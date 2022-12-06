Read full article on original website
Related
In Style
Your December Horoscope Is Here
As hard as it is to believe, the final month of 2022 has arrived, and with it, all the busyness and merriment of the holiday season. From reveling in festive get-togethers with friends and beloved family traditions to scrambling to hit deadlines and tie up any and all possible loose ends before the end of the year, December is arguably one of the most chaotic — but also completely magical — months of the year. And you can most certainly thank the month’s astrological co-hosts — joyful Sagittarius and hardworking Capricorn — for that vibe.
Today’s daily horoscope for Dec. 9, 2022
Some couples take pride in never disagreeing. “We never argue or fight,” they say, though couples therapists suggest that a lack of conflict doesn’t always indicate relationship health. Power shifts come with a change of Venus and a clash with Jupiter too. Keep in mind you can disagree with what a person is saying without disagreeing with the person saying it.
SFGate
Horoscope for Friday, 12/09/22 by Christopher Renstrom
ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): First you were invited, then you weren't, and now you're being summoned again. Clearly someone's been battling a huge case of nerves about the prospect of meeting you. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): No sooner do you close the door on one person...
Maine Campus
Horoscopes for the week of Dec 5 to 10, 2022
Campus & Community,Culture,Horoscopes,Horoscopes,Opinion |. Aries (March 21 to April 20) As you go into the coming week, now is a good time to think about yourself. Focus on self care and don’t feel obligated to change yourself for others. You may feel at odds with the world around your inner peace.
brytfmonline.com
Four zodiac signs find it difficult to maintain friendships
TheSome people manage to make friends in just a few minutes, while others face a lot of difficulties and when they finally do, they cannot maintain the friendships. Are we talking about you then your tag is probably on this list shared on the Entertainment Times portal. Aries (March 21...
A book has predicted how the world will end and it’s not the Bible
This book knows exactly how the world will end, down to the last detail. This book contains information on everything from the attire you'll wear to your wedding to the precise day and hour you'll pass away. I'll explain. Jonathan Basile created the website known as The Library of Babel. That is all that has ever been written and all that is capable of being written.
Women's Health
What Your December 2022 Horoscope Has In Store For Your Zodiac Sign, Per An Astrologer
It’s the end of the year, so might as well go out with a bang, right? Or at least, that’s what the planets have in mind for what may be a very astrologically impactful December. "This is the month to expect the unexpected," says Donna Page, a professional astrologer with a graduate degree in counseling psychology based in Atlanta. You’re in for all the good cheer as fun-loving Sagittarius season continues until the winter solstice on the 21st. But as Capricorn season approaches, you may notice things are becoming a little more grounded and pragmatic, like the workhouse of the zodiac.
Leo—Your December Horoscope Says Your Joy Is Infectious & it’s Lighting Up Every Room
You’re in the mood to party and your Leo horoscope for December 2022 wants you to indulge in what makes you happy. The holidays are alive, Sagittarius season is underway and the sun is currently moving through your fifth house of fun, romance and creativity. Don’t let anyone harsh your mellow, especially if your joy deserves to spread like wildfire! This month, you’re expressing yourself in newfound ways and reconnecting with what the world adores about you. However, as Venus in Sagittarius opposes Mars retrograde in your 11th house of community on December 1, you may feel frustrated by everyone’s need...
One Lucky Date in December Ensures These 3 Zodiac Signs Will End the Year on a High Note
This year, December’s astrological landscape is filled with numerous opportunities for growth and evolution as we head into a new year. They require us to be present and attentive so that we can be conscious of when we’re working at cross purposes and instead focus on discovering actionable resolutions to any challenge we face.
These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Be Riding an Emotional Rollercoaster All Week Long—Here’s Why
Three zodiac signs will have the worst week of November 28 to December 4, but it’s important to look on the bright side. Easier said than done, but nothing is set in stone. If it feels like you’re taking a couple of steps forward, and twice the amount back, remember there is magic in divine intervention. Applying more pressure onto yourself creates more stress, so consider this your cosmic cue to pause, and allow the energies to flow as they should. As if you needed more encouragement as to why it’s important to remain present, Mars is the planet of action...
