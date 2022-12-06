ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Cristiano Ronaldo: Portugal deny that captain threatened to leave World Cup squad

Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) has denied that Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to leave the World Cup.
NBC Connecticut

Lionel Messi Converts Penalty, Argentina Grabs 2-0 Lead vs. Netherlands

Argentina are one step closer. After Marcos Acuna won a penalty, Lionel Messi stepped up to the spot and converted to give La Albiceleste a 2-0 lead over the Netherlands in their quarterfinal matchup of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Friday. Denzel Dumfries was called for the foul on...
Yardbarker

Ex-Argentina & Napoli Winger Daniel Bertoni: “Inter Striker Lautaro Martinez’s Quality Not Up For Debate Despite Form At World Cup”

Former Argentina, Napoli, and Udinese winger Daniel Bertoni feels that Inter striker Lautaro Martinez should not be criticized too harshly for the difficult start that he has had to the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Speaking Turin-based newspaper La Stampa in an interview published in yesterday’s print edition, via FCInterNews,...
The Associated Press

US soccer journalist Grant Wahl dies at World Cup

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Grant Wahl, an American journalist who helped grow the popularity of soccer in the U.S. and reported on some of the biggest stories in the sport, died Saturday while covering a World Cup match between Argentina and the Netherlands. He was 48. Wahl fell back in his seat in a section of Lusail Stadium reserved for journalists during extra time of the game, and reporters adjacent to him called for assistance. Emergency services workers responded very quickly, treated him for 20 or 30 minutes on site and then took him out on a stretcher, said Keir Radnedge, a veteran British sports journalist who was working nearby at the time. The World Cup organizing committee said he was taken to Doha’s Hamad General Hospital, but it did not state a cause of death. “We are in touch with the US Embassy and relevant local authorities to ensure the process of repatriating the body is in accordance with the family’s wishes,” it said in a statement.
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Netherlands-Argentina quarterfinals

Argentina star and captain Lionel Messi continues his quest for just about the lone achievement that's eluded him in his soccer career — winning the World Cup. The two-time World Cup champion (1978, 1986) Albicelestes will take on the Netherlands in a quarterfinal match Friday at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar.
AFP

Arab rivalries set aside for Morocco's World Cup run

The T-shirt on sale at Doha's main market declares "Our blood is Arab", and that is the mood buoying Morocco as it prepares to become on Saturday the first Arab nation to play a World Cup quarter-final. The flag -- along with those of Qatar, Tunisia and Saudi Arabia -- features on the "Our blood is Arab" T-shirt selling at Doha's Souq Waqif market.

