WWMTCw
Curb lanes on Portage Road to close for utility connections
PORTAGE, Mich. — Drivers traveling on Portage Road may want to look for an alternate route Monday morning. Westnedge, Portage Road construction: Drivers can expect delays on Westnedge Avenue and Portage Road. Starting at 9 a.m., northbound and southbound curb lanes on Portage Road from East Centre Avenue to...
WWMTCw
Drivers can expect delays near Oakland Drive in Portage
PORTAGE, Mich. — Street repairs are expected to begin Friday near the southbound lane of Oakland Drive between West Kilgore Road and Greenbriar Drive, according to the City of Portage. Traffic is to be permitted, but drivers can expect delays, city officials said. The work is scheduled to be...
WWMTCw
Battle Creek Linear Path to be closed during repair project
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A previously delayed construction project is scheduled to start Monday in the Cereal City. The Battle Creek Linear Path is expected to close Monday and reopen Dec. 21, according to the City of Battle Creek. Road project: Drivers, MDOT react to Battle Creek Capital Avenue...
WWMTCw
Downtown Grand Rapids traffic signals to be reactivated
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Traffic signals that went into an all-way stop "flash" mode at six downtown Grand Rapids intersections during summer 2020 are anticipated to be returned to normal the week of Dec. 12. Artprize 2.0: Dates announced for 2023 Grand Rapids Artprize 2.0. The signals were used...
WWMTCw
City of Battle Creek receives over $463,000 for 20th Street reconstruction
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The City of Battle Creek was among nine who received grant funding to rebuild local roads, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in a release Friday. "Today’s road repair grants will help us fix the damn roads and help Michiganders go to work, drop their kids off at school, and run errands safely." Whitmer said. "Today’s grants are the latest in a long line of economic development investments we have made in recent years to make Michigan more competitive. I will work with anyone to advance our economic development and build up our infrastructure so we can create opportunities for Michiganders everywhere."
WWMTCw
Battle Creek residents can expect delays on I-94 in 2023, MDOT says
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Transportation held an open house Thursday night, to discuss construction plans near a popular area in Battle Creek. Major roadways are expected to close down for months, as MDOT looks at the Capital Avenue Bridge over I-94. MDOT plans to work...
2 taken to hospital after Gaines Township crash
Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Gaines Township.
WOOD
Search for Kent County man missing at sea
Two men, one from Kent County, disappeared from a sailboat in the middle of the South Pacific. Two years later, the question remains: Did they drown or are they off the grid? (Dec. 9, 2022) Search for Kent County man missing at sea. Two men, one from Kent County, disappeared...
WWMTCw
Allegan, Berrien, and Kent counties receive state grants for local parks, trails
LANSING, Mich. — Three Projects in Allegan, Berrien, and Kent Counties received $397,500 in recreational passport grants from the State of Michigan to improve local parks and trails, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in a release Friday. "Recreation Passports help more Michiganders explore Pure Michigan and secure critical resources...
We’ll Miss These 10 Grand Rapids Restaurants That Closed Their Doors In 2022
We're always sad to see some of our favorite food spots go. Here are some of the restaurants we said goodbye to in 2022 in the greater Grand Rapids area that will be sorely missed. Olga's Kitchen (Woodland Mall Location) The Reason: The owners of Olga's Kitchen issued a statement...
Changing one-way streets to two-way travel, Kalamazoo considers ‘unbalanced’ design
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The first downtown street being reconfigured from one-way to two-way travel may not have a balanced design. Kalamazoo Avenue could feature two westbound lanes, one center turn lane, one eastbound lane and a row of on-street parking. City officials are using public feedback, which has called for...
WWMTCw
Battle Creek Christmas Parade returns to downtown Saturday
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A winter storm pushed back the start of the Battle Creek Christmas Parade for weeks. However, it's finally here and expected to step off Saturday. For over 40 years, the Harper Creek Optimist Club has hosted the parade with nearly 100 parade units each year, according to organizers.
Gas is Under $3 per Gallon at Some Grand Rapids Area Pumps
For a lot of us, we hate to see that final total when we are filling up gas tanks in our vehicles. Last June we were paying over $5 a gallon. Since that time, prices have slowly dropped -- fluctuating a bit along the way. As of last weekend, some...
Lake Odessa man killed in crash during medical emergency
Police believe the crash happened when 50 year-old Louis Rumsey began suffering a medical emergency.
WWMTCw
Lake Odessa man dies after crashing into several trees, deputies say
BOSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Lake Odessa died after crashing into several small trees Thursday around 3 p.m., according to the Ionia County Sheriff's Office. Louis Rumsey, 50, was driving a 2022 blue Jeep Cherokee eastbound on I-96 near Hastings Road when he experienced a medical issue causing him to lose control and crash, according to deputies.
Whitmer announces support for 11 Michigan counties to receive $7.4M for park upgrades
(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, along with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, announced that they recommended parks in 11 Michigan counties to receive a combined $7,477,100 in funding for upgrades.This recommendation includes 13 community parks, trails, and sports facilities and a state lock and dam, according to a news release from the governor's office.The projects that would receive this funding are located in Alpena, Bay, Cass, Cheboygan, Ionia, Ingham, Kalamazoo, Livingston, Marquette, Montcalm and Ottawa counties.According to the governor's office, the projects will include boardwalk, trail and park renovations, park pavilion and restroom development, lock and dam public...
15-year-old hospitalized after Kalamazoo shooting
A 15-year-old is in the hospital following a Friday afternoon shooting.
2 seriously injured in Portage crash
Two people were seriously injured in a crash in Portage Thursday night.
Fire in Grand Rapids sends two people to hospital
During the search of the building, they also found a man inside the apartment, who firefighters say was transported to the hospital with critical injuries.
Grand Haven sets timeline for Harbor Island cleanup
Grand Haven city leaders have laid out a timeline for the cleanup efforts on Harbor Island.
