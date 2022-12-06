ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Apple-Movies-Top-10

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Movies US charts:

1. Black Adam

2. Illumination Presents: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch

3. Top Gun: Maverick

4. Poker Face

5. Ticket to Paradise

6. Bullet Train

7. Smile

8. Elf (2003)

9. The Woman King

10. Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend

Movies US charts - Independent:

1. Poker Face

2. Something in the Dirt

3. Tár

4. On The Line

5. Medieval

6. The Eternal Daughter

7. Armageddon Time

8. Love, Charlie: The Rise and Fall of Chef Charlie Trotter

9. Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

10. Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

