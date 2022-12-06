Read full article on original website
BBC
Halifax: Pet rhea dies after 'horrific' dog attack
A woman has spoken of her shock after her pet rhea died following an attack by dogs cheered on by men wearing camouflage kit. The large flightless bird named Mr was attacked in a field near the village of Shelf, near Halifax, on 30 November. Lucy Keegan said the bird...
BBC
PC charged with perverting the course of justice
A police officer is facing two counts of committing an act with intent to pervert the course of public justice. Nadia Thurley, from Hampshire Constabulary, appeared before Southampton Magistrates' Court on Wednesday morning. The 28-year-old of Kingfield Green, Woking, Surrey, is alleged to have committed the offences in Marchwood, Hampshire,...
Dog rescued after woman in mobility scooter dragged it along road in distressing footage
Woman in mobility scooter dragged dog along road in distressing footage. A woman has been captured dragging a dog behind her mobility scooter on a road in distressing footage. The video - believed to be taken in Birmingham - shows someone shouting for her to stop and telling her she is hurting the animal.
BBC
Witness gave obvious nod to juror, court hears
A jury tampering trial has been told how during a hearing over drugs charges, a witness gave a "very obvious" nod to a juror. At Warwick Crown Court in 2018, Leslie Allen was accused of having cocaine and cannabis valued at £150,000. The separate proceedings probing the propriety of...
Katie Kenyon: Axe killer jailed for murdering ex-girlfriend day after digging her grave
A “cruel and vindictive” murderer has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 32 years after killing a mother-of-two. Andrew Burfield, 51, admitted to the murder of his ex-girlfriend Katie Kenyon, 33, whose body was found in a makeshift grave in a forest.Burfield changed his plea to admit the murder on the third day of his trial at Preston Crown Court.He was re-arraigned on the charge on Wednesday morning and the jury in the case formally found him guilty.His trial heard he killed Miss Kenyon, of Padiham, Burnley, on 22 April and buried her body in a grave,...
Dog Suffers Horrific Injuries After Allegedly Dragged by Car in California
"I don't even know how she is alive," said Tammy Jarrard, who rescued the animal.
Woman jailed after dog attacks three-year-old girl in street
A 45-year-old woman has been jailed for 10 months after her Doberman dog mauled a three-year-old girl in a “terrifying and traumatic” attack in Hampshire.Lisa Garner pleaded guilty to being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control in connection with the attack in Havant which left the victim requiring surgery in hospital.The incident happened in the street where the defendant lives in Botley Drive on August 8.Martyn Booth, prosecuting, said the young victim was walking home from the shops with her grandmother and her partner when they started a conversation with the defendant and her dog called El...
Independent inquiry over death of boy, 5, sent home from hospital
Family say Yusuf Mahmud Nazir died from pneumonia due to a lack of beds at Rotherham general hospital
BBC
Ruthless gang smuggled 2,000 people, court hears
Five men have been jailed for a "ruthless" people-smuggling operation involving nearly 2,000 people. In one case nine people, including five children, were found in a distressed state in a lay-by after being brought from Europe in the back of a lorry. Manchester Crown Court heard most were ethnic Kurds...
BBC
Met Police officer charged with two rapes
A serving Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with two counts of rape. PC Rupert Edwards, attached to the South West Basic Command Unit, was arrested on suspicion of rape on 5 September. The charges relate to alleged offences in Lambeth and Surrey against two women aged in their 20s...
Jury in death crash murder trial discharged by judge after ‘irregularity’
A judge has discharged the jury hearing the case of a TikTok influencer and others accused of murdering two men who died in a car crash, after an “irregularity” arose.Social media personality Mahek Bukhari, her mother Ansreen Bukhari, a third woman and five men were on trial at Leicester Crown Court, accused of two counts of murder and two alternative charges of manslaughter.It has been alleged that the defendants were involved in the deaths of Saqib Hussain and Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin, both 21, from Banbury, Oxfordshire, whose car crashed on the A46 near Leicester just after midnight on February 11.With...
Disabled grandmother accuses coach firm of ‘discrimination’ after mobility scooter row
A disabled grandmother has accused a coach company of “discrimination” after they refused to allow her on the bus with her mobility scooter.Lesley McMaster was travelling to visit her grandchildren when Nu-Venture staff told her she couldn’t get on the bus with the scooter.The driver allegedly told her she was “too heavy” and that it was down to his discretion to let her on, while she was weighed down with shopping for her poorly daughter and grandchildren.She was forced to drive 1.5 miles on the scooter – the size of a double buggy – in pouring rain.Normally, the grandmother from...
BBC
Haverfordwest paddleboarder deaths 'tragic and avoidable'
The deaths of four people on a paddleboarding trip was "tragic and avoidable", a report has said. The organisation of the trip on the River Cleddau on 30 October 2021 was strongly criticised by the Marine Accident Investigation Branch MAIB. Paul O'Dwyer, 42, Morgan Rogers, 24, Nicola Wheatley, 40, and...
BBC
Midnight discharge at Colchester Hospital unacceptable - family
Lack of beds in the NHS and social care sector have been highlighted by the case of an 81-year-old woman discharged home at night, her family said. Janice Field attended Colchester Hospital in Essex with a suspected heart attack. She was returned to her flat at midnight, despite having no...
Jersey explosion – live: One dead, several missing after St Helier flat block fire
One person has died and several are missing, police say, after an explosion and fire at a block of flats in Jersey.“Around a dozen” residents are missing following a blast in St Helier on the south of the island, according to Robin Smith, the chief officer of the States of Jersey Police.He said the fire service had been called last night after residents around the Haut du Mont flats reported smelling gas.Video footage and photographs showed smoke billowing above the blaze in the early hours.Mr Smith described the scene as devastating, warning there could be more fatalities.He said: “We have...
BBC
Ashley Iddon raped sleeping woman in vile attack, police say
A "dangerous pervert" who raped a woman while she slept has been jailed. Ashley Iddon, 29, from Bamber Bridge, Preston, bombarded the woman with messages, some blaming her for his "vile" attack, Lancashire Police said. He pleaded guilty at Preston Crown Court to two counts of rape on the day...
BBC
HMP Lindholme inmates placed orders for drugs, court hears
A prison healthcare worker helped smuggle drugs, weapons and mobile phones into a jail, a court has heard. Amy Hatfield was alleged to be part of a gang which flooded HMP Lindholme with knives and drugs, including cocaine. A jury at Sheffield Crown Court was told inmates "placed orders" for...
BBC
Poole park: Man found not guilty of raping 14-year-old girl
A man has been found not guilty of raping a 14-year-old girl in woodland. The girl was reportedly attacked at Upton County Park in Poole, Dorset, on 13 March 2021, police previously said. Ryan Scott, 19, from Folkestone in Kent, who was 17 at the time of the alleged incident,...
BBC
Devon car park killer admits manslaughter
A man with paranoid schizophrenia who killed a stranger in a random knife attack has admitted manslaughter. Kevin Gale, 54, was sentenced in January 2019 to be detained indefinitely in a secure hospital. He was deemed unfit to plead at the time, but was returned to Exeter Crown Court after...
BBC
Birmingham gang jailed after being found with gun and knives
Five men found with knives, a sledgehammer and loaded gun when they were stopped by armed officers in Birmingham have been jailed. Carl Brookes, Callum Meah, Richard Davis, Jordan Feeney and Robert Clark were in a BMW in Muirfield Gardens, Kings Norton, when they were arrested on 13 May 2021.
