website
Related
Narcity
Toronto Police Have Arrested A Suspect After A Man Was Shot & Killed On A Queen West Sidewalk
Toronto Police Service (TPS) has arrested a suspect in a fatal October shooting that left a man dead on a Queen West sidewalk. The shooting took place on October 22, and TPS was called to Queen Street West and Portland street at 12:49 a.m. for "unknown trouble." TPS reports that...
Jersey explosion: One dead and a dozen missing after flats destroyed in blast
At least one person has been killed and around a dozen are missing after an explosion at a block of flats in Jersey.A large blast ripped through the building in St Helier in the early hours of Saturday.Two have been taken to hospital after the explosion struck the residential building in the capital of Jersey. Officials said it was difficult to properly assess the number of people missing due to the destruction of the block of flats. Have you been affected by this story? Please email zoe.tidman@independent.co.ukThe fire has been extinguished at the scene, where a search operation is...
Narcity
A Shooting In Mississauga Happened Outside A Busy Roller Skating Rink & One Man Is Dead
Peel Regional Police (PRP) are investigating a shooting in Mississauga that happened steps from a busy roller skating rink and left one man dead. Officers were called to the area of Royal Windsor Drive and Southdown Road at 9:34 p.m. Wednesday for reports of a shooting in the parking lot of Scooter's Roller Palace.
Comments / 0