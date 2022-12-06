Read full article on original website
Teaching Kids To Drive? Here’s The Best Spots In Amarillo.
Ah yes, it's the most stressful thing for any parent to go through. No, it's not sending your kids off to school. It's the wonderful joys of teaching them how to drive. There is nothing more stressful as a parent. I remember watching my parents in the car with me and their reactions. It's natural to freak out a bit. I'm still a few years away from having to teach my firstborn how to get behind the wheel, and I'm terrified to do it.
What New Business Will Be Occupying this Amarillo Cursed Building?
It's always great to see new businesses coming into Amarillo. We try them out and we either like them or we don't. We may fall in love with some. As soon as that happens, it seems they close their doors. That is if they are unique and local. More and more it seems the only things that do well in Amarillo is coffee and fast food.
Love Pets? You Can Only Own So Many In Amarillo.
Pets are a part of our lives. They become family members, they become support, and they become our happiness. It starts with one, then you figure that pet needs a friend so you get another one. Then you become attached to them and want more and more. Well, better be...
Will Amarillo be Losing Another Business in Amarillo in 2022?
The news came out from the top. We may be losing another place in Amarillo. Wow, has 2022 been tough? From restaurants in Amarillos to places we like to shop. It seems like we are always getting ready for changes. So what's next? There is always something next. We could...
It’s Official. I’m Naming This “Best Light Display In Amarillo.”
I recently took the kids out for a night on the town to look at Christmas lights. There were all of the displays you would usually expect; grandiose displays of yuletide cheer for blocks and blocks. However, there was one that I'm going to name the best light display in...
Amarillo is Elf on the Shelf a Family Tradition to Start?
I am all about family traditions when it comes to Christmas. Everyone seems to have their own. When my daughter was growing up she wrote a letter to Santa every Christmas Eve and couldn't wait for his response the next day. She left cookies and milk for Santa and carrots for the reindeer.
Busted Sewer Line Spells Bad News For Amarillo Civic Center
A press release issued by the City of Amarillo earlier this afternoon spelled out the bad news. A busted sewer line is going to be causing some inconvenience when you head to the Amarillo Civic Center. What Happened At The Civic Center. The press release refers to it as a...
Amarillo Man Had Plans To Blow Up Tascosa High School
I'm just going to cut right to the chase here. Bombs going off in people's backyards will always be a cause for concern. I know I hear things pop off randomly when I'm just sitting at home, and I immediately pop up, go outside, and take a look at where the sound came from.
Test Drive Joyride Lands Three Amarillo Residents in Childress County Jail
I'm old fashioned. When I go shopping around for a new vehicle, I do it the good ol' traditional way. Set a budget. Check the classifieds. Ask around amongst automobile-minded friends. Go to a few reputable(ish) dealerships. Select a few likely candidates. Take one I like on a test drive.
Issues Still Causing Problems With Water Bills. When Will It End?
Well, surely this isn't how this all was supposed to go. Remember when the City said that there would be a small interruption in your ability to pay your water bill, but that the system would be back up and running in no time?. Looks like there are issues still...
Hey Amarillo Fireworks and Christmas Go Hand in Hand
So here we are getting closer and closer to Christmas. You know that most wonderful time of the year. We are hurrying to get all of our gifts bought. We are planning our Christmas dinner. Whose houses are we visiting for the holidays this year? There are so many plans...
Attempted Kidnapping In Amarillo. Is It Safe To Let Kids Outside?
When I was a kid growing up, we'd get home from school, run in and have a quick snack, then we'd immediately head outside to play in the neighborhood with our friends. We didn't have all the devices kids have now, so our entertainment was either watching something on TV or going out to play.
Unique Lost Pet Roaming the Streets of Amarillo
When you live in somewhat of a farming area, you never know what you might find roaming the street. We also live in an area where a lot of our pets get lost and we are unable to find them. We are lucky enough to have a lot of lost pet pages on social media where we can go and post. However, I just happened to be scrolling through social media and a lost pet post popped up and it was not something I had not expected to see.
Love WT? Show Your Love with this New Car Accessory
WTAMU is a great university in Canyon, Texas. Many people have graduated from this university and have gone on to do great things. I, myself, am a graduate of WTAMU. I'm a proud WT Buff. There are many ways to show that you're a proud alumnus of WT or a...
Taco Bueno Makes Its Way Back Into the Texas Panhandle
Amarillo has seen its share of restaurants come and go. However, when one comes into town and opens multiple locations you think it's going to last forever, unfortunately, that's not the case. Taco Bueno moved into Amarillo around 2008 and opened at least 3 locations, my fuzzy memory says that...
A Growing Problem In Amarillo? Solicitation Of A Minor Rising.
There is admittedly a lot of crime that happens in Amarillo. We're approaching 30 murders on the year, people are still stealing catalytic converters, and it seems that a lot of warrants are being served for traffic violations, and it feels like drug busts are at an all-time high. However,...
Lonestar Ballets Dances into Your Heart with the Nutcracker
Christmas is a magical time of year. Everybody loves the magic that comes with Christmas. Especially watching it all through a child's eyes. It's just great to see how much a child gets excited for Santa to arrive. There are many traditions that go with this time of year. From...
Perfect Present for Christmas? The Gift of Life!
'Tis the season to be jolly, but it's also the season of giving. If you are looking for a great way to give without spending money, then have I got the answer for you. The gift of life aka donating blood. Each year around this time of year, the blood...
Parking in Downtown Amarillo Thirty Minutes at a Time
So when they started the whole parking situation in downtown Amarillo it was a mess from the beginning. The paying to park all started with the addition of the Sod Poodles in Amarillo. I get it. Make money off of parking. A lot of cities charge for parking. The problem...
Three Arrested for Solicitation Of A Minor In Amarillo
Amarillo has seen its share of crime. We unofficially hit 29 homicides in Amarillo in 2022. This doesn’t include separate crimes including robberies, shootings, etc. It seems to be that crime is growing by leaps and bounds in our great city. It's quite possible it is because the population of our city is growing.
