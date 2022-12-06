ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Look: Tom Brady Has 6-Word Message After Stunning Comeback Win

By Mitchell Forde
Athlon Sports
Athlon Sports
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bPVKM_0jZFRcGR00

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers scored two touchdowns in the final 3:03 to beat the New Orleans Saints 17-16 on Monday Night Football.

buccaneers.com

Tom Brady has done just about everything in his legendary, 22-year NFL career.

But during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' win over the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football, he experienced a first.

Brady led the Bucs back from a 13-point deficit, throwing the game-winning touchdown pass with three seconds left in the fourth quarter to lift his team to a 17-16 win.

The final score, a six-yard pass to running back Rachaad White, marked the latest game-winning touchdown Brady has ever thrown in regulation. The game was also just the second time he's ever come back from a deficit of 13 points or more to win, the first being the New England Patriots' overtime win over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI.

The comeback clearly energized the 45-year-old Brady, who started his postgame press conference with a joke.

"Just like we drew it up," Brady said with a smile as he arrived at the podium.

The Bucs looked to have no chance to win Monday's matchup, as they trailed 16-3 with a little more than three minutes left in the fourth quarter. According to NextGen Stats, Brady's team had just a 0.7 percent chance to win the game at that point.

But Brady connected with tight end Cade Otton for a one-yard touchdown, then the Bucs defense forced a three-and-out. Brady then led an 11-play, 63-yard drive that ended with his scoring strike to White.

It's the latest reminder to never count out the GOAT.

The win kept the Bucs (6-6) atop the NFC South and in the playoff picture. They will look to carry the momentum into next week's matchup with the NFC West-leading San Francisco 49ers.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Baker Mayfield's Wife Shares Honest Update

It's been one whacky year for Baker Mayfield. He came into 2022 as the Browns starting quarterback but that only lasted a few months. The team went out and traded for Deshaun Watson, which meant Mayfield's days as a Brown were numbered. His trade wish was then granted to him...
CLEVELAND, OH
Athlon Sports

Look: Odell Beckham Jr. Posts Cryptic Tweet After Visiting Cowboys

Odell Beckham Jr. is making moves. And, according to his most recent Twitter post, he's playing chess, not checkers. OBJ's tweet is likely in regard to his Dallas Cowboys visit. Beckham met with owner Jerry Jones, underwent a physical and spent the night with Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs at ...
Athlon Sports

NFL World Is Praying For Baker Mayfield's Wife

It's been a difficult NFL season for Baker Mayfield and his wife, Emily.  Baker was demoted to third string on the Panthers' quarterback depth chart recently. He then requested a release, which Carolina granted.  The good news is Baker, 27, is getting a fresh start. The Los Angeles Rams ...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos vs. Chiefs broadcast map: Will the game be on TV?

The Denver Broncos (3-9) are set to host the Kansas City Chiefs (9-3) in Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Dec. 11. The game, originally scheduled as a Sunday Night Football matchup, was flexed out of the prime-time slot to an afternoon window last week. Kickoff is now scheduled for 2:05 p.m. MT. The game will be regionally broadcast on select CBS channels and in-market fans can stream the game on fuboTV (try it free).
KANSAS CITY, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Report: New favorite to sign Carlos Correa emerges

After a series of major free agents signed during MLB’s winter meetings, attention is turning toward Carlos Correa, who remains on the market. Correa, the top free agent shortstop available, is increasingly being linked to the San Francisco Giants. According to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, the Giants are viewed as the favorites to sign Correa, and may be increasingly motivated to make a push due to other moves. The Giants lost out on Aaron Judge and watched the division rival San Diego Padres land Xander Bogaerts, which may bolster their sense of urgency.
SAN DIEGO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Packers have seen enough of Jordan Love to make decision on 5th year option

The Green Bay Packers have several major decisions to make this offseason, one of which includes whether or not to pick up Jordan Love’s fifth-year option for the 2024 season. Although Love has only 88 career pass attempts in his nearly three NFL seasons, when it comes to picking up that option, GM Brian Gutekunst has seen everything he needs to in order to make a decision.
GREEN BAY, WI
Athlon Sports

Tom Brady Explains Why He Hates The 49ers

Pick Tom Brady or get picked apart by Tom Brady. All 32 NFL clubs know that now, especially the San Francisco 49ers. Brady said on Thursday he loved the 49ers growing up until they skipped over him for Hofstra's Giovanni Carmazzi with the 65th overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. The New ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Athlon Sports

Athlon Sports

New York, NY
30K+
Followers
2K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

AthlonSports.com offers reliable predictions, provides expert analysis, reacts to breaking news, and helps shape the way fans view the game.

 https://athlonsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy