ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Carolina

Senate committee passes SC judge’s nomination to U.S. Court of Appeals

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -The Senate Judiciary Committee advanced South Carolina judge DeAndrea Benjamin’s nomination to the United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit on Thursday. The committee voted 13-9 in favor of advancing the nomination. Senator Lindsey Graham from South Carolina and Senator Thom Tillis from...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
FOX Carolina

State senator wants every SC student to eat for free at school next year

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - For the last two years, every student in the country has eaten for free at school, thanks to a federal pandemic-relief program. But Congress declined to continue funding that program this school year, putting hundreds of thousands of South Carolina students at risk of losing access to those free breakfasts and lunches if their families, schools, or districts did not apply to keep them enrolled.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
FOX Carolina

Upstate Man Sentenced in U.S. Capitol Riot

North Carolina’s crucial fight over gerrymandering and voting rights is in the national spotlight as the supreme court takes up Moore v Harper -- a controversial voting rights case. |. Lantern lit streets, horse-drawn carriages, and Santa are welcoming in the Christmas season in Fountain Inn. Dedication Ceremony For...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy