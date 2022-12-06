Driftwood Golf & Ranch Club to Premiere Chef-led Clubhouse

Driftwood Golf & Ranch Club , the relatively new 800-acre development in Driftwood , half an hour southwest of Austin, will soon be opening a clubhouse with a food and beverage component, according to a recent filing with the State of Texas. The clubhouse will be located at 857 Driftwood Golf Club Drive , in a rural region of the Texas Hill Country.

Describing itself on the Driftwood Golf & Ranch Club website, the organization states “Located just 25 minutes from Austin, this members-only community is designed to make you feel at home. Here, families are free to spend their days however they please. From exploring miles of hiking trails through a landscape dotted with creeks and ponds, to playing a round of golf on our championship course, or create your own wine at the private vineyard, the opportunities to relax or take an adventure are limitless.”

What is perhaps most significant about the upcoming clubhouse food & beverage component is that it will be led by Chef Jim Tripi who is behind the menu of The Eberly on South Lamar, founded Pure Jerky Co., a handmade beef jerky company, and served as the Executive Chef and Director of Culinary Operations at Spanish Oaks Golf Club.

Partners and readers should also note that the filing estimates that the clubhouse will take up an impressive 30,000 square feet and cost an estimated $14 million to complete.

What Now Austin reached out to Chef Tripi to inquire about the upcoming clubhouse’s offerings and other visions that he may have for members and visitors, but he found himself having a particularly busy week and was not able to provide comment by the time of publication.

Photo: Official

