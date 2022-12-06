Read full article on original website
2 Stock-Split Stocks That Can Double Your Money by 2026
Following their respective stock splits, these companies look cheaper than ever.
Why Rivian, Lucid, and Blink Charging Stocks Plunged Today
When investors are in "risk-off" mode, unprofitable EV companies are often the first to be sold.
Motley Fool
3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
Coca-Cola deserves its reputation as one of the best dividend stocks. Costco sometimes issues a special dividend that makes its dividend stand out. Home Depot continues to increase sales and profits despite the tough economy. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Motley Fool
3 High-Yield Tech Stocks to Buy in December
Broadcom has raised its dividend by more than 2,000% over the last decade and enjoys wide profit margins. Taiwan Semiconductor dominates the chip foundry sector and just got the Buffett stamp of approval. Comcast looks cheap at a P/E ratio of 10 and continues to grow its broadband business. You’re...
msn.com
What Bear Market? The Dow Is Officially In A Bull Market And The S&P 500 May Follow Suit
The Dow Jones Industrial Average index has surged about 20% since Oct. 13 after printing a double bottom pattern near the $28,700 mark and forming a V-shaped reversal. Although the S&P 500 has rebounded 15% since that same date, it hasn’t been able to prove the recent bear market is over, whereas the Dow entered into a confirmed bull cycle on Nov. 10.
Here’s How Much Cash You Need Stashed If a National Emergency Happens
You've probably heard time and again that it's important to have a rainy-day fund set up "just in case" something unexpected were to happen. But we're now at a time when having an emergency fund is...
msn.com
7 Cheap Stocks That Wall Street Analysts Still Love
Now is as good a time as ever to start collecting cheap stocks. The S&P 500 has a year-to-date total return of 14.81% through Dec. 6. It is projected to be the index’s worst yearly performance since 2008 and the third worst of the 21st century. But it could have been much worse. So, while it’s not easy putting money into the markets when the sentiment is so negative, there are still cheap stocks that analysts love.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Salesforce, Five Below, Okta, Costco and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — Shares of the cloud-based software company slid more than 8.3% after the firm announced the sudden departure of co-CEO Bret Taylor. The Dow component dragged down the 30-stock average during Thursday's sell-off. Salesforce did report earnings and revenue that beat analyst expectations for the most recent quarter, however.
NASDAQ
Want $3,000 in Dividend Income Next Year? Invest $50,000 in These 2 Stocks
Investors looking to boost their income often turn to high-yielding dividend stocks. If they invest in quality stocks, they can generate recurring revenue. If they invest in quality stocks that are currently trading at depressed valuations related to the bear market, they can also benefit from the stock price appreciation that is likely to occur going forward.
Zacks.com
New Strong Sell Stocks for December 8th
AB SKF (. SKFRY - Free Report) is engaged in the manufacturing of ball and roller bearings, seals, tools for mounting/dismounting bearings, lubricants and measuring/monitoring instruments. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.2 downward over the last 60 days. Banco ntander Brasil (. BSBR...
Zacks.com
Kinder Morgan (KMI) Provides Financial Guidance for 2023
KMI - Free Report) provided a glimpse of its financial guidance for 2023. For 2023, the leading midstream energy infrastructure provider expects to generate earnings of $1.12 per share, flat to its year-end 2022 estimate. Kinder Morgan anticipates adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $7.7 billion...
via.news
Quaker Chemical Corporation And 4 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Vodafone (VOD), Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE), Prudential Financial (PRU) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio so far. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.
The stock market may retest this year's lows and returns will be nearly flat in 2023, Goldman Sachs chief equities strategist says
Stocks may retest lows this year and returns will be near-flat in 2023, according to Goldman Sachs' chief equities strategist David Kostin. The S&P 500 may hit 3,600 in the near term, as companies have revise 2023 earnings forecasts lower, he warned. Next year, the S&P 500 could see nearly...
NASDAQ
Canadian Market Modestly Higher Around Noon
(RTTNews) - The Canadian market is up in positive territory around noon on Friday, thanks to strong gains in technology and materials sectors. A few stocks from healthcare sector are also up with notable gains. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 109.22 points or 0.55% at 20,078.41 a few...
NASDAQ
CME Named A Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock
CME Group (Symbol: CME) has been named a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock by Dividend Channel, signifying a stock with above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 10.2% yield, as well as being recognized by prominent asset managers as being a socially responsible investment, through analysis of social and environmental criteria. Environmental criteria include considerations like the environmental impact of the company's products and services, as well as the company's efficiency in terms of its use of energy and resources. Social criteria include elements such as human rights, child labor, corporate diversity, and the company's impact on society — for instance, taken into consideration would be business activities tied to weapons, gambling, tobacco, and alcohol.
via.news
Mitek Systems And 6 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Mitek Systems (MITK), Champions Oncology (CSBR), Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Dec 9, 2022
Wall Street closed higher on Thursday, its first winning day of the week. Investor mood improved on jobless claims coming in higher, on expected lines, thereby acting as an indicator for the Fed to infer that its policies were showing results. All three major indexes ended in the green. How...
NASDAQ
W.R. Berkley (WRB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
W.R. Berkley (WRB) closed the most recent trading day at $74.44, moving -0.28% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.75%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.55%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.01%. Coming into today, shares of the insurance company had gained 1.41%...
NASDAQ
SM Energy Stock Getting Very Oversold
In trading on Thursday, shares of SM Energy Co. (Symbol: SM) entered into oversold territory, changing hands as low as $35.351 per share. We define oversold territory using the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which is a technical analysis indicator used to measure momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.
