The Oakland Post
Opinion: Rumored East Campus Development plans defy university values
Oakland University’s value statement claims the university highly values the ethical treatment of both people and the environment. OU is currently soliciting proposals for the potential development of the patch of land bordering Walton Boulevard and Adams Road — more commonly known as East Campus. While the process is still in its early stages, rumor has it that plans for an upscale boutique hotel or retail presence to occupy this space could be on the table.
The Oakland Post
Stephen Mackey named Vice President for Finance and Administration
After a search committee led by Provost Britt Rios-Ellis submitted finalists for the position, President Ora Pescovitz appointed Stephen W. Mackey as Oakland University’s new vice president for finance and administration. He will be taking over for Jim Hargett, associate vice president and controller, who served as the interim...
The Oakland Post
American Association of University Women empowers students
The goal of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) is to “advance gender equity for women and girls through research, education and advocacy.” At Oakland University, the women of OU-AAUW are continuing these practices and improving the campus community through activism and outreach events. OU-AAUW President Emily...
The Oakland Post
Best Buddies of OU supports neurodivergent community
Best Buddies of Oakland University is a student organization that supports neurodivergent community members by connecting OU students and individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The group facilitates a variety of inclusive events and activities throughout the semester in order to create an inclusive, accepting environment for individuals of all abilities.
The Oakland Post
‘Tis the season: Things to do around campus this holiday season
As snow begins to fall over Oakland University’s campus, you will likely see one of two reactions: some students rejoicing with glee, while others groan in disappointment. Fortunately, whether you love or hate the cold, there are a wide array of things to do around campus this winter. Here are four activities in the Rochester area to keep you in high spirits throughout the holiday season.
The Oakland Post
Meadow Brook Theatre celebrates 40th anniversary of ‘A Christmas Carol’
Meadow Brook Theatre’s (MBT) annual rendition of Charles Dickens’s “A Christmas Carol” is back for another year of Christmas cheer. Some local theater-goers see this show every year, but it wasn’t until now that I personally had the pleasure of experiencing MBT’s holiday magic.
The Oakland Post
Wolverines escape Boilermakers in Big Ten Championship, advance to playoffs
The University of Michigan Football team capped off a remarkable Big Ten season with a 43-22 victory over the Purdue Boilermakers in the conference championship game on Saturday, Dec. 3 at Lucas Oil Stadium. With the victory, the Wolverines improved to 13-0 on the season and are headed to their second straight College Football Playoff.
