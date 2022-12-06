ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyNorthwest

FBI investigating after power grid lines attacked in WA

In a memo sent out by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, there have been reports of attacks at substations in parts of Washington and Oregon. Local power companies told KIRO Newsradio that an FBI investigation means they can’t say much about the recent attacks on Northwest electric providers.
SEATTLE, WA
newsnationnow.com

Rio Boyd missing case: 21-year-old last seen in Washington state

(NewsNation) — Rio Boyd, 21, was last seen in Washington state on Oct. 17. She disappeared after leaving her family’s residence to walk to a friend’s house. What makes her case even more of a mystery is her cellphone. Many of us have our cellphones with us all of the time.
SPANAWAY, WA
KOMO News

City of Gig Harbor calling for change in vehicle pursuit laws

GIG HARBOR, Wash. — A recent dashcam video from Gig Harbor Police shows the driver of what they believe is a stolen Uhaul that was speeding, shifting from lane to lane. The officer halted the pursuit and proceeded to get off the exit. Police Chief Kelly Busey said this is just one of many examples of what officers are facing.
GIG HARBOR, WA
seattlemedium.com

Shots At Another Road Rage Incident In Seattle

Washington State Patrol are urging drivers to be polite on the road, avoid eye contact with angry drivers and report aggressive driving to stay safe. This information was reiterated after a passenger was shot while traveling on West Seattle Bridge. Seattle police are still searching for the suspect. Eye witnesses say a gray or silver vehicle fled the scene.
SEATTLE, WA
Still Unsolved

Tacoma Police Asking For Witnesses In Disappearance Of 2 Year Old

TACOMA, Wash. — After more than two decades have passed, a young girl's family is still asking for help. It has been close to 24 years since Teekah Lewis disappeared from a bowling alley in Tacoma, Washington. She has not been seen since. Her family hopes that bringing a spotlight back to the case will help to provide them with the answers they are desperately searching for.
TACOMA, WA
610KONA

WA State ‘Spied’ On Gun Shops in Counties, Including Benton

Wednesday, December 7th, the Washington State Attorney General's office announced the filing of a lawsuit against a Federal Way gunshop owner. Lawsuit filed over allegations store sold high-capacity ammo magazines. Ferguson had previously requested elected officials introduce legislation banning the sale of ammo magazines that hold more than ten rounds....
WASHINGTON STATE
thejoltnews.com

Man allegedly assaults good Samaritan, kicks Olympia officer

A Rainier man was charged with a felony and a gross misdemeanor after allegedly assaulting a stranger who offered to help him and later kicking an Olympia police officer. Cade Arlington Dausener, 37, was charged with assault in the third and fourth degree by the Thurston County Prosecuting Attorney on November 28.
OLYMPIA, WA
KOMO News

Snohomish County man who had explosives in underground bunker to spend 42 months in prison

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — A Snohomish County man will spend 42 months in prison for having guns and explosives inside an underground bunker beneath his house. The man, 42-year-old James Wesley Bowden, was sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court in Seattle following his arrest in November 2021. The man was arrested after being involved in an altercation at his home that resulted in Bowden threatening another man with a gun, according to a statement from the Department of Justice (DOJ).
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
BBC

TikTok discovery: Landlord guilty in viral video murder case

A US landlord has been found guilty of murdering two tenants in a case that made headlines when TikTok refused to take down video of the victims' bodies. Michael Dudley of Burien, near Seattle, was convicted of killing Jessica Lewis, 35, and Austin "Cash" Wenner, 27. In June 2020, Dudley,...
SEATTLE, WA
Big Country News

Big Country News

Lewiston, ID
16K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!

 https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy