ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oakland Post

Opinion: Rumored East Campus Development plans defy university values

Oakland University’s value statement claims the university highly values the ethical treatment of both people and the environment. OU is currently soliciting proposals for the potential development of the patch of land bordering Walton Boulevard and Adams Road — more commonly known as East Campus. While the process is still in its early stages, rumor has it that plans for an upscale boutique hotel or retail presence to occupy this space could be on the table.
ROCHESTER, MI
The Oakland Post

Stephen Mackey named Vice President for Finance and Administration

After a search committee led by Provost Britt Rios-Ellis submitted finalists for the position, President Ora Pescovitz appointed Stephen W. Mackey as Oakland University’s new vice president for finance and administration. He will be taking over for Jim Hargett, associate vice president and controller, who served as the interim...
The Oakland Post

American Association of University Women empowers students

The goal of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) is to “advance gender equity for women and girls through research, education and advocacy.” At Oakland University, the women of OU-AAUW are continuing these practices and improving the campus community through activism and outreach events. OU-AAUW President Emily...
ROCHESTER, MI
The Oakland Post

Best Buddies of OU supports neurodivergent community

Best Buddies of Oakland University is a student organization that supports neurodivergent community members by connecting OU students and individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The group facilitates a variety of inclusive events and activities throughout the semester in order to create an inclusive, accepting environment for individuals of all abilities.
ROCHESTER, MI
The Oakland Post

‘Tis the season: Things to do around campus this holiday season

As snow begins to fall over Oakland University’s campus, you will likely see one of two reactions: some students rejoicing with glee, while others groan in disappointment. Fortunately, whether you love or hate the cold, there are a wide array of things to do around campus this winter. Here are four activities in the Rochester area to keep you in high spirits throughout the holiday season.
ROCHESTER, MI
The Oakland Post

Wolverines escape Boilermakers in Big Ten Championship, advance to playoffs

The University of Michigan Football team capped off a remarkable Big Ten season with a 43-22 victory over the Purdue Boilermakers in the conference championship game on Saturday, Dec. 3 at Lucas Oil Stadium. With the victory, the Wolverines improved to 13-0 on the season and are headed to their second straight College Football Playoff.
ANN ARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy