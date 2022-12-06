At least one person has been killed and around a dozen are missing after an explosion at a block of flats in Jersey.A large blast ripped through the building in St Helier in the early hours of Saturday.Two have been taken to hospital after the explosion struck the residential building in the capital of Jersey. Officials said it was difficult to properly assess the number of people missing due to the destruction of the block of flats. Have you been affected by this story? Please email zoe.tidman@independent.co.ukThe fire has been extinguished at the scene, where a search operation is...

