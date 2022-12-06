COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - For the last two years, every student in the country has eaten for free at school, thanks to a federal pandemic-relief program. But Congress declined to continue funding that program this school year, putting hundreds of thousands of South Carolina students at risk of losing access to those free breakfasts and lunches if their families, schools, or districts did not apply to keep them enrolled.

