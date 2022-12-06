Read full article on original website
KATU.com
3 people indicted for $7 million worth of drugs found on Washington beaches
SEATTLE — Federal prosecutors in Seattle allege three people were part of a failed attempt to smuggle hundreds of pounds of meth and fentanyl to Canada. The drugs had an estimated street value of $7 million when they were found on beaches near Port Angeles last year. In court...
KOMO News
Family calls for accountability after repeat offender hits and kills father
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — An outraged family is demanding accountability, after a father and grandfather was killed in a motorcycle crash by a repeat offender running away from police. The suspect, Michael Icenhour, 30 had a history of crime and dangerous driving, but a series of new policing policies allowed...
FBI investigating after power grid lines attacked in WA
In a memo sent out by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, there have been reports of attacks at substations in parts of Washington and Oregon. Local power companies told KIRO Newsradio that an FBI investigation means they can’t say much about the recent attacks on Northwest electric providers.
newsnationnow.com
Rio Boyd missing case: 21-year-old last seen in Washington state
(NewsNation) — Rio Boyd, 21, was last seen in Washington state on Oct. 17. She disappeared after leaving her family’s residence to walk to a friend’s house. What makes her case even more of a mystery is her cellphone. Many of us have our cellphones with us all of the time.
Washington landlord convicted of killing tenants, stuffing bodies in suitcases
A jury in Washington found a landlord guilty of killing two of his tenants and stuffing their bodies into suitcases, where they were found washed ashore a Seattle beach.
KOMO News
City of Gig Harbor calling for change in vehicle pursuit laws
GIG HARBOR, Wash. — A recent dashcam video from Gig Harbor Police shows the driver of what they believe is a stolen Uhaul that was speeding, shifting from lane to lane. The officer halted the pursuit and proceeded to get off the exit. Police Chief Kelly Busey said this is just one of many examples of what officers are facing.
Half-brother sentenced for murder after woman's remains found in suitcase
MALTBY, Wash. — The half-brother of a Kenmore woman who went missing in 2016 was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Friday in connection to her murder. David Haggard, who was already in jail for an unrelated arson, was charged in October 2019 for murder in the second degree of Jamie Haggard. His bail was set at $2 million.
Polygamous group spent months trafficking minors in South Idaho, court documents allege
The leader of a polygamous group who declared himself a prophet spent months in Lincoln taking several girls as wives and orchestrating illicit sex acts with minors, according to federal court documents. Samuel R. Bateman was arrested in August on state child abuse charges and federal charges of tampering with...
seattlemedium.com
Shots At Another Road Rage Incident In Seattle
Washington State Patrol are urging drivers to be polite on the road, avoid eye contact with angry drivers and report aggressive driving to stay safe. This information was reiterated after a passenger was shot while traveling on West Seattle Bridge. Seattle police are still searching for the suspect. Eye witnesses say a gray or silver vehicle fled the scene.
Tacoma Police Asking For Witnesses In Disappearance Of 2 Year Old
TACOMA, Wash. — After more than two decades have passed, a young girl's family is still asking for help. It has been close to 24 years since Teekah Lewis disappeared from a bowling alley in Tacoma, Washington. She has not been seen since. Her family hopes that bringing a spotlight back to the case will help to provide them with the answers they are desperately searching for.
Eatonville man charged in 34-year-old Wisconsin murder
APPLETON, Wis. — A Washington state man has been charged in the 1988 slaying of a Wisconsin woman after he was identified using “familial DNA searching” to examine records of people who may be related to the suspect. Gene C. Meyer, 66, is charged with first-degree murder...
Puyallup couple accused of storming U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6
A couple from Puyallup are accused of storming the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection. According to a criminal complaint filed Nov. 28, the man and woman are each accused of:. Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds. Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or...
Amazon truck heist strikes before holidays in Kitsap County
The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office said Nov. 21, at about 3 p.m., an Amazon employee was working in the area of the 2900 block of Salmonberry Road. The delivery driver stopped to deliver a package, and when he returned to his van, he found an unknown man sitting in the driver’s seat.
610KONA
WA State ‘Spied’ On Gun Shops in Counties, Including Benton
Wednesday, December 7th, the Washington State Attorney General's office announced the filing of a lawsuit against a Federal Way gunshop owner. Lawsuit filed over allegations store sold high-capacity ammo magazines. Ferguson had previously requested elected officials introduce legislation banning the sale of ammo magazines that hold more than ten rounds....
thejoltnews.com
Man allegedly assaults good Samaritan, kicks Olympia officer
A Rainier man was charged with a felony and a gross misdemeanor after allegedly assaulting a stranger who offered to help him and later kicking an Olympia police officer. Cade Arlington Dausener, 37, was charged with assault in the third and fourth degree by the Thurston County Prosecuting Attorney on November 28.
KOMO News
Snohomish County man who had explosives in underground bunker to spend 42 months in prison
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — A Snohomish County man will spend 42 months in prison for having guns and explosives inside an underground bunker beneath his house. The man, 42-year-old James Wesley Bowden, was sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court in Seattle following his arrest in November 2021. The man was arrested after being involved in an altercation at his home that resulted in Bowden threatening another man with a gun, according to a statement from the Department of Justice (DOJ).
Chronicle
Man Drove Over 110 MPH After Drinking and Crashed Near Roy, Killing Passenger, Charges Say
A man charged Monday in a suspected DUI wreck east of Roy that killed a 19-year-old man was allegedly driving more than 110 mph on a rural road before the crash, charging documents say. Ramone Jermaine Canley, 21, was charged in Pierce County Superior Court with vehicular homicide for the...
Burien man convicted of second-degree murder for killing, dismembering 2
Michael Lee Dudley, 64, of Burien, was found guilty of second-degree murder on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022 for the gruesome killing of Jessica Lewis, 35, of Federal Way, and Austin “Cash” Wenner, 27, of Kent. He was convicted by a jury in Judge Aimée Sutton’s King County Superior...
DSHS investigating after more than a thousand Washington families’ state benefits stolen by scammers
SEATTLE — Families across Washington are learning the horrible news that their state benefits have been stolen by scammers. To make matters worse, the state can’t replace or refund those benefits. Sylvia Turner, who lives in Auburn, had $1,600 of her federal state and food benefits stolen. “I...
BBC
TikTok discovery: Landlord guilty in viral video murder case
A US landlord has been found guilty of murdering two tenants in a case that made headlines when TikTok refused to take down video of the victims' bodies. Michael Dudley of Burien, near Seattle, was convicted of killing Jessica Lewis, 35, and Austin "Cash" Wenner, 27. In June 2020, Dudley,...
