ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Island, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ourquadcities.com

Downtown Davenport project unveiled | Jonathan Turner

For our latest Daily Dish we were joined by Local 4’s very own Jonathan Turner to talk about the new Riverfront Main Street Landing plans for downtown Davenport. For more art and culture you can email Jonathan at jturner@whbf.com.
DAVENPORT, IA
B100

Remember When Will Ferrell Made Beer Commercials in Davenport?

The 90s saw the rise of SNL alum Will Ferrell, who apparently decided to call up Old Milwaukee for some pro-bono work, which led him to Davenport. "Will Ferrell approached Old Milwaukee about creating ads because he's a big fan of the brand," Daren Metropoulos, co-owner of Pabst Brewing Co. told Ad Week. "We gave him the freedom to pursue his creative vision and produce these spots with a local vibe."
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Junkin’ Market Days at Fairgrounds this weekend

If you’re in the holiday market for repurposed products, rustic, shabby chic, farmhouse, vintage, and one-of-a-kind local items, this weekend’s Junkin’ Market Days is for you. The collection of local small businesses and vendors will be on display indoors at Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2815 W. Locust St.,...
DAVENPORT, IA
B100

Davenport Featured On Thursday’s Jeopardy Episode

The Quad Cities has seemingly become a go-to for Jeopardy questions recently, and Thursday night's episode featured the area once again. "This large upholstered couch that shares its name with the largest of the Quad Cities along the Iowa-Illinois border." If you grew up with parents or grandparents born in...
DAVENPORT, IA
97X

The 9 Biggest And Booziest Gifts To Buy At Costco In Eastern Iowa

There is nothing better than getting some kind of alcohol for Christmas. It's even better when that booze comes in a really, really big package. If you're a member at Costco like my wife and I are, you probably have seen some of these massive bottles, boozy advent calendars, or mini kegs of beer that would make great Christmas gifts. For those who aren't members, let me show you.
DAVENPORT, IA
977wmoi.com

Jared and Rachel Kunkle Named To 2023 America’s Best Young Farmers and Ranchers

Sponsored by the DTN/Progressive Farmer magazine, the program recognizes the work and contributions of agriculture’s young farmers and ranchers. NASHVILLE, Tennessee— Jared and Rachel Kunkle, Monmouth, Illinois have been named to the 2023 class of America’s Best Young Farmers and Ranchers. The program is sponsored by DTN/Progressive Farmer. The Kunkles are recognized for their work in building an efficient and profitable first-generation farm as an effective team and for giving back to their town through Community Care Days.
MONMOUTH, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Farewell, Rock Island parking garage

Demolition has begun on Rock Island’s parking garage located at 16th Street and Third Avenue. Crews began demolition work on December 8. The parking garage was closed to the public on November 27. Construction on a new parking lot is expected to be completed by mid-June 2023. The new parking lot will have 230 spaces, […]
ROCK ISLAND, IL
wrmj.com

Clydesdales Find Their Way Back To Alexis

It is believed the American Clydesdale first settled in the United States in Alexis. And they’re back, thanks to the efforts of Kyle Flowers and Sam Medhurst, co-owners of F & M Clydesdales. You can find more information on their Facebook page—F & M Clydesdales.
ALEXIS, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Winter clothing drive to benefit SAL Community Services

Modern Woodmen of America wants to make sure low income families in the Quad Cities stay cozy this winter. They’re holding a winter clothing drive-thru event on Saturday, December 17 to collect new and gently used winter clothing to benefit SAL Community Services, a local nonprofit organization that provides resources, support and advocacy for low-income […]
ROCK ISLAND, IL
97X

This Davenport Chinese Restaurant Is Going To Reopen Soon

A Chinese restaurant in Davenport is set to open again in less than a month. QC Dynasty Buffet is gearing up to reopen it's doors at 5388 Elmore Avenue. The closure has been in effect as the ownership of the restaurant changed but it is set to open again on January 1st, 2023.
DAVENPORT, IA
WQAD

Boil order issued for part of Milan Wednesday afternoon

MILAN, Ill. — The Village of Milan Water Department has issued a boil order until further notice for residents and businesses experiencing water loss from 3rd Street W to 6th Street West and 3rd Avenue W to 1st Avenue W. The announcement came Wednesday just before noon. Residents who...
MILAN, IL
ourquadcities.com

QC store seeks help to find jerseys thief

Autographed sports jerseys can be worth a lot of money. So it’s been tough on a small Rock Island business that had several of them stolen over the weekend. The owners at The Attic in Rock Island shared surveillance video with Local 4 News. They hope somebody recognizes the...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
97X

“I Can’t Cancel That Again”: Schedule A Time To ‘Grinch’ Your Neighbor In Moline

If your heart is 10 sizes too small and you want to let everyone know it, you can "Grinch" your neighbors in Moline or Coal Valley. The Moline Parks and Recreation Department will be helping residents in the two cities "Get Grinched". What does this entail you ask? You register for a delivery of 20 "rotten" candy-filled eggs and a yard sign delivered to an address on a selected day. Even though I deeply relate to the Grinch, I would do this to the saltiest person I know.
MOLINE, IL
97X

New Restaurants To Visit In The Quad Cities This Month

It looks like 2022 is wrapping up with some awesome new spots in the Quad Cities. This month we will be looking at a handful of new places. One of the openings I was most excited about was 53rd street and Division Street finally opening back up... I know it's not a restaurant, but hey no more roadwork.
DAVENPORT, IA
97X

97X

Davenport, IA
15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

97X plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quad Cities, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://97x.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy