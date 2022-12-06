ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, MN

Family of boy thrown from balcony reaches settlement with Mall of America

By Matt Bernardini
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- The family of a boy who was thrown from a balcony at the Mall of America has reached a settlement with the mall, lawyers said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TwHTQ_0jZFRfuc00
The Mall of America in Bloomington, Minn., has three levels on the west side. Photo by Runner1928/Wikimedia Commons

The statement , shared by law firm Briol & Benson, PLLC, said the terms of the settlement are confidential.

"The boy's recovery has been nothing short of miraculous and the focus remains on his health and wellbeing, which includes privacy during this time," the statement said.

"Mall of America and the family have agreed to work together with a focus on safety, and already are jointly pursuing policy changes to existing trespass limits for violent criminals so as to give greater ability to preclude such persons from their premises. The Mall and the family will ask that any resulting change be named in honor of the young boy."

The boy, named Landen, was 5 years old when Emmanuel Aranda threw him from a third-floor balcony in April 2019.

Emergency officials transported him to Children's Hospital in Minneapolis with broken bones and serious head trauma.

Landen "suffered extensive and, in some cases permanent, injuries to his brain, face, arms, legs, and internal organs when he struck the floor of the Mall," according to the lawsuit his family filed in July of 2021.

Aranda pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree murder and was sentenced to 19 years in prison for the attack.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 146

Diane Spray-Lowe
3d ago

Why sue the mall ??? It wasn't the mall's fault . It was the crazy a _ _ that did it . This don't make any sense to me . They should have sued him . People like this is just money grabbers.

Reply(11)
62
Denise Moser
3d ago

I remember when this happened. We had just left the mall. Very sad and scary as my son is the same age as this boy. The person who did this is nothing short of evil

Reply
14
Pubes The Grey
3d ago

It’s the malls insurance company paying the freight. They just pay out to avoid expensive litigation. They also pay out to justify their existence with taking in premiums every month. I’ve seen this before many times. No the mall isn’t liable. But in good faith; for the innocent child’s future, they part with some dough. Insurance companies have the $$ to spare. The family doesn’t & the convict doesn’t.

Reply(4)
17
 