In Style
Your Winter Tarot Card Reading, By Zodiac Sign
December 21 commences the winter solstice and Capricorn season — so bust out the mistletoe, flannel pajamas, and hot toddies. As the temperature dips outside, it’s heating up in our personal lives. Luckily, the tarot can offer advice on how to handle the energy ahead. With the help of the cards, we can navigate the months ahead and know how to navigate the process of advancing ourselves into greatness as we head into the new year.
This Is the Day You'll Be Happiest This Holiday Season Based on Your Sign
Happy holidays! Find out which day will be yours this holiday season:
Your Weekly Horoscopes! Here's the Perfect Gift for Each Sign
Here's the perfect gift for each sign this holiday season:
Astrologically Speaking, 2023 Is Going To Be an Intense Time of Change—Here’s What’s in Store for Your Sign Next Year
Survey the astrological landscape for 2023, and one thing is clear: The year's transits have the potential to spark major progress—but as all good things go, it probably won’t come easily. We can primarily thank Pluto, the planet of transformation, for the societal change of pace. It will shift into Aquarius on March 23, marking its first time in the sign since the 18th century. (!) This once-in-a-lifetime transit, coupled with a few other cosmic biggies, will define the astrological vibe for the year to come and shape our 2023 horoscopes, says astrologer Stephanie Campos.
Cancer—Your December Horoscope Says You’re on the Verge of Going Viral (& Becoming Famous)
Is there a lot on your plate? Your Cancer horoscope for December 2022 wants you to get organized, because Sagittarius season is all about bringing order, harmony and structure to your everyday life. As the sun moves through your punctual and proactive sixth house, you may feen inclined to streamline your daily routine and enrich your self-care regimen. However, producing results is often easier said than done. As Venus in Sagittarius opposes Mars retrograde in your 12th house of subconscious energies on December 1, you may at times feel frozen with anxieties and doubts that lead to procrastination. You’re not “crazy”...
Full Moon December 2022 in Gemini - we're not kidding when we say it brings all the heat and drama!
The Full Moon in Gemini of December 2022 will inspire you to speak your mind at last - but some signs need to be cautious and here's why
December 2022 horoscopes predict a month of frustration for all zodiac signs
2022 will not end with a bang—it’ll end with a sluggish pace! December arrives with the continuation of Mars retrograde, which has caused tension and turmoil for weeks on end. Not only have we felt more burnt out and anxiety, but we’ve felt confusion and miscommunication at every turn. Delays and stagnation are common during Mars retrograde cycles—and this continues until the middle of January. Mercury retrograde returns once again in December, too, and we’ll feel this approach as early as the middle of the month. While Mercury stations retrograde on the 29th, it’s crucial to seize the day to try...
Gemini weekly horoscope: What your star sign has in store for November 27 – December 4
MAY 22 - JUNE 21. The new forward-facing path of Jupiter is fabulous news for your goals and success sector. And as Neptune also preps to spin direct again this week, you are so on top of where you need to go, and how you can get there. Stick to...
Allure
How the "Full Cold Moon" on December 7 Will Impact You, Astrologically
Here's what this lunar event means, both astronomically and astrologically, and how it may play out in your upcoming plans. Somehow, we have already reached the end of 2022. December is in full swing and with it comes another enchanting full moon. Whether you're spending time with loved ones or enjoying the crisp, chilly air of winter solo, you may be seeking end-of-year guidance ahead of 2023. For that, I recommend looking to the night sky — specifically to our nearest neighbor, the moon. On Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at 11:09 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, the full moon in Gemini, sometimes known as the "Cold Moon," will arrive.
Your Weekly Horoscope Wants You to Stay Above the Drama & Prove Your Haters Wrong
Your horoscope for the week of November 28 to December 4 is potent with volatile energy and quaking with potential. And while you may be fully steeped in conflict, you can use this friction to your advantage. Ignore your instinct to get dragged into unnecessary drama and harness your emotions for something that motivates you and empowers you. After all, success is always the best revenge. Although Mars—planet of ambition and motivation—is currently retrograding through Gemini, it will form a trine with stable and disciplined Saturn on November 28, reminding you to play the long game. Don’t start a major project...
Comments / 0