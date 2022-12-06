Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WJCL
Benedictine, Swainsboro and Ware County play for GHSA State Championships
ATLANTA — The Georgia High School Association state football championship games kickoff Thursday at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta. Benedictine Military, Swainsboro and Ware County will all play for state titles over the three days of action. Swainsboro (13-0) will be the first to take the field. The Tigers...
Albany Herald
Lee County's Ousmane Kromah named Region Player of the Year
LEESBURG — Lee County running back Ousmane Kromah was named the Region Player of the Year for Region 1-AAAAAA earlier this week at a meeting of region coaches. Kromah just completed his sophomore season for the Trojans where he carried the ball 224 times for 1,796 yards and 24 touchdowns. He also caught 22 passes for 208 yards and two touchdowns. He is currently rated a four-star recruit by Rivals.com. He has already received numerous college scholarship offers from major schools around the country including Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, Nebraska, Michigan State and Oregon to name a few.
Former Clemson QB is on the Move Again
Taisun Phommachanh, who began his career at Clemson and transferred last year to Georgia Tech, is back in the NCAA transfer portal.
Georgia Today: Final runoff numbers, teens arrested in Thanksgiving shooting; Ludacris gifts shoes
LISTEN: On the Thursday Dec. 8 edition of Georgia Today: A look at the final numbers from the runoff election, two teens arrested for a Thanksgiving shooting, and rapper Ludacris teams with Mercedes-Benz to gift shoes to schoolchildren. TRANSCRIPT:. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB...
WALB 10
‘Night to Shine’ coming to Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A worldwide movement known as Night to Shine is making its way to Albany in February. Sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, Night to Shine is an amazing prom night experience, centered on the love of God, for people with special needs ages 14 and older.
vanishinggeorgia.com
Cabbage Field, Toombs County
When most people think of cabbage in Georgia, they probably think of Cabbage Patch dolls. But cabbage is actually a big crop in the state. According to the most recent statistics from Georgia Grown, 30,000 acres under production yielded over 61 million pounds in 2021. This field, near the Altamaha River, was about to be harvested when I drove by.
WALB 10
Dooly Co. High awarded over $3M for new college and career academy
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dooly County School System was awarded over $3 million to further educational opportunities for their students. The money will be used to create the Dooly College and Career Academy. It will have a culinary arts lab, cosmetology and barbering and a welding lab for students who attend Dooly County High School.
wfxl.com
LIST: Christmas Parades, Holiday events in Southwest Georgia
Several cities across Southwest Georgia are excited to bring back some holiday staples. We have compiled a list of holiday events that you and your family can enjoy this year. The Fitzgerald-Ben Hill Arts Council and The Studios are giving folks a chance to make their own gnome ornament on December 3rd at 10 a.m. or 2 p.m. Registration is required.
WALB 10
Albany food box giveway set for mid December
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One of Albany’s largest food giveaways of the year is coming up on Dec. 17. To receive the food, you must pre-register. The First Apostolic Church of Albany will have its annual Christmas Food Giveaway at the Albany Civic Center from 8 a.m.-noon. The food...
WALB 10
Albany prep. school students and school founder injured in a car crash
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The founder and students of the Life Preparatory School for Boys had to be taken to a local hospital after being involved in a Wednesday night car crash, according to a post from the school. The students were taken to a local emergency room to get...
Albany Tech to offer flexible evening classes in health care fields
ALBANY — Albany Technical College will begin offering evening classes for the Medical Assisting Associate of Applied Science degree and diploma program and Pharmacy Technology Associate of Applied Science degree and diploma program starting spring semester of 2023. Students can have a more flexible schedule to accommodate work and...
wfxl.com
Annual Modern Gas Company rib competition raises nearly $8k for Junior League of Albany
Modern Gas Company celebrated the beginning of the season of giving by announcing the proceeds from the 2022 Rib Showdown competition held on Saturday, October 22, at Chehaw Park. Over $7,700 was raised for the Junior League of Albany, Ga. The total proceeds were comprised of a $1,500 donation from...
Businessmen prepare large donation for Feeding the Valley Food Bank
ALBANY — If anybody understands how the high price of groceries is impacting southwest Georgia families, it’s Mike Rogers, whose Mike’s Country Stores in southwest Georgia offer some of the lowest grocery prices in the region. So when a fellow Albany businessman asked for Rogers’ help in...
WALB 10
USPS van involved in Lee Co. crash
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Two drivers, one a USPS driver, were taken to the hospital Friday afternoon after a crash in Lee County, according to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP). It happened in the 1000 block of Philema Road. A USPS van was hit by another vehicle while delivering packages.
WALB 10
Gradual cooldown as rain slowly returns
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A persistent forecast with dense morning fog giving way to afternoon sunshine and unseasonably warm upper 70s low 80s. Tonight, thick fog returns reducing visibility for your morning commute Friday. Fog lifts then a sun/cloud mix and warm upper 70s round out the week. Look for...
GEORGIA: 13 charged in possible drug trafficking conspiracy
GEORGIA (WRBL) — 13 people were charged with distribution of meth and heroine in a possible drug trafficking conspiracy, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia. U.S. Attorney David Estes says the previously sealed indictment follows a near three-year investigation in and around Laurens, Johnson, Treutlen, Emanuel and Washington […]
WRDW-TV
Georgia lawmaker introducing legislation to extend future runoff elections
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Less than 24 hours after one of the most competitive runoffs in Georgia’s history, Rep. Jasmine Clark said she plans to introduce legislation to extend future runoffs from four weeks to six weeks. “There was not enough time for the volume of voters...
WALB 10
Missing Coffee Co. brothers found, woman arrested
DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - Two 8-year-old boys were missing from Douglas and the woman that may have been with them was arrested, according to the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office. Aaron and Bradley Griner went missing on Dec. 2 from Douglas. Virginia Griner, 49, was wanted. She was arrested in...
wfxl.com
Albany Museum of Art to bring Family Day to Southwest Georgia
The City of Albany Recreation & Parks Department is joining again with the Albany Museum of Art to bring Family Day to Southwest Georgia. Come out to the museum, 311 Meadowlark Drive in Albany, 10 a.m.-1.p.m. on Saturday, December 10 for an artfully fun time, including kid-friendly take-home art projects, such as suncatchers and super-hero masks..
Comments / 2