Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Tom Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month.
Popculture
Playboy Model Shows Interest in Tom Brady Following Gisele Bündchen Divorce
A Playboy model would love to get to know Tom Brady more following his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. Sara Blake recently spoke to the New York Post and said she is interested in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback now that he's single. However, Blake would have to get permission from her husband first.
Tom Brady Shares Texts He Received From Son Ben Ahead of Monday Night Football: 'Best Motivation'
Tom Brady's younger son told his dad to "kick some butt" in his Monday Night Football outing Tom Brady got a Monday Night Football pep talk from his little boy. On Tuesday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, shared a screenshot of text messages his son Benjamin Rein, 12, sent him ahead of his game against the New Orleans Saints, sharing the sweet exchange on his Instagram Story. "I will be watching," Ben wrote. "Say hi to me on camera." "YES!!!!!," the father of three replied. Later, Ben added, "Go...
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
Russell Wilson Is 'Officially in the Doghouse' After He and Ciara Face Off in 'Carpool Karaoke' Teaser
It's Team Ciara vs. Team Russell Wilson in an exclusive new clip from the couple's appearance on Carpool Karaoke!. In a new teaser clip exclusively shared with PEOPLE, Ciara, 36, and Russell, 34, are preparing for their drive when the hilarious couple gets into a squabble about who gets the driver's seat.
How to watch The Match: Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy battle Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas
It’s back. And he’s back. Capital One’s The Match returns for a seventh rendition Saturday but perhaps the real headline here is golf fans get to see Tiger Woods tee it up once again. Originally set to play the Hero World Challenge last week, Woods was a...
Report: Jason Garrett Named Finalist For Surprising Head Coaching Job
Jason Garrett, the second-longest tenured head coach in Dallas Cowboys history, has taken to broadcasting over coaching this season. Most recently the New York Giants' offensive coordinator, Garett's coaching plans have been unclear thus far in 2022. But a Thursday report from The Athletic's ...
Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo
Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
Week 14 NFL TV Coverage Map
While the Arizona Cardinals were on their bye week last Sunday, tomorrow will provide fans another opportunity to enjoy a full day of stress free football since the New England Patriots are coming to town for Monday Night Football. For Week 14, CBS will only air one game in each...
Belichick Addresses Opponent's Criticism Of Patriots' Play-Calling
Bill Belichick addressed an upcoming opponent's public criticism of the Patriots' offensive play-calling.
Yardbarker
Insider shoots down Tom Brady return to Patriots 'ever happening'
New England Patriots fans may want to stop dreaming about Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady returning to his first NFL home. "I just can’t see that ever happening," insider Seth Wickersham of ESPN said during an appearance on SiriusXM’s Mad Dog Sports Radio, according to Khari Thompson of Audacy. "I think Brady and coach [Bill] Belichick are on good terms, but I just cannot see him returning to New England to play."
Patriots HC Bill Belichick struggles against chaotic QBs
Bill Belichick might be the greatest defensive game planner in NFL history. The Patriots coach even has a defensive gameplan in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. But Belichick's highly structured, assignment-oriented defenses have an Achilles' heel: chaotic quarterbacks. In a 24-10 win in Week 13 over the Patriots, Buffalo...
Why Kyler Murray might not be as big a threat as Patriots fans fear
Kyler Murray still has plenty of talent and speed to hurt the Patriots on Monday night. But he’s not playing up to his own level so far in 2022.
Tiger Woods Names The Best Non-Golfers He's Ever Played With
These two former professional athletes just got the ultimate compliment from the 15-time major champion.
NFL Fans Stunned After Baker Mayfield Leads 98-Yard Game Winning Drive Against Raiders
Who saw this coming? Baker Mayfield led the LA Rams to a 98-yard, game-winning touchdown drive that put his new team over the Raiders. You couldn’t write this NFL story better. It would be too cliche and cheesy. After the year that Mayfield has had, this game-winning drive must have been such a great feeling.
Tom Brady Jokes He Started to 'Hate the 49ers' After They Repeatedly 'Skipped Over' Him
The California native reflected on what making a trip back home means to him ahead of his game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Tom Brady is happy to be making a return to California — even if he has some bad blood with his hometown team. Ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' road game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, the quarterback reflected on his return to the Bay Area, where he grew up. "It will be great to go home and see a lot of...
Digital Trends
Tom Brady goes toe-to-toe with four icons in 80 for Brady featurette
Tom Brady is one of the most accomplished football players to ever step foot on the field. Brady’s impressive list of accolades includes 15 Pro Bowls, three MVPs, five Super Bowl MVPs, and most importantly, seven Super Bowl victories. Brady is “The GOAT,” but can the greatest quarterback of all time act alongside four Hollywood icons in the new comedy film 80 for Brady?
