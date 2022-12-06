ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

WWMTCw

Curb lanes on Portage Road to close for utility connections

PORTAGE, Mich. — Drivers traveling on Portage Road may want to look for an alternate route Monday morning. Westnedge, Portage Road construction: Drivers can expect delays on Westnedge Avenue and Portage Road. Starting at 9 a.m., northbound and southbound curb lanes on Portage Road from East Centre Avenue to...
PORTAGE, MI
WWMTCw

Drivers can expect delays near Oakland Drive in Portage

PORTAGE, Mich. — Street repairs are expected to begin Friday near the southbound lane of Oakland Drive between West Kilgore Road and Greenbriar Drive, according to the City of Portage. Traffic is to be permitted, but drivers can expect delays, city officials said. The work is scheduled to be...
PORTAGE, MI
WWMTCw

Battle Creek Linear Path to be closed during repair project

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A previously delayed construction project is scheduled to start Monday in the Cereal City. The Battle Creek Linear Path is expected to close Monday and reopen Dec. 21, according to the City of Battle Creek. Road project: Drivers, MDOT react to Battle Creek Capital Avenue...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMTCw

Downtown Grand Rapids traffic signals to be reactivated

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Traffic signals that went into an all-way stop "flash" mode at six downtown Grand Rapids intersections during summer 2020 are anticipated to be returned to normal the week of Dec. 12. Artprize 2.0: Dates announced for 2023 Grand Rapids Artprize 2.0. The signals were used...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

City of Battle Creek receives over $463,000 for 20th Street reconstruction

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The City of Battle Creek was among nine who received grant funding to rebuild local roads, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in a release Friday. "Today’s road repair grants will help us fix the damn roads and help Michiganders go to work, drop their kids off at school, and run errands safely." Whitmer said. "Today’s grants are the latest in a long line of economic development investments we have made in recent years to make Michigan more competitive. I will work with anyone to advance our economic development and build up our infrastructure so we can create opportunities for Michiganders everywhere."
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WOOD

Search for Kent County man missing at sea

Two men, one from Kent County, disappeared from a sailboat in the middle of the South Pacific. Two years later, the question remains: Did they drown or are they off the grid? (Dec. 9, 2022) Search for Kent County man missing at sea. Two men, one from Kent County, disappeared...
KENT COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Battle Creek Christmas Parade returns to downtown Saturday

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A winter storm pushed back the start of the Battle Creek Christmas Parade for weeks. However, it's finally here and expected to step off Saturday. For over 40 years, the Harper Creek Optimist Club has hosted the parade with nearly 100 parade units each year, according to organizers.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMTCw

Lake Odessa man dies after crashing into several trees, deputies say

BOSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Lake Odessa died after crashing into several small trees Thursday around 3 p.m., according to the Ionia County Sheriff's Office. Louis Rumsey, 50, was driving a 2022 blue Jeep Cherokee eastbound on I-96 near Hastings Road when he experienced a medical issue causing him to lose control and crash, according to deputies.
LAKE ODESSA, MI
CBS Detroit

Whitmer announces support for 11 Michigan counties to receive $7.4M for park upgrades

(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, along with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, announced that they recommended parks in 11 Michigan counties to receive a combined $7,477,100 in funding for upgrades.This recommendation includes 13 community parks, trails, and sports facilities and a state lock and dam, according to a news release from the governor's office.The projects that would receive this funding are located in Alpena, Bay, Cass, Cheboygan, Ionia, Ingham, Kalamazoo, Livingston, Marquette, Montcalm and Ottawa counties.According to the governor's office, the projects will include boardwalk, trail and park renovations, park pavilion and restroom development, lock and dam public...
MICHIGAN STATE

