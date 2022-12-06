ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Brady Shares Texts He Received From Son Ben Ahead of Monday Night Football: 'Best Motivation'

Tom Brady's younger son told his dad to "kick some butt" in his Monday Night Football outing Tom Brady got a Monday Night Football pep talk from his little boy. On Tuesday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, shared a screenshot of text messages his son Benjamin Rein, 12, sent him ahead of his game against the New Orleans Saints, sharing the sweet exchange on his Instagram Story. "I will be watching," Ben wrote. "Say hi to me on camera." "YES!!!!!," the father of three replied. Later, Ben added, "Go...
People

Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo

Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
All Cardinals

Week 14 NFL TV Coverage Map

While the Arizona Cardinals were on their bye week last Sunday, tomorrow will provide fans another opportunity to enjoy a full day of stress free football since the New England Patriots are coming to town for Monday Night Football. For Week 14, CBS will only air one game in each...
Yardbarker

Insider shoots down Tom Brady return to Patriots 'ever happening'

New England Patriots fans may want to stop dreaming about Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady returning to his first NFL home. "I just can’t see that ever happening," insider Seth Wickersham of ESPN said during an appearance on SiriusXM’s Mad Dog Sports Radio, according to Khari Thompson of Audacy. "I think Brady and coach [Bill] Belichick are on good terms, but I just cannot see him returning to New England to play."
Hoops Rumors

Patriots HC Bill Belichick struggles against chaotic QBs

Bill Belichick might be the greatest defensive game planner in NFL history. The Patriots coach even has a defensive gameplan in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. But Belichick's highly structured, assignment-oriented defenses have an Achilles' heel: chaotic quarterbacks. In a 24-10 win in Week 13 over the Patriots, Buffalo...
People

Tom Brady Jokes He Started to 'Hate the 49ers' After They Repeatedly 'Skipped Over' Him

The California native reflected on what making a trip back home means to him ahead of his game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Tom Brady is happy to be making a return to California — even if he has some bad blood with his hometown team. Ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' road game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, the quarterback reflected on his return to the Bay Area, where he grew up. "It will be great to go home and see a lot of...
Digital Trends

Tom Brady goes toe-to-toe with four icons in 80 for Brady featurette

Tom Brady is one of the most accomplished football players to ever step foot on the field. Brady’s impressive list of accolades includes 15 Pro Bowls, three MVPs, five Super Bowl MVPs, and most importantly, seven Super Bowl victories. Brady is “The GOAT,” but can the greatest quarterback of all time act alongside four Hollywood icons in the new comedy film 80 for Brady?
People

People

