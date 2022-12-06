Look: Tom Brady Has 6-Word Message After Stunning Comeback Win

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers scored two touchdowns in the final 3:03 to beat the New Orleans Saints 17-16 on Monday Night Football. buccaneers.com

Tom Brady has done just about everything in his legendary, 22-year NFL career.

But during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' win over the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football, he experienced a first.

Brady led the Bucs back from a 13-point deficit, throwing the game-winning touchdown pass with three seconds left in the fourth quarter to lift his team to a 17-16 win.

The final score, a six-yard pass to running back Rachaad White, marked the latest game-winning touchdown Brady has ever thrown in regulation. The game was also just the second time he's ever come back from a deficit of 13 points or more to win, the first being the New England Patriots' overtime win over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI.

The comeback clearly energized the 45-year-old Brady, who started his postgame press conference with a joke.

"Just like we drew it up," Brady said with a smile as he arrived at the podium.

The Bucs looked to have no chance to win Monday's matchup, as they trailed 16-3 with a little more than three minutes left in the fourth quarter. According to NextGen Stats, Brady's team had just a 0.7 percent chance to win the game at that point.

But Brady connected with tight end Cade Otton for a one-yard touchdown, then the Bucs defense forced a three-and-out. Brady then led an 11-play, 63-yard drive that ended with his scoring strike to White.

It's the latest reminder to never count out the GOAT.

The win kept the Bucs (6-6) atop the NFC South and in the playoff picture. They will look to carry the momentum into next week's matchup with the NFC West-leading San Francisco 49ers.