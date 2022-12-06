Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ourquadcities.com
Downtown Davenport project unveiled | Jonathan Turner
For our latest Daily Dish we were joined by Local 4’s very own Jonathan Turner to talk about the new Riverfront Main Street Landing plans for downtown Davenport. For more art and culture you can email Jonathan at jturner@whbf.com.
Remember When Will Ferrell Made Beer Commercials in Davenport?
The 90s saw the rise of SNL alum Will Ferrell, who apparently decided to call up Old Milwaukee for some pro-bono work, which led him to Davenport. "Will Ferrell approached Old Milwaukee about creating ads because he's a big fan of the brand," Daren Metropoulos, co-owner of Pabst Brewing Co. told Ad Week. "We gave him the freedom to pursue his creative vision and produce these spots with a local vibe."
ourquadcities.com
Junkin’ Market Days at Fairgrounds this weekend
If you’re in the holiday market for repurposed products, rustic, shabby chic, farmhouse, vintage, and one-of-a-kind local items, this weekend’s Junkin’ Market Days is for you. The collection of local small businesses and vendors will be on display indoors at Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2815 W. Locust St.,...
City Of Davenport Invests In Local Businesses For DREAM Project
The City of Davenport invested $900,000 in seven local businesses through the Commercial DREAM Project. 2022 saw these transformations take place, enhancing the exterior of each commercial property through the repair and rehabilitation of the façade. Graverts Auto Sales LLC. Nico’s Tire. Tappa’s Steak House. Total Cluster...
Connor Embarrasses His Family In Front Of The Quad Cities.. Again
The holiday season. It's that time of year that's full of joy, laughs, presents, food, drinks, and peace. Well, that's not entirely the case if you're part of the Kenney family because every year around this time, things get crazy and out of control even before our Christmas party gets here.
Gilda’s Club Blessing Tree Is How You Can Honor Those You’ve Lost
A 24-year-old tradition continued in downtown Davenport with the lighting of the Gilda's Club Blessing Tree. The Gilda's Club Blessing Tree is lit to honor the lives of ones who have gone before us and you can buy a bow, ornament, or a single light to pay tribute to someone you've lost.
Thousands Of Unique Nativity Scenes Are On Display At This Iowa Bank
A unique collection of 2,539 nativity scenes is on display right now at the Hills Bank in Washington Iowa. In the Christian tradition, a nativity scene is a special exhibition, particularly during the Christmas season, of art objects representing the birth of Jesus. The thousands of Nativity Scenes are all...
Davenport Featured On Thursday’s Jeopardy Episode
The Quad Cities has seemingly become a go-to for Jeopardy questions recently, and Thursday night's episode featured the area once again. "This large upholstered couch that shares its name with the largest of the Quad Cities along the Iowa-Illinois border." If you grew up with parents or grandparents born in...
The 9 Biggest And Booziest Gifts To Buy At Costco In Eastern Iowa
There is nothing better than getting some kind of alcohol for Christmas. It's even better when that booze comes in a really, really big package. If you're a member at Costco like my wife and I are, you probably have seen some of these massive bottles, boozy advent calendars, or mini kegs of beer that would make great Christmas gifts. For those who aren't members, let me show you.
Iowa Gov. Reynolds Announces $9.6 Million In New Grants And Projects For Davenport
Today it was announced by Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds that $9.6 million will be invested in Davenport through the Iowa Economic Development Authority’s Destination Iowa Creative Placemaking Fund for a series of signature projects along the Davenport riverfront to enhance the experience for residents and visitors. The City of...
977wmoi.com
Jared and Rachel Kunkle Named To 2023 America’s Best Young Farmers and Ranchers
Sponsored by the DTN/Progressive Farmer magazine, the program recognizes the work and contributions of agriculture’s young farmers and ranchers. NASHVILLE, Tennessee— Jared and Rachel Kunkle, Monmouth, Illinois have been named to the 2023 class of America’s Best Young Farmers and Ranchers. The program is sponsored by DTN/Progressive Farmer. The Kunkles are recognized for their work in building an efficient and profitable first-generation farm as an effective team and for giving back to their town through Community Care Days.
Farewell, Rock Island parking garage
Demolition has begun on Rock Island’s parking garage located at 16th Street and Third Avenue. Crews began demolition work on December 8. The parking garage was closed to the public on November 27. Construction on a new parking lot is expected to be completed by mid-June 2023. The new parking lot will have 230 spaces, […]
wrmj.com
Clydesdales Find Their Way Back To Alexis
It is believed the American Clydesdale first settled in the United States in Alexis. And they’re back, thanks to the efforts of Kyle Flowers and Sam Medhurst, co-owners of F & M Clydesdales. You can find more information on their Facebook page—F & M Clydesdales.
Winter clothing drive to benefit SAL Community Services
Modern Woodmen of America wants to make sure low income families in the Quad Cities stay cozy this winter. They’re holding a winter clothing drive-thru event on Saturday, December 17 to collect new and gently used winter clothing to benefit SAL Community Services, a local nonprofit organization that provides resources, support and advocacy for low-income […]
This Davenport Chinese Restaurant Is Going To Reopen Soon
A Chinese restaurant in Davenport is set to open again in less than a month. QC Dynasty Buffet is gearing up to reopen it's doors at 5388 Elmore Avenue. The closure has been in effect as the ownership of the restaurant changed but it is set to open again on January 1st, 2023.
Boil order issued for part of Milan Wednesday afternoon
MILAN, Ill. — The Village of Milan Water Department has issued a boil order until further notice for residents and businesses experiencing water loss from 3rd Street W to 6th Street West and 3rd Avenue W to 1st Avenue W. The announcement came Wednesday just before noon. Residents who...
ourquadcities.com
QC store seeks help to find jerseys thief
Autographed sports jerseys can be worth a lot of money. So it’s been tough on a small Rock Island business that had several of them stolen over the weekend. The owners at The Attic in Rock Island shared surveillance video with Local 4 News. They hope somebody recognizes the...
Knox County property transfers for Dec. 1-7, 2022. See a list of home and other sales
The Knox County Assessment Office submits the following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions recorded in Knox County the week of Dec. 1-7, 2022. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners’ names that would be on the full deed may not appear in this list.
“I Can’t Cancel That Again”: Schedule A Time To ‘Grinch’ Your Neighbor In Moline
If your heart is 10 sizes too small and you want to let everyone know it, you can "Grinch" your neighbors in Moline or Coal Valley. The Moline Parks and Recreation Department will be helping residents in the two cities "Get Grinched". What does this entail you ask? You register for a delivery of 20 "rotten" candy-filled eggs and a yard sign delivered to an address on a selected day. Even though I deeply relate to the Grinch, I would do this to the saltiest person I know.
New Restaurants To Visit In The Quad Cities This Month
It looks like 2022 is wrapping up with some awesome new spots in the Quad Cities. This month we will be looking at a handful of new places. One of the openings I was most excited about was 53rd street and Division Street finally opening back up... I know it's not a restaurant, but hey no more roadwork.
97X
Davenport, IA
15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
97X plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quad Cities, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://97x.com
Comments / 0