ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitzgerald, GA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Albany Herald

Lee County's Ousmane Kromah named Region Player of the Year

LEESBURG — Lee County running back Ousmane Kromah was named the Region Player of the Year for Region 1-AAAAAA earlier this week at a meeting of region coaches. Kromah just completed his sophomore season for the Trojans where he carried the ball 224 times for 1,796 yards and 24 touchdowns. He also caught 22 passes for 208 yards and two touchdowns. He is currently rated a four-star recruit by Rivals.com. He has already received numerous college scholarship offers from major schools around the country including Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, Nebraska, Michigan State and Oregon to name a few.
LEE COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

‘Night to Shine’ coming to Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A worldwide movement known as Night to Shine is making its way to Albany in February. Sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, Night to Shine is an amazing prom night experience, centered on the love of God, for people with special needs ages 14 and older.
ALBANY, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

Cabbage Field, Toombs County

When most people think of cabbage in Georgia, they probably think of Cabbage Patch dolls. But cabbage is actually a big crop in the state. According to the most recent statistics from Georgia Grown, 30,000 acres under production yielded over 61 million pounds in 2021. This field, near the Altamaha River, was about to be harvested when I drove by.
TOOMBS COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Dooly Co. High awarded over $3M for new college and career academy

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dooly County School System was awarded over $3 million to further educational opportunities for their students. The money will be used to create the Dooly College and Career Academy. It will have a culinary arts lab, cosmetology and barbering and a welding lab for students who attend Dooly County High School.
DOOLY COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

LIST: Christmas Parades, Holiday events in Southwest Georgia

Several cities across Southwest Georgia are excited to bring back some holiday staples. We have compiled a list of holiday events that you and your family can enjoy this year. The Fitzgerald-Ben Hill Arts Council and The Studios are giving folks a chance to make their own gnome ornament on December 3rd at 10 a.m. or 2 p.m. Registration is required.
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

Albany food box giveway set for mid December

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One of Albany’s largest food giveaways of the year is coming up on Dec. 17. To receive the food, you must pre-register. The First Apostolic Church of Albany will have its annual Christmas Food Giveaway at the Albany Civic Center from 8 a.m.-noon. The food...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

USPS van involved in Lee Co. crash

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Two drivers, one a USPS driver, were taken to the hospital Friday afternoon after a crash in Lee County, according to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP). It happened in the 1000 block of Philema Road. A USPS van was hit by another vehicle while delivering packages.
LEE COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Gradual cooldown as rain slowly returns

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A persistent forecast with dense morning fog giving way to afternoon sunshine and unseasonably warm upper 70s low 80s. Tonight, thick fog returns reducing visibility for your morning commute Friday. Fog lifts then a sun/cloud mix and warm upper 70s round out the week. Look for...
ALBANY, GA
WRBL News 3

GEORGIA: 13 charged in possible drug trafficking conspiracy

GEORGIA (WRBL) — 13 people were charged with distribution of meth and heroine in a possible drug trafficking conspiracy, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia. U.S. Attorney David Estes says the previously sealed indictment follows a near three-year investigation in and around Laurens, Johnson, Treutlen, Emanuel and Washington […]
LAURENS COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Missing Coffee Co. brothers found, woman arrested

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - Two 8-year-old boys were missing from Douglas and the woman that may have been with them was arrested, according to the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office. Aaron and Bradley Griner went missing on Dec. 2 from Douglas. Virginia Griner, 49, was wanted. She was arrested in...
DOUGLAS, GA
wfxl.com

Albany Museum of Art to bring Family Day to Southwest Georgia

The City of Albany Recreation & Parks Department is joining again with the Albany Museum of Art to bring Family Day to Southwest Georgia. Come out to the museum, 311 Meadowlark Drive in Albany, 10 a.m.-1.p.m. on Saturday, December 10 for an artfully fun time, including kid-friendly take-home art projects, such as suncatchers and super-hero masks..
ALBANY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy