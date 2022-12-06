ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs, NY

See Every Concert At SPAC Next Year With the 2023 Grass Pass

What is the easiest way to get into all the shows you want to see at SPAC next summer? Grab your season-long grass pass!. Looking back at summer 2022 at SPAC, if you had the season-long grass pass think of all the amazing shows you got to see. Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Zac Brown Band, all the great rock and pop shows, and so many more! If you had that pass, you got to go to ALOT of shows. Or maybe last year you missed out on some shows, and don't want to let that happen again!
Scenes From Single in Saratoga: Ugly Sweater Edition

Ugly sweaters weren’t the only things making local singles hot this past Thursday at Bailey’s. After a successful first event in October, Saratoga Living brought back Single in Saratoga for a second round, this time requesting attendees come wearing their ugliest Christmas sweater. Guests understood the assignment, with one lucky woman going home with the title of ugliest sweater (it was actually a sweat-jumper) as the winner of the ugly sweater contest presented by the Micropolitan Matchmakers. Like last time, Deep Eddy Vodka provided the libations, and singles mixed and mingled throughout the evening, playing games and filling in a poster of their dating red flags and green flags. Stay tuned for an announcement on our next Single in Saratoga event!
Upstate NY teen drowns in Florida, a day before her 18th birthday

TROY — Upstate New York teen Danielle Marceline thrived under adversity. Whether it was dancing, basketball or volleyball, she excelled. The 17-year-old had recently powered through an injury, finishing a weekend basketball tournament the day after tearing her meniscus. And hip-hop dancing?. A total beast. “She was all me,”...
Santa’s Cottage in Saratoga turns 30, gets upgrades

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This December marks the 30th anniversary of Santa’s Cottage, a holiday staple in Saratoga Springs. To mark the occasion, the original builders, the Saratoga Springs Downtown Business Association and a local construction company worked together to spruce it up. After Santa’s original set was deemed unsuitable, Michele Erceg and Bobby […]
What Happened to Missing Upstate Teenager Samantha Humphrey?

What Happened to Missing Upstate NY Teen Samantha Humphrey?. It's what everyone in the Capital Region seems to be asking and while many might have theories, most of us have more questions than answers. Here's what we know so far. Schenectady teenager Samantha Humphrey left home on Black Friday, November...
Snow Forecast This Weekend For Capital Region

This weekend we could finally see a little accumulation of fresh powder to get you in the holiday spirit. Outside of Buffalo and Western New York, the snowfall has yet to really get kickstarted in Upstate New York. It looks like we have the potential for that to change this weekend as we really get into the Christmas spirit.
