Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Carolina
Senate committee passes SC judge’s nomination to U.S. Court of Appeals
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -The Senate Judiciary Committee advanced South Carolina judge DeAndrea Benjamin’s nomination to the United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit on Thursday. The committee voted 13-9 in favor of advancing the nomination. Senator Lindsey Graham from South Carolina and Senator Thom Tillis from...
What does it take to get New Jersey voters to vote?
Just 41% of registered voters cast ballots in this year's November elections, one of the lowest midterm turnouts in a century. The post What does it take to get New Jersey voters to vote? appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
FOX Carolina
State senator wants every SC student to eat for free at school next year
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - For the last two years, every student in the country has eaten for free at school, thanks to a federal pandemic-relief program. But Congress declined to continue funding that program this school year, putting hundreds of thousands of South Carolina students at risk of losing access to those free breakfasts and lunches if their families, schools, or districts did not apply to keep them enrolled.
FOX Carolina
Upstate Man Sentenced in U.S. Capitol Riot
North Carolina’s crucial fight over gerrymandering and voting rights is in the national spotlight as the supreme court takes up Moore v Harper -- a controversial voting rights case. |. Lantern lit streets, horse-drawn carriages, and Santa are welcoming in the Christmas season in Fountain Inn. Dedication Ceremony For...
Comments / 0