LEESBURG — Lee County running back Ousmane Kromah was named the Region Player of the Year for Region 1-AAAAAA earlier this week at a meeting of region coaches. Kromah just completed his sophomore season for the Trojans where he carried the ball 224 times for 1,796 yards and 24 touchdowns. He also caught 22 passes for 208 yards and two touchdowns. He is currently rated a four-star recruit by Rivals.com. He has already received numerous college scholarship offers from major schools around the country including Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, Nebraska, Michigan State and Oregon to name a few.

LEE COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO