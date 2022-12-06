ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Diamondbacks Reportedly Interested in Christian Vázquez

By Michael McDermott
Inside The Diamondbacks
Inside The Diamondbacks
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4COo3G_0jZFRor900

The Diamondbacks may look to upgrade the catcher position after another disappointing season from Carson Kelly.

The Diamondbacks have reported interested in free agent catcher Christian Vázquez. In the end of season media press conference , general manager Mike Hazen stated if they weren't happy with another inconsistent season for Carson Kelly and may look at addressing the catcher position in the off-season, and could target a defense-first player at the position. With that in mind, Vázquez was identified as a potential free agent pickup for the D-backs.

Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe is reporting the D-backs are one of eight teams in on Vázquez, who we had as a potential free agent target . The free agent market for catchers is very thin, with Vázquez and Willson Contreras as the only likely starting caliber catchers on the market. The former Red Sox and Astros catcher is looking for a starting role and could get a three or four-year deal.

The D-backs interest may be just preliminary, or they may have some serious interest in making Vázquez their starting catcher in 2023. The team has already made two moves at the position, trading away Cooper Hummel and claiming Alí Sanchez off waivers. Both moves are the typical roster churn with the 40-man roster, so it may be difficult to tell how much interest they have at the position. If they do sign Vázquez, they will need to likely also move Carson Kelly and his projected $4.1 million salary.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Yankees follow up Aaron Judge deal by taking a massive L to Red Sox

The New York Yankees may have gotten a win by re-signing Aaron Judge, but they watched a free agent target agree to terms with the rival Boston Red Sox. The New York Yankees did not sound like a team that was confident in their ability to re-sign Aaron Judge, their star outfielder and 2022 AL MVP. There was the false alarm that claimed Aaron Judge (or Arson Judge) was likely heading to the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night. But on early Wednesday morning, the Yankees were able to agree to terms with Judge on a nine-year, $360 million deal, ensuring he wouldn’t sign with the Giants or the San Diego Padres.
BOSTON, MA
The Comeback

MLB world reacts to Padres’ stunning blockbuster signing

The San Diego Padres have shocked the baseball world yet again with a player acquisition. San Diego has agreed to terms with former Boston Red Sox star shortstop Xander Bogaerts on an 11-year contract for $280 million. The news was reported late on Wednesday night by MLB insiders such as Jon Heyman of MLB Network Read more... The post MLB world reacts to Padres’ stunning blockbuster signing appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FanSided

Kiké Hernández’s Xander Bogaerts tweet has Red Sox fans spiraling

When you woke up this morning, did you know that it was Kiké Hernández Day?. For hours, the popular Red Sox super-utility man has been in the thick of things. Sox players have been largely silent on social media this offseason, at least about team-related issues. But Hernández entered the fray in a big way on Wednesday.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Dodgers are out on Carlos Correa thanks to Astros sign-stealing scandal

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the 2017 sign-stealing scandal is a factor in why the Los Angeles Dodgers won’t pursue free agent shortstop Carlos Correa. The MLB Hot Stove is red hot as the Winter Meetings reached their conclusion on Wednesday, Dec. 7. On the last day, there were big agreements reported, including Aaron Judge staying with the New York Yankees, and catcher Willson Contreras heading to the St. Louis Cardinals. When it comes to some of the biggest names available, one of them is Carlos Correa.
LOS ANGELES, CA
MLive.com

Tigers take pitcher from Rangers in Rule 5 Draft

SAN DIEGO -- The Detroit Tigers scooped up right-handed pitcher Mason Englert from the Texas Rangers in the Rule 5 Draft on Wednesday. Englert, who turned 23 last month, was a fourth-round pick of the Rangers in 2018 out of Forney (Texas) High School. He’s made only three starts above...
DETROIT, MI
FOX 2

Contreras chooses the Cardinals

The Cardinals are not leaving baseball’s winter meetings in San Diego empty handed. Free agent catcher Willson Contreras has agreed to a five year, 87 point five million dollar deal to join the Cardinals. Contreras will replace Yadier Molina who retired after the 2022 season. Contreras is a seven year MLB veteran, playing all seven […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

Catcher trade demands from Cardinals make Willson Contreras deal even more sensible

The St. Louis Cardinals signed catcher Willson Contreras to a lucrative five-year deal. As it turns out, it was the cheaper option as compared to the trade market. The St. Louis Cardinals had the unenviable task of finding a replacement for catcher Yadier Molina who retired after this past season alongside Albert Pujols. They had a massive need at the position, and they filled it with the best player available and a name that they know quite well.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Cardinals Insider Reveals How Team Approached Their Big Signing

The St. Louis Cardinals made a big splash in free agency on Wednesday, much to the delight of their loyal fans. The team signed former division rival and Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras to a five-year, $87.5 million contract. President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak made clear after the season...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-World Series MVP eyeing MLB return in 2023

At 38 years old, one veteran pitcher still has some fight left in him. Agent John Boggs said this week that his client, left-hander Cole Hamels would like to pitch in 2023, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Hamels has already had one heck of a career, making...
FOX Sports

Contreras, Cardinals finalize $87.5M, 5-year contract

ST. LOUIS (AP) — For the first time in more than 18 years, the St. Louis Cardinals will have a new starting catcher. Willson Contreras and the Cardinals finalized an $87.5 million, five-year contract on Friday, a deal that includes a club option for 2028 that could make it worth $100 million for six seasons.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Guardians Fan Tweets Must-See Photo Of Potential Trade Target

Fans of the Cleveland Guardians are certainly happy to have veteran first baseman Josh Bell in the fold for 2023. The slugger agreed to a two-year, $33 million deal with the team on Tuesday. But Guardians fans want more, and understandably so. Cleveland was one of many teams that had...
CLEVELAND, OH
Inside The Diamondbacks

Inside The Diamondbacks

Phoenix, AZ
97
Followers
207
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

Inside The Diamondbacks brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Arizona Diamondbacks.

 https://www.si.com/mlb/diamondbacks

Comments / 0

Community Policy